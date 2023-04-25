Show property on map Show properties list
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
VIP
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
229 m²
€ 352,703
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
VIP
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m² 15/40 Floor
€ 39,611
 Calligraphy Towers By Grand Maison Premium Apartments in Batumi, Georgia / HAMPTON BY …
3 room house in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
VIP
3 room house
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 550 m² Number of floors 2
€ 732,537
Dharma Residence is an elite complex of modern designer premium villas. Closed guarded resid…
Bungalow 10 rooms in Mellieha, Malta
VIP
Bungalow 10 rooms
Mellieha, Malta
10 Number of rooms 3 bath 1 000 m² Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Santa Maria Estate (MELLIEHA) – A SEA-FRONT good sized older style three bedroom Bunga…
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
VIP
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 31 m² 10/25 Floor
€ 55,619
3 room house in Dubai, UAE
VIP
3 room house
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 729 m²
€ 4,337,200
The villa is located in District 11 of the Mohammed Bin Rashid City district, is a master co…
1 room apartment in Izmit, Turkey
VIP
1 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 81,635
Harmony City, the arousing new project of ZERAY construction, It is established on the …
1 room apartment in Izmit, Turkey
VIP
1 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m² 3/10 Floor
€ 114,609
Our project consists of 6 blocks and 430 flats on an area of 30.000 m2 in the Çayırk&…
1 room apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
VIP
1 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² Number of floors 14
€ 53,000
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m² 9/10 Floor
€ 70,110
For sale nice studio 24 sq.m Warsaw, Żoliborz district, st. Władysława Broniewskiego The …
6 room house in Sochi, Russia
6 room house
Sochi, Russia
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 220 m² Number of floors 3
€ 632,065
Selling a house in the central district of Sochi. Large area, excellent car interchange, sch…
Villa 3 room villa in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 1 220 m²
€ 650,000
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 26 m² 2 Floor
€ 35,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 576 m² Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 3/11 Floor
€ 52,453
3 room townhouse in Kavac, Montenegro
3 room townhouse
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 440 m²
€ 330,000
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
2 room apartment in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 103 m² 3 Floor
€ 120,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kavac, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 310 m² Number of floors 2
€ 265,000
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
1 room apartment in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 39,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this spacious studio located on the 3rd floor in c…
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 3/19 Floor
€ 68,732
1 room apartment in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 55,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer a 1-bedroom apartment located on the 2nd floor (wi…
2 room apartment in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 113 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 75,000
IBG Real Estates offers for sale a fully furnished two-bedroom apartment, located on th…
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² 4/19 Floor
€ 63,306
7 room house in Dubai, UAE
7 room house
Dubai, UAE
8 Number of rooms 7 bath 4 181 m² Number of floors 3
€ 42,121,202
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 89,000
IBG Real Estates brings to your attention this furnished apartment located on the 4th f…
Apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
209 m²
€ 1,096,342
Art. 3360590 Oh, this wonderful Golden Age! The nobles received a bunch of privileges, the e…
2 room apartment in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 86 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 67,500
We are pleased to brings to your attention this two-bedroom apartment, located on the 1st fl…
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 67,500
We are pleased to offer this furnished one bedroom apartment located on the ground floor in …
Villa 5 room villa in Cesena, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Cesena, Italy
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 5 319 m² Number of floors 1
€ 460,000
HILLSIDE STONE VILLA On the hills of Fratta Terme, we offer for sale a unique solution. …
2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m² 7/12 Floor
€ 104,002
Exclusive offer! For sale a two-bedroom apartment of 88 m2 in a new building of comfort clas…

