  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Peschiera del Garda

Residential properties for sale in Peschiera del Garda, Italy

apartments
26
houses
9
35 properties total found
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
In a new recently-built residence located in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the …
€850,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
In a new recently-built residence located in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the …
€950,000
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
In a new recently-built residence located in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the …
€950,000
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
In a new recently-built residence located in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the …
€500,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
In a new recently-built residence located in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the …
€950,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
In a new recently-built residence located in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the …
€830,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
In a newly built residence in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the shores of the l…
€450,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
In a newly built residence located in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the shores …
€490,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
In a newly built residence in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the shores of the l…
€440,000
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
In a newly built residence in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the shores of the l…
€290,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
In a quiet residential area only 800 m from the centre of Garda, in a well-kept residential …
€312,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
In a quiet residential area only 800 m from the centre of Garda, in a well-kept residential …
€340,000
Villa 13 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Villa 13 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Peschiera del Garda, Località Bassana, villa with building area for sale. The plot of land…
€1,10M
2 room apartment in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
GH-SV00083. Отремонтированная квартира с видом на озероВ Сан-Бенедетто-ди-Лугана, всего в 15…
€275,000
Villa 3 rooms with swimming pool in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 rooms with swimming pool
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 136 m²
GH-SV00044. Изящный таунхаус с большой террасой на крышеВ нескольких минутах езды от центра …
€400,000
Villa 3 rooms with swimming pool in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 rooms with swimming pool
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
GH-SV00079. Прекрасный таунхаус с террасой и бассейномВ районе Сан-Бенедетто-ди-Лугана, в хо…
€340,000
2 room apartment in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
GA-V001289. ЭКСКЛЮЗИВНАЯ КВАРТИРА В PESCHIERA DEL GARDAРасположенная в новом районе деревни …
€450,000
3 room apartment in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
GA-V001303. НОВАЯ ЧЕТЫРЕХКОМНАТНАЯ КВАРТИРА НА ПЕРВОМ ЭТАЖЕ В В PESCHIERA DEL GARDAРасположе…
€430,000
3 room apartment in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
GA-V001372. Трехкомнатная квартира в комплексе с бассейном в Пескьера-дель-ГардаРасположенн…
€245,000
2 room apartment in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
GA-V001373. Трехкомнатная квартира в комплексе с бассейном в Пескьера-дель-ГардаРасположенн…
€240,000
2 room apartment in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 99 m²
GA-V001414. Новая трехкомнатная квартира с террасой и солярием в Пескьера-дель-ГардаПредла…
€325,000
2 room apartment in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 145 m²
GA-V001444. Современная элегантная вилла в Пескьера-дель-ГардаВ элегантном жилом комплексе и…
€520,000
2 room apartment in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
GA-V001302. Новая трехкомнатная квартира на первом этаже в цен в Пескьера-дель-ГардаРаспол…
€330,000
2 room apartment in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 115 m²
GH-SV00009. Просторные апартаменты в двух шагах от центраВ нескольких минутах от центра горо…
€195,000
3 room apartment in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 132 m²
GH-SV00068. Квартира на первой линии в здании с частным пляжемВнутри этого элитного здания б…
€870,000
Villa 12 rooms with veranda, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Villa 12 rooms with veranda, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
This elegant villa for sale in the town of Peschiera del Garda, located in the province of V…
€585,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
In Peschiera del Garda, just a few minutes from the lake and the main services, we offer a n…
€278,000
Villa 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 248 m²
Peschiera del Garda, famous as a fortress of the Venetian Republic since the 16th century, h…
€2,50M
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
As you cross the entrance to the flat, you are surrounded by the open space of the living ar…
€795,000
Villa 3 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Located in an enviable position, just 500 meters from the lakeside promenade and the beach o…
€695,000
