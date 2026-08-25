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Duplexes for Sale in Bursa, Turkey

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Nilufer
5
Mudanya
6
Osmangazi
4
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17 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 219 m²
Floor 10/10
3-Bedroom Apartments with Communal Pool in Nilüfer Ataevler Ataevler is one of Nilüfer's wel…
$239 321
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 344 m²
Floor 5/6
Sea View Apartments in Mudanya, Bursa, in a Complex with a Parking Lot The apartments in the…
$457 837
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Gemlik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Gemlik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Floor 3/4
Elegant Apartments in a Complex with a Pool in Bursa Gemlik The project is located in Kurşun…
$207 895
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 5/6
Apartments Close to the Sea in a Complex with Indoor and Outdoor Pools in Bursa The luxury a…
$332 866
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Duplex 3 rooms in , Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Floor 10/11
$5,74M
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
Floor 9/10
Smart Flats Close to the Amenities in Bursa Nilüfer The flats are in the Cumhuriyet neighbor…
$332 866
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Osmangazi, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Osmangazi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Floor 6/7
Flats in a Complex with Indoor Pool and Prime Location in Bursa Osmangazi These flats are lo…
$187 955
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Floor 4/5
Apartments in a Prestigious Complex with a Swimming Pool in Bursa Mudanya Mudanya is the mos…
$354 058
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Duplex 3 rooms in Ilvan Sokak, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Ilvan Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/4
$6,05M
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 305 m²
Floor 5/6
Apartments Close to the Sea in a Complex with Indoor and Outdoor Pools in Bursa The luxury a…
$457 837
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Floor 4/4
Duplex Apartment in a Complex with Pool in Bursa The apartment is located in Mudanya, one of…
$353 729
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 7/8
Bursa Nilüfer Karaman Apartments for Sale with City and Uludağ View Apartments for sale in B…
$201 964
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 5/5
Sea View Duplex Apartment for Sale in a Complex with Parking in Mudanya Bursa This apartment…
$302 362
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Floor 4/5
City View Spacious Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer Özlüce Nilüfer is a modern living area prefer…
$457 837
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 385 m²
Floor 7/9
Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer in a Prestigious Residential Complex Odunluk Neighborhood in Nil…
$717 964
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Duplex 6 bedrooms in Karacabey, Turkey
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Karacabey, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Floor 3/3
Sea View Properties in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Bursa Karacabey These apartments are …
$322 355
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Osmangazi, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Osmangazi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 254 m²
Floor 4/5
Flats in a New Complex with Pool in Bursa Osmangazi The flats are in a new complex in the Gü…
$228 815
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