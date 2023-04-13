UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Marmara Region
Houses
Houses for sale in Marmara Region, Turkey
201 property total found
Villa Villa
Istanbul, Turkey
Number of floors 1
€ 1,727,681
Villa 4 room villa
Karaabduelbaki, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
411 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 958,535
Our project has 35 villas on an area of 26.000 m2 with its clean air, magnificent nature and…
4 room house
Avcilar, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
220 m²
Number of floors 19
€ 545,823
- 56000 m2 with 80% landscape area Social facilities: walking space, pl…
3 room house
Avcilar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
169 m²
Number of floors 19
€ 427,170
- 56000 m2 with 80% landscape area Social facilities: walking space, pl…
4 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
257 m²
€ 479,905
This project, which stands out with its unique view and modern architecture, offers you a lu…
2 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
98 m²
€ 189,768
This project, which stands out with its unique view and modern architecture, offers you a lu…
2 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
132 m²
€ 320,076
Squares are the world's doors to dreams.From Paris to Rome, from New York to Istanbul fa…
House
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
64 m²
€ 155,239
Squares are the world's doors to dreams.From Paris to Rome, from New York to Istanbul fa…
2 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
65 m²
€ 222,780
PROJECT FEATURES •Security, •Gym , •Privete Parkin…
House
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
Number of floors 16
€ 150,000
PROJECT FEATURES •Security, •Gym , •Privete Parkin…
House
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
106 m²
€ 351,901
▪️A dazzling luxury complex with its services and facilities in one of the most important re…
House
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
82 m²
€ 275,520
▪️A dazzling luxury complex with its services and facilities in one of the most important re…
5 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
214 m²
€ 194,591
-A PEACEFUL LIFE IN THE CITY WITHIN NATURE. -COMBINE NATURE’S ENERGY WITH ENTERTAIN…
3 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
157 m²
€ 362,813
-A PEACEFUL LIFE IN THE CITY WITHIN NATURE. -COMBINE NATURE’S ENERGY WITH ENTERTAIN…
2 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
125 m²
€ 261,880
-A PEACEFUL LIFE IN THE CITY WITHIN NATURE. -COMBINE NATURE’S ENERGY WITH ENTERTAIN…
House
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 158,219
-A PEACEFUL LIFE IN THE CITY WITHIN NATURE. -COMBINE NATURE’S ENERGY WITH ENTERTAIN…
3 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
140 m²
€ 454,653
-Enjoy the sea view with the family concept with a large and spacious balcony. -Family Co…
2 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
70 m²
€ 284,158
-Enjoy the sea view with the family concept with a large and spacious balcony. -Family Co…
House
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
€ 238,693
-Enjoy the sea view with the family concept with a large and spacious balcony. -Family Co…
5 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 999,327
A project that will take you away from the hustle and bustle of the city with its unique dec…
3 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
199 m²
€ 876,143
This project, which is in a central location in terms of transportation, comes to the fore b…
2 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
143 m²
€ 619,557
This project, which is in a central location in terms of transportation, comes to the fore b…
2 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
122 m²
€ 535,099
This project, which is in a central location in terms of transportation, comes to the fore b…
Villa 6 room villa
Izmit, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
227 m²
1 Floor
€ 1,057,500
The villas in the Akmesh area are the city of Kocaeli. On a landscaped area, 24 2-storey vil…
Villa 5 room villa
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
€ 972,035
9 room house
Resadiye Mahallesi, Turkey
10 Number of rooms
9 bath
1 010 m²
€ 6,819,795
Built with 20 years of international experience and quality construction, this project is pr…
8 room house
Resadiye Mahallesi, Turkey
9 Number of rooms
8 bath
880 m²
€ 5,819,558
Built with 20 years of international experience and quality construction, this project is pr…
5 room house
Resadiye Mahallesi, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
808 m²
€ 3,050,722
Built with 20 years of international experience and quality construction, this project is pr…
4 room house
Resadiye Mahallesi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
450 m²
€ 2,441,487
Built with 20 years of international experience and quality construction, this project is pr…
4 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
191 m²
€ 654,700
