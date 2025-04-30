Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Aksu
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex

Duplexes for Sale in Aksu, Turkey

5 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 8
Investment Apartments in a Holiday Concept Project in Altıntaş Antalya Stylishly designed ap…
$706,864
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments in an Elite Project Near the Airport in Antalya, Aksu The apartments are located …
$715,830
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 8
Investment Apartments in a Holiday Concept Project in Altıntaş Antalya Stylishly designed ap…
$778,575
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 7
Stylish Apartments with Underfloor Heating System in Antalya Aksu The apartments for sale ar…
$227,448
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Floor 7/7
Investment Apartments for Sale in a Comprehensive Complex in Aksu Antalya These stylishly de…
$552,900
