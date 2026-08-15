Residential properties for sale in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan is the largest country in Central Asia. It is rich in natural resources and conveniently located at the crossroads of trade routes from Asia to Europe. Due to the stability of the local economy, buying property in Kazakhstan is becoming an increasingly interesting investment, as more and more representatives of neighboring countries choose Kazakhstan as their place of residence or business.

Advantages of buying real estate in Kazakhstan

Buying real estate in Kazakhstan has a number of significant advantages:

Economic stability. In 2024, the country's economy grew by 6.2% compared to the previous year, which indicates its sustainable development.

In 2024, the country's economy grew by 6.2% compared to the previous year, which indicates its sustainable development. Affordable prices. The average cost of housing in Kazakhstan is significantly lower than in neighboring countries. For example, in Almaty, the average price per square meter is about $ 1,300, while in Yerevan it is about $ 2,000.

The average cost of housing in Kazakhstan is significantly lower than in neighboring countries. For example, in Almaty, the average price per square meter is about $ 1,300, while in Yerevan it is about $ 2,000. Variety of choice. The Kazakhstan real estate market offers a wide range of properties: from affordable apartments on the secondary market to elite new buildings in prestigious areas.

The Kazakhstan real estate market offers a wide range of properties: from affordable apartments on the secondary market to elite new buildings in prestigious areas. Growth prospects . In 2025, GDP growth is expected to be 5.6%, which will have a positive impact on the real estate market.

. In 2025, GDP growth is expected to be 5.6%, which will have a positive impact on the real estate market. Ease of transaction execution. The sale of real estate in Kazakhstan to foreigners is allowed, and the process itself takes place through the online registration system of real estate transactions.

Kazakhstan property prices

The real estate market in Kazakhstan is heterogeneous. The cost per square meter reaches its maximum values ​​​​in the capital and its region, as well as near large cities. The most affordable prices are in remote areas of the country, which do not always have well-developed infrastructure.

Average housing prices in Kazakhstan :

City Average price per sq.m. Almaty $1300 Astana $1200 Shymkent $900 Karaganda $800

Where is it better to buy housing in Kazakhstan

The largest city in the country is the former capital of Kazakhstan, Almaty. It has the most developed infrastructure, and in general, the population is 500 thousand people higher (1.7 million versus 2.3 million). It is better to buy real estate in Kazakhstan here for renting, since the highest price per square meter in the country directly affects rental rates.

Other popular cities:

Astana. The capital of Kazakhstan, and one of the fastest growing cities in the country. It is here that most modern residential complex projects are being built.

The capital of Kazakhstan, and one of the fastest growing cities in the country. It is here that most modern residential complex projects are being built. Shymkent . The third largest city with a warm climate and developed infrastructure of a large city. Its main advantage is more affordable prices per square meter - about $ 900.

. The third largest city with a warm climate and developed infrastructure of a large city. Its main advantage is more affordable prices per square meter - about $ 900. Karaganda. The industrial center is more suitable for permanent residence. It is not a showcase of Kazakhstan, like the first three cities, so it is not as modern, but housing here is the cheapest of the four.

Features of purchasing Kazakhstan property for sale

It is impossible to buy housing in Kazakhstan without tax burdens and nuances. First of all, buyers are required to pay an annual property tax in the amount of 1.5% of the average value of the property.

Moreover, all real estate transactions are subject to mandatory state registration, and foreign buyers must also first obtain an individual identification number (IIN).