UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Zeytinburnu
Houses
Houses for sale in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
House
Clear all
21 property total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
9 room house with balcony, with sea view, with Online tour
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
13
9
850 m²
€2,15M
Recommend
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
6
4
250 m²
€948,600
Recommend
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
13
5
350 m²
€1,59M
Recommend
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
6
5
210 m²
€1,52M
Recommend
8 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
9
5
300 m²
€1,52M
Recommend
6 room house with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
7
6
185 m²
€702,000
Recommend
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
5
5
340 m²
€1,52M
Recommend
8 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
9
4
240 m²
€1,71M
Recommend
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
4
3
180 m²
€1,59M
Recommend
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
5
4
310 m²
€1,71M
Recommend
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
5
4
230 m²
€1,04M
Recommend
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
10
5
330 m²
€711,400
Recommend
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
10
5
280 m²
€1,28M
Recommend
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
5
4
190 m²
€1,14M
Recommend
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
14
6
340 m²
€2,47M
Recommend
6 room house with air conditioning, with Online tour
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
7
3
180 m²
€2,37M
Recommend
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
6
5
300 m²
€1,52M
Recommend
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
4
3
140 m²
€853,700
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
4
2
209 m²
3
New elite residence in Zeytinburnu We are glad to present you a new elite residence with its…
€998,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
5
2
147 m²
1/3
Ready to Move Duplex Apartments in Fatih Istanbul. The turnkey apartments are located in the…
€337,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
3
2
Villas surrounded by nature in Istanbul Spacious horizontal architecture with minimal inter…
€818,188
Recommend
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL