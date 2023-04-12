Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Turkey

1 510 properties total found
Duplex 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m² 1 Floor
€ 495,000
We present to your attention a duplex located on the first and second floors of a residentia…
Duplex 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 187 m² 4 Floor
€ 308,000
Put on sale duplex layout 3 + 2 in the Ob area. Duplex is located on the 4th and 5th floors …
Duplex 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 1 Floor
€ 145,000
A new project of a residential complex in the Kyzylchashekhir region. The project is located…
Duplex 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m² 4 Floor
€ 473,000
We present to your attention a penthouse apartment located on the fourth and fifth floors of…
Duplex 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 1 Floor
€ 140,000
We present to you a new residential complex project in the Kargyjak area. The complex consis…
Duplex 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m² 1 Floor
€ 297,000
For sale is a duplex 2 + 1 with access to the garden. Duplex is located in the new complex o…
Duplex 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 155 m² 5 Floor
€ 407,000
Duplex Planning 2 + 1 in the Kestel area. Located on the fifth floor there is an area of 155…
Duplex 6 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 138 m² 1 Floor
€ 259,000
New residential complex project in the Oba area. The complex is located on an area of 3000m2…
Duplex 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 1 Floor
€ 89,900
Duplex 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 1 Floor
€ 104,000
We present to your attention a new project of the residential complex in a quiet area of Avs…
Duplex 2 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 5 Floor
€ 137,500
Put on sale duplex layout 1 + 1 in the Mahmutlar area. Duplex with a total area of 50m2 is l…
Duplex 5 roomsin Antalya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Antalya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 1 Floor
€ 160,000
Introducing a new project in Antalya, the central district of Muratpasha. The project will c…
Duplex 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 220 m² 1 Floor
€ 550,000
New residential complex project in the Bektash area. The complex is designed on an area of 1…
Duplex 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m² 1 Floor
€ 495,000
Spacious furnished duplex layout 4 + 1 in the Kargicak area. Duplex is located on the ground…
Duplex 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² 1 Floor
€ 89,000
We present to you a new residential complex project in the Demirtash area. The project is pl…
Duplex 5 roomsin Koyunlar, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Koyunlar, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 1 Floor
€ 292,300
New residential complex project in the Altyntash area. The project consists of seven 7-story…
Duplex 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 1 Floor
€ 138,000
A residential complex project in the Avsallar area. The project consists of one 7-story bloc…
Duplex 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 1 Floor
€ 90,000
A new residential complex project in the Gazipasha area. The complex is designed on an area …
Duplex 6 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 230 m² 5 Floor
€ 350,000
We present to your attention a duplex apartment located on the fifth floor of a residential …
Duplex 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 1 Floor
€ 117,500
A residential complex project in the Payallar area. The complex consists of two blocks desig…
Duplex 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m² 4 Floor
€ 352,000
We present to your attention a duplex apartment with a total area of 160m2 and a layout of 3…
Duplex 6 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 230 m² 9 Floor
€ 253,000
We present to your attention a duplex apartment located on the ninth to tenth floors of a re…
Duplex 6 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 380 m² 3 Floor
€ 467,500
We present to your attention a duplex apartment located on the third to fourth floors of the…
Duplex 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m² 1 Floor
€ 109,000
A new residential complex project in the Gazipasha area. The project consists of one 7-story…
Duplex 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 230 m² 3 Floor
€ 368,500
We present to your attention a duplex apartment located on the third or fourth floors of a r…
Duplex 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 230 m² 3 Floor
€ 346,000
For sale is an apartment-duplex located on 3-4 floors of a residential complex. The apartmen…
Duplex 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 1 Floor
€ 99,000
A new residential complex project in the Gazipasha area. A small project consists of one 6-s…
Duplex 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 320 m² 10 Floor
€ 396,000
For sale is an apartment-duplex located on the 10-11 floors of a residential complex. The ap…
Duplex 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² 1 Floor
€ 109,500
New residential complex project in the Payallar area. The project will be located on the ter…
Duplex 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 120 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 275,000
Premium furnished duplex 3 + 1 with luxurious panoramic views Area: Antalya, Alanya, Konakly…

