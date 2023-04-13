Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Kocaeli
16
Fatih Mahallesi
8
Kadikoey
6
Bueyuekcekmece
4
Izmit
4
Resadiye Mahallesi
4
Sancaktepe
4
Ueskuedar
4
House To archive
201 property total found
Villa Villain Istanbul, Turkey
Villa Villa
Istanbul, Turkey
Number of floors 1
€ 1,727,681
Villa 4 room villain Karaabduelbaki, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Karaabduelbaki, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 411 m² Number of floors 2
€ 958,535
Our project has 35 villas on an area of 26.000 m2 with its clean air, magnificent nature and…
4 room housein Avcilar, Turkey
4 room house
Avcilar, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 220 m² Number of floors 19
€ 545,823
- 56000 m2 with 80% landscape area Social facilities:  walking space,  pl…
3 room housein Avcilar, Turkey
3 room house
Avcilar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 169 m² Number of floors 19
€ 427,170
- 56000 m2 with 80% landscape area Social facilities:  walking space,  pl…
4 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
4 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 257 m²
€ 479,905
This project, which stands out with its unique view and modern architecture, offers you a lu…
2 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 98 m²
€ 189,768
This project, which stands out with its unique view and modern architecture, offers you a lu…
2 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 132 m²
€ 320,076
Squares are the world's doors to dreams.From Paris to Rome, from New York to Istanbul fa…
Housein Marmara Region, Turkey
House
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 155,239
Squares are the world's doors to dreams.From Paris to Rome, from New York to Istanbul fa…
2 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 65 m²
€ 222,780
 PROJECT FEATURES  •Security,  •Gym ,  •Privete Parkin…
Housein Marmara Region, Turkey
House
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² Number of floors 16
€ 150,000
 PROJECT FEATURES  •Security,  •Gym ,  •Privete Parkin…
Housein Marmara Region, Turkey
House
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 106 m²
€ 351,901
▪️A dazzling luxury complex with its services and facilities in one of the most important re…
Housein Marmara Region, Turkey
House
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m²
€ 275,520
▪️A dazzling luxury complex with its services and facilities in one of the most important re…
5 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
5 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 214 m²
€ 194,591
-A PEACEFUL LIFE IN THE CITY WITHIN NATURE. -COMBINE NATURE’S ENERGY WITH ENTERTAIN…
3 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 157 m²
€ 362,813
-A PEACEFUL LIFE IN THE CITY WITHIN NATURE. -COMBINE NATURE’S ENERGY WITH ENTERTAIN…
2 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m²
€ 261,880
-A PEACEFUL LIFE IN THE CITY WITHIN NATURE. -COMBINE NATURE’S ENERGY WITH ENTERTAIN…
Housein Marmara Region, Turkey
House
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 158,219
-A PEACEFUL LIFE IN THE CITY WITHIN NATURE. -COMBINE NATURE’S ENERGY WITH ENTERTAIN…
3 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 140 m²
€ 454,653
-Enjoy the sea view with the family concept with a large and spacious balcony. -Family Co…
2 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m²
€ 284,158
-Enjoy the sea view with the family concept with a large and spacious balcony. -Family Co…
Housein Marmara Region, Turkey
House
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 238,693
-Enjoy the sea view with the family concept with a large and spacious balcony. -Family Co…
5 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
5 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 2
€ 999,327
A project that will take you away from the hustle and bustle of the city with its unique dec…
3 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 199 m²
€ 876,143
This project, which is in a central location in terms of transportation, comes to the fore b…
2 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 143 m²
€ 619,557
This project, which is in a central location in terms of transportation, comes to the fore b…
2 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 122 m²
€ 535,099
This project, which is in a central location in terms of transportation, comes to the fore b…
Villa 6 room villain Izmit, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa
Izmit, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 227 m² 1 Floor
€ 1,057,500
The villas in the Akmesh area are the city of Kocaeli. On a landscaped area, 24 2-storey vil…
Villa 5 room villain Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 972,035
9 room housein Resadiye Mahallesi, Turkey
9 room house
Resadiye Mahallesi, Turkey
10 Number of rooms 9 bath 1 010 m²
€ 6,819,795
Built with 20 years of international experience and quality construction, this project is pr…
8 room housein Resadiye Mahallesi, Turkey
8 room house
Resadiye Mahallesi, Turkey
9 Number of rooms 8 bath 880 m²
€ 5,819,558
Built with 20 years of international experience and quality construction, this project is pr…
5 room housein Resadiye Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room house
Resadiye Mahallesi, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 808 m²
€ 3,050,722
Built with 20 years of international experience and quality construction, this project is pr…
4 room housein Resadiye Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room house
Resadiye Mahallesi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 450 m²
€ 2,441,487
Built with 20 years of international experience and quality construction, this project is pr…
4 room housein Marmara Region, Turkey
4 room house
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 191 m²
€ 654,700

Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
