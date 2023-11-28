Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Salo, Italy

apartments
22
houses
20
42 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Doppio Ingresso in Salo, Italy
Villa 6 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Doppio Ingresso
Salo, Italy
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
In a privileged position close to the center of Salò and the Lake, we propose for sale a det…
€750,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Salo, Italy
Penthouse 2 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Salo, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
The fourth and latest Falkensteiner Premium Living Residences at one of Italy’s most sought-…
€700,800
Penthouse 2 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Salo, Italy
Penthouse 2 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Salo, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
The fourth and latest Falkensteiner Premium Living Residences at one of Italy’s most sought-…
€700,800
Villa 3 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale in Salo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale
Salo, Italy
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
The property we propose is a typical Italian house with stone accents, just a few steps from…
€1,20M
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Salo, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Salo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale this charming flat located in Cunettone, only 2.5 km fro…
€575,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Salo, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Salo, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale this charming flat located in Cunettone, only 2.5 km fro…
€320,000
3 room apartment with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente in Salo, Italy
3 room apartment with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente
Salo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale this charming flat located in Cunettone, only 2.5 km fro…
€482,000
3 room apartment with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Salo, Italy
3 room apartment with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Salo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale this charming flat located in Cunettone, only 2.5 km fro…
€600,000
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Salo, Italy
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Salo, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
The fourth and latest Falkensteiner Premium Living Residences at one of Italy’s most sought-…
€344,600
Villa 3 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Cancello Elettrico in Salo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Cancello Elettrico
Salo, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Garda Haus offers exclusive villa under construction with unique lake view. The property is…
€4,20M
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Ingresso Indipendente in Salo, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Ingresso Indipendente
Salo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Are you looking for a spacious and comfortable apartment with a private garden in a peaceful…
€350,000
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Cancello Elettrico in Salo, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Cancello Elettrico
Salo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
We propose for sale a delightful flat located in a quiet residential area of Salò, a stone's…
€420,000
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Salo, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Salo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
This wonderful penthouse on two levels with a glimpse of Lake View, is located in the heart …
€795,000
Villa 9 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico in Salo, Italy
Villa 9 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico
Salo, Italy
Rooms 18
Bathrooms count 5
Area 750 m²
This magnificent property is located in a panoramic area of Salò, immersed in the beautiful …
€3,60M
Villa 4 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Salo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Salo, Italy
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
It was not definitely by chance that Benito Mussolini established the Italian Social Republi…
€2,48M
Villa 2 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente in Salo, Italy
Villa 2 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente
Salo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
In a panoramic area on the hills surrounding Salò, with a 360° panorama of the Gulf, we offe…
€700,000
Villa 4 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Cancello Elettrico, with Ingresso Indipendente in Salo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Cancello Elettrico, with Ingresso Indipendente
Salo, Italy
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Detached villa in a very quiet and with views overlooking the hills, not far from the histor…
€900,000
Villa 9 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico in Salo, Italy
Villa 9 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico
Salo, Italy
Rooms 18
Bathrooms count 5
Area 750 m²
This magnificent property is located in a panoramic area of Salò, immersed in the beautiful …
€3,60M
Villa 9 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale in Salo, Italy
Villa 9 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale
Salo, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 035 m²
In Salò, in the beautiful Riviera dei Limoni, we find this magnificent Villa with panoramic …
€2,00M
1 room apartment with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente in Salo, Italy
1 room apartment with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente
Salo, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
In Salò, in the old town centre and a few steps from the Lungolago Zanardelli and the beach,…
€180,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool in Salo, Italy
1 room apartment with swimming pool
Salo, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 104 m²
GH-LV04820-1C. Апартаменты в комплексе в городе СалоСало, в историческом центре, в нескольки…
€380,000
2 room apartment in Salo, Italy
2 room apartment
Salo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 113 m²
GH-LV04907-C1. Новый пентхаус в СалоМы предлагаем к продаже трехкомнатную квартиру на третье…
€340,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Salo, Italy
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Salo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
GH-LV04815-5C. Апартаменты в отремонтированном здании центр СалоСало, в историческом центре,…
€410,000
2 room apartment in Salo, Italy
2 room apartment
Salo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 132 m²
GA-V000992. Трёхкомнатная квартира в продаже в Сало / Италия В историческом центре города Са…
€450,000
3 room apartment in Salo, Italy
3 room apartment
Salo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
GA-V000993. Пентхаус в продаже в Сало / Италия В историческом центре города Сало с выходом н…
€870,000
Villa 5 room villa in Salo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Salo, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 370 m²
GA-V001049. Вилла на склоне холма с видом на озеро, в городе SalòПогруженный на первый холм…
€990,000
Villa Villa in Salo, Italy
Villa Villa
Salo, Italy
Area 600 m²
GA-V001086. Недвижимость под ремонт с видом на озеро в городе SalòРасположенный в центрально…
€1,10M
Villa 3 room villa in Salo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Salo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
GA-V001445. тдельно стоящая вилла с видом на залив СалоОкруженная зеленью и спокойствием, вп…
€460,000
2 room apartment in Salo, Italy
2 room apartment
Salo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
GH-LV01573. Таунхаус в резиденции с бассейном. Таунхаус в резиденции с бассейном. Современны…
€1,04M
Villa Villa in Salo, Italy
Villa Villa
Salo, Italy
Area 790 m²
GH-210518. Вилла на первой линии, в городе СалоВилла имеет площадь 790 кв.м, парк 2000 кв.м,…
€1,90M
