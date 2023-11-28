Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Como, Italy

Tremezzina
71
San Siro
8
Gravedona ed Uniti
4
357 properties total found
Villa 9 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico in Guanzate, Italy
Villa 9 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico
Guanzate, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 700 m²
The Villa located in the municipality of Guanzate (CO) within the residential complex called…
€1,70M
Villa 3 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Valsolda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Valsolda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 253 m²
A few minutes from the city of Lugano and the center of Porlezza and Menaggio, we find this …
€3,20M
Villa 4 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Cernobbio, Italy
Villa 4 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Cernobbio, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 249 m²
Cernobbio, locality Rovenna.. Modern villa in a quiet and sunny position, surrounded by a fa…
€1,50M
Villa 9 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale in Brunate, Italy
Villa 9 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale
Brunate, Italy
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
Lakefront..in a magnificent position just a few minutes from the center of Como...Wonderful …
€7,00M
Villa 3 room villa with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Passaggio Automobilistico in Menaggio, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Passaggio Automobilistico
Menaggio, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
A few steps from the lake...in Menaggio, a large villa with independent semi-detached struct…
€890,000
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Dongo, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Dongo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Dongo..A new building under construction consisting of 4 apartments, in a quiet, easily acce…
€222,000
Villa 3 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Cernobbio, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Cernobbio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Cernobbio is one of the places known all over the world especially for Villa D'Este and is v…
€3,35M
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Passaggio Automobilistico in Argegno, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Passaggio Automobilistico
Argegno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
A few steps from the lake. Luxurious 133 m2 apartment (179 m2 commercial) located on the thi…
€1,20M
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Tremezzina, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Tremezzina, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Inside the "Residence Comacina" consists of 6 units, in the municipality of Ossuccio to one …
€650,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Passaggio Automobilistico in Argegno, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Passaggio Automobilistico
Argegno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
A few steps from the lake and from the center of Argegno, newly built residence with a moder…
€729,000
Villa 3 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale in Plesio, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale
Plesio, Italy
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
The villa is located a few minutes from the center of Menaggio, and is on one level as well …
€1,30M
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale in Tremezzina, Italy
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale
Tremezzina, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
In the exclusive Golfo di Venere in Lenno, Tremezzina at it’s just two steps from the lake..…
€700,000
Villa 3 room villa with veranda, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente in Valsolda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with veranda, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente
Valsolda, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Situated near the border of Switzerland on Lake Lugano, at just a few minutes from the cente…
€1,70M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with veranda, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Passaggio Automobilistico in Griante, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with veranda, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Passaggio Automobilistico
Griante, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
In Griante..Property with good sun exposure in a quiet and central location situated at just…
€590,000
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Menaggio, Italy
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Menaggio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
In Menaggio Location Loveno, lovely Apartment with lake view in a residence consisting of ni…
€890,000
Villa 4 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Tremezzina, Italy
Villa 4 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Tremezzina, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Private villa with garden in the center Tremezzina.. This charming villa built in 1967 was c…
€970,000
Villa 4 room villa with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Passaggio Automobilistico in Tremezzina, Italy
Villa 4 room villa with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Passaggio Automobilistico
Tremezzina, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
In the heart of Tremezzina in Località Mezzegra .. Wonderful newly built villa with stone de…
€1,90M
2 room apartment with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ripostiglio, with Doppio Ingresso in Cremia, Italy
2 room apartment with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ripostiglio, with Doppio Ingresso
Cremia, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
We offer an apartment on two floors with comfortable sizes. Recently renovated, it has an en…
€175,000
2 room apartment with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Ripostiglio in Cremia, Italy
2 room apartment with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Ripostiglio
Cremia, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 156 m²
We offer an apartment on the first floor. To be restored, however, it comes with comfortable…
€170,000
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente in Pianello del Lario, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente
Pianello del Lario, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
In this residence with swimming pool, located on the first hill in Pianello Del Lario, we of…
€270,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente in Argegno, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente
Argegno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Located in a panoramic position with stunning lake views at about 3 minutes drive from the p…
€315,000
Villa 3 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente in Montano Lucino, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente
Montano Lucino, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
A few minutes from Como and Switzerland, in a quiet residential area .. We offer this magnif…
€620,000
Villa 5 room villa with veranda, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico in Menaggio, Italy
Villa 5 room villa with veranda, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico
Menaggio, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Boasting far reaching lake views to write home about, this modern 4 bed villa provides the p…
€900,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Vercana, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Vercana, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
In the town center of Domaso and a stone's throw from its beautiful lakefront and the pier, …
€300,000
2 room apartment with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Passaggio Automobilistico in Gravedona ed Uniti, Italy
2 room apartment with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Passaggio Automobilistico
Gravedona ed Uniti, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
In modern Residence with Swimming Pool and lift, located in the center of Gravedona ed Uniti…
€300,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Nesso, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Nesso, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
BEAUTY DOES NOT CONSUME SOIL! Renovation a stone's throw from the ravine and the lake, breat…
€490,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Nesso, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Nesso, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
BEAUTY DOES NOT CONSUME SOIL! Renovation a stone's throw from the ravine and the lake, breat…
€650,000
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Nesso, Italy
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Nesso, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
BEAUTY DOES NOT CONSUME SOIL! Renovation a stone's throw from the ravine and the lake, breat…
€550,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Nesso, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Nesso, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
BEAUTY DOES NOT CONSUME SOIL! Renovation a stone's throw from the ravine and the lake, breat…
€490,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Passaggio Automobilistico in Menaggio, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Passaggio Automobilistico
Menaggio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
In the center of Menaggio, in the heart of Lake Como .. Enjoying a fantastic central locatio…
€240,000
