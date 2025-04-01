Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Armutlu
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Armutlu, Turkey

duplexes
3
House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Armutlu, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Armutlu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/4
Beachfront Stylish Apartments in Armutlu Yalova Yalova is an advantageously located city in …
$407,831
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Armutlu, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Armutlu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 4/4
Flats in a Complex Near the Beach with Parking in Armutlu Yalova Yalova is a tranquil city w…
$240,349
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Fistikli, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Fistikli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Floor 1/4
3-Bedroom Villa in a Privileged Complex with a Unique Bay in Armutlu Yalova Yalova is freque…
$142,187
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Armutlu, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Armutlu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 4/4
Sea-View Apartments for Sale in a Project in Yalova Armutlu Yalova is a tranquil city in Tur…
$141,381
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Armutlu, Turkey

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes