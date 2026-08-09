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Duplexes for Sale in Yalova Merkez, Turkey

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8 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Floor 4/5
Luxury Flats in a Modern Complex with Exclusive Facilities in Yalova Yalova has become one o…
$147,667
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 269 m²
Floor 4/4
Sea-Front Apartments with Unmatched Views and Rich Amenities in Yalova Center Yalova, one of…
$602,332
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 194 m²
Floor 4/5
Luxury Flats in a Modern Complex with Exclusive Facilities in Yalova Yalova has become one o…
$204,799
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TekceTekce
Duplex 7 bedrooms in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Duplex 7 bedrooms
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 495 m²
Floor 4/4
Sea-Front Apartments with Unmatched Views and Rich Amenities in Yalova Center Yalova, one of…
$1,50M
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 271 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartments for Sale in a Complex with a Pool in Yalova Yalova is a popular tourist destinati…
$294,716
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 278 m²
Floor 4/5
Luxury Flats in a Modern Complex with Exclusive Facilities in Yalova Yalova has become one o…
$327,178
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartments for Sale in a Complex with a Pool in Yalova Yalova is a popular tourist destinati…
$199,945
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
$100,957
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Properties features in Yalova Merkez, Turkey

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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