  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Zeytinburnu
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Zeytinburnu, Turkey

21 property total found
9 room house with balcony, with sea view, with Online tour in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
9 room house with balcony, with sea view, with Online tour
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 9
Area 850 m²
€2,15M
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
€948,600
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
€1,59M
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
€1,52M
8 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
8 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
€1,52M
6 room house with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
6 room house with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 185 m²
€702,000
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 340 m²
€1,52M
8 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
8 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
€1,71M
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
€1,59M
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
€1,71M
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
€1,04M
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
€711,400
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
€1,28M
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
€1,14M
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 6
Area 340 m²
€2,47M
6 room house with air conditioning, with Online tour in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
6 room house with air conditioning, with Online tour
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
€2,37M
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
€1,52M
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
€853,700
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 3
New elite residence in Zeytinburnu We are glad to present you a new elite residence with its…
€998,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Floor 1/3
Ready to Move Duplex Apartments in Fatih Istanbul. The turnkey apartments are located in the…
€337,000
Villa 2 room villa in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Villas surrounded by nature in Istanbul Spacious horizontal architecture with minimal inter…
€818,188
