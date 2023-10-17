Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Mudanya, Turkey

Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments Intertwined with Nature Close to All Amenities in Bursa, Mudanya Quality architec…
€179,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments Intertwined with Nature Close to All Amenities in Bursa, Mudanya Quality architec…
€205,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 283 m²
Floor 4/4
Spacious Duplex Flat with Sea View in Prime Area of Bursa. The sea view flat is located in t…
€231,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 3/3
Panoramic Sea and Nature View Apartments in Bursa Mudanya. New-build duplex apartments with …
€156,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
Floor 3/3
Panoramic Sea and Nature View Apartments in Bursa Mudanya. New-build duplex apartments with …
€420,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
Floor 5/6
Apartments Intertwined with Nature Close to All Amenities in Bursa, Mudanya Quality architec…
€234,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 2/3
Bursa Real Estate in a Complex with Landscaped Garden and Swimming Pool The real estate is l…
€166,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 3/3
Well-Lit Sea and Nature View Apartments in Mudanya, Bursa. The newly built apartments are lo…
€195,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Floor 4/5
Sea and Forest View Flats Close to the Coast in Bursa. The flats in Mudanya are located in a…
€342,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
Floor 5/5
Well-Located Flats with Communal Swimming Pool in Bursa Mudanya. The flats are located in th…
€197,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 5/5
Well-Located Flats with Communal Swimming Pool in Bursa Mudanya. The flats are located in th…
€171,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Floor 4/5
Well-Located Flats with Communal Swimming Pool in Bursa Mudanya. The flats are located in th…
€133,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 4/5
Sea View Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Bursa. Chic apartments are located in a peaceful…
€316,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Floor 3/4
Sea and Mountain View Luxury Flats in Mudanya, Bursa. Luxury flats are located in a serene a…
€285,000
