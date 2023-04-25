UAE
Realting.com
International property for sale
apartments
105527
houses
63999
Clear all
169 333 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
229 m²
€ 352,703
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
29 m²
15/40 Floor
€ 39,611
Calligraphy Towers By Grand Maison Premium Apartments in Batumi, Georgia / HAMPTON BY …
3 room house
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
550 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 732,537
Dharma Residence is an elite complex of modern designer premium villas. Closed guarded resid…
Bungalow 10 rooms
Mellieha, Malta
10 Number of rooms
3 bath
1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Santa Maria Estate (MELLIEHA) – A SEA-FRONT good sized older style three bedroom Bunga…
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
31 m²
10/25 Floor
€ 55,619
3 room house
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms
729 m²
€ 4,337,200
The villa is located in District 11 of the Mohammed Bin Rashid City district, is a master co…
1 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
3/6 Floor
€ 81,635
Harmony City, the arousing new project of ZERAY construction, It is established on the …
1 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
85 m²
3/10 Floor
€ 114,609
Our project consists of 6 blocks and 430 flats on an area of 30.000 m2 in the Çayırk&…
1 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
Number of floors 14
€ 53,000
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
24 m²
9/10 Floor
€ 70,110
For sale nice studio 24 sq.m Warsaw, Żoliborz district, st. Władysława Broniewskiego The …
6 room house
Sochi, Russia
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
220 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 632,065
Selling a house in the central district of Sochi. Large area, excellent car interchange, sch…
Villa 3 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
1 220 m²
€ 650,000
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
26 m²
2 Floor
€ 35,000
Villa 3 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
576 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
3/11 Floor
€ 52,453
3 room townhouse
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
440 m²
€ 330,000
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
103 m²
3 Floor
€ 120,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
310 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 265,000
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
1 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
42 m²
3/6 Floor
€ 39,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this spacious studio located on the 3rd floor in c…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
3/19 Floor
€ 68,732
1 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
62 m²
2/6 Floor
€ 55,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer a 1-bedroom apartment located on the 2nd floor (wi…
2 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
113 m²
2/6 Floor
€ 75,000
IBG Real Estates offers for sale a fully furnished two-bedroom apartment, located on th…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
47 m²
4/19 Floor
€ 63,306
7 room house
Dubai, UAE
8 Number of rooms
7 bath
4 181 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 42,121,202
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
92 m²
3/6 Floor
€ 89,000
IBG Real Estates brings to your attention this furnished apartment located on the 4th f…
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
209 m²
€ 1,096,342
Art. 3360590 Oh, this wonderful Golden Age! The nobles received a bunch of privileges, the e…
2 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
86 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 67,500
We are pleased to brings to your attention this two-bedroom apartment, located on the 1st fl…
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
1/6 Floor
€ 67,500
We are pleased to offer this furnished one bedroom apartment located on the ground floor in …
Villa 5 room villa
Cesena, Italy
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
5 319 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 460,000
HILLSIDE STONE VILLA On the hills of Fratta Terme, we offer for sale a unique solution. …
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
88 m²
7/12 Floor
€ 104,002
Exclusive offer! For sale a two-bedroom apartment of 88 m2 in a new building of comfort clas…
