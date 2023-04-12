Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy

Residential properties for sale in Italy

apartments
1343
houses
2267
3 612 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Rapolano Terme, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Rapolano Terme, Italy
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 20 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 590,000
Stone farmhouse close to Hot Springs, Rapolano Terme, Siena, Toscana Charming stone farmh…
Villa 5 room villain Cesena, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Cesena, Italy
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 5 319 m² Number of floors 1
€ 460,000
HILLSIDE STONE VILLA On the hills of Fratta Terme, we offer for sale a unique solution. …
2 room apartmentin Bagno di Romagna, Italy
2 room apartment
Bagno di Romagna, Italy
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 199,000
Romagnacase offers a residential property in the characteristic landscape of the Savio valle…
Townhouse 10 roomsin Montottone, Italy
Townhouse 10 rooms
Montottone, Italy
10 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 220,000
Single villa with large courtyard and land. Three levels, ground floor, first floor and base…
3 room cottagein Predappio, Italy
3 room cottage
Predappio, Italy
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 7 000 m² Number of floors 1
€ 99,000
In a quiet and panoramic hill area, enclosed between the winding rivers Rabbi and Montone, R…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Bertinoro, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Bertinoro, Italy
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 460,000
A few steps from 'Balcone della Romagna', Romagnacase presents a unique solution. …
Penthouse 6 roomsin Unione di Comuni della Romagna Forlivese, Italy
Penthouse 6 rooms
Unione di Comuni della Romagna Forlivese, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 233 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 529,000
Romagnacase is glad to offer a unique and prestigious property at the heart of the town of F…
4 room housein Bagno di Romagna, Italy
4 room house
Bagno di Romagna, Italy
10 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
Romagnacase offers a residential property in the characteristic landscape of the Savio valle…
3 room housein Bagno di Romagna, Italy
3 room house
Bagno di Romagna, Italy
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 115,000
Romagnacase offers a residential property in the characteristic landscape of the Savio valle…
9 room housein Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
13 Number of rooms 450 m²
Price on request
Recently renovated farmhouse in a panoramic and secluded position. Two levels plus attic. St…
Villa 5 room villain Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 525 m²
€ 4,300,000
In a privileged and dominant position just a few steps from the Desenzano lakefront, we offe…
Villa 5 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
8 Number of rooms 6 bath 300 m²
€ 3,570,000
The property is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Sardinia, the Costa Smeralda…
9 room housein Cavriana, Italy
9 room house
Cavriana, Italy
10 Number of rooms 1 500 m²
€ 620,000
1 room apartmentin Moniga del Garda, Italy
1 room apartment
Moniga del Garda, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 239,000
Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale a nice two-room flat on the ground floor consisting of l…
Villa 6 room villain San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
16 Number of rooms 4 bath 565 m²
€ 6,500,000
San Felice del Benaco is about 35 kilometres east of Brescia. It is on the west coast of Lak…
2 room apartmentin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 370,000
We are located in Gaino, a lovely hillside hamlet of Toscolano Maderno, immersed in the beau…
Villa 6 room villain San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
16 Number of rooms 4 bath 565 m²
€ 6,500,000
San Felice del Benaco is about 35 kilometres east of Brescia. It is on the west coast of Lak…
3 room townhousein Pian di San Bartolo, Italy
3 room townhouse
Pian di San Bartolo, Italy
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m²
€ 1,200,000
In Via Bolognese, in an enviable, unique position with one of the most beautiful views in Fl…
Villa 4 room villain Moniga del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Moniga del Garda, Italy
7 Number of rooms 5 bath 400 m²
€ 3,700,000
Padenghe Sul Garda is undoubtedly one of the places in southern Garda most often chosen both…
Villa 4 room villain Manerba del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Manerba del Garda, Italy
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 400 m²
€ 7,000,000
Garda Lake presents surprises at every turn, including the small but beautiful town of Maner…
Villa 3 room villain Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 122 m²
€ 900,000
Just above the hills of Salò and only 10 minutes from the Lungolago, in the locality of Mezz…
2 room apartmentin Salo, Italy
2 room apartment
Salo, Italy
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 240,000
In Salò, in the locality of Campoverde, we propose a three-room flat on the ground floor, co…
Villa 2 room villain Cunettone, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Cunettone, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m²
€ 700,000
In a panoramic area on the hills surrounding Salò, with a 360° panorama of the Gulf, we offe…
Villa 4 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 360 m²
€ 6,900,000
The charm of the traditional local architecture and the enchanting location make this proper…
2 room apartmentin Costermano sul Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Costermano sul Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 660,000
In Costermano sul Garda, in an exclusive and panoramic position, a delightful three-room apa…
9 room housein San Donato in Poggio, Italy
9 room house
San Donato in Poggio, Italy
25 Number of rooms 7 bath 620 m²
€ 2,190,000
Interesting panoramic property in Chianti. Situated halfway between Florence and Siena, 30 k…
Villa 5 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
10 Number of rooms 6 bath 240 m²
€ 1,750,000
At Pantogia, within a condominium of only three units, recently renovated detached villa wit…
1 room apartmentin Lonato del Garda, Italy
1 room apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 195,000
For sale is a lovely two-room flat located on the first floor of a tourist-hotel Residence w…
Villa 6 room villain Arzachena, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Arzachena, Italy
11 Number of rooms 6 bath 270 m²
€ 12,000,000
The dream of the Costa Smeralda comes to life on the Celvia beach, a long stretch of light-c…
2 room apartmentin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 281,190
On the Lakefront of Maderno, immersed in the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we find an enc…

Regions with properties for sale

Salo
Peschiera del Garda
Emilia-Romagna
Arona
San Martino di Lupari
Florence
Lecco
Anzio
Tortoreto
Apulia
Campania
Comunita Montana Valli del Verbano
Giulianova
San Siro
Alba Adriatica
Comunita della Vallagarina
Olbia
Porto Recanati
San Benedetto del Tronto
Siena

Properties features in Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury

About Italy

Officially known as the Italian Republic, a highly developed country located in Southern Europe. It is one of the most populous countries in the European Union and has been a mixing pot of various cultures and ethnicities throughout history due to its centralized geographical location. Being one of the largest economies in the world, the country plays a major role in global affairs. Backed by diverse cultures and history, the Italian Republic is one of the most highly visited countries in the world.

Tourism in Italy

The country sees over 50 million visitors each year making it one of the most largely visited countries in the world. Italy has the largest number of world heritage sites and is well known for its rich cultural diversity and history. From historical monuments in Rome, religious ancient cathedrals, buildings, tombs, lakes, among others, there are a lot of different tourist attractions. The country is also renowned for its role and expertise in fashion and art.

Buying property in Italy

Having a high standard of living, quality of life, and high-income economy, it  is one of the best destinations if you are looking to relocate permanently. In such instances, it also makes sense to invest in a property deal. As there are few restrictions regarding property purchases, acquiring Italian real estate is relatively simple and short. A reputed real estate agent can handle all the processes and left work on your behalf while you sit back and relax. As one of the most visited destinations in the world, you can also earn substantial income from your property investments by renting it out when you are not using it. From popular cities to beachside resorts, and apartments, there are a ton of options to choose from if you are looking to buy property in Italy. 
 

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir