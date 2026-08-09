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Residential properties for sale in Como, Italy

;
Tremezzina
18
San Siro
5
Faggeto Lario
6
Gravedona ed Uniti
4
116 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Como, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Como, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 246 m²
MV-221122-3. Стильные виллы нового строительства на озере КомоЧетыре виллетты нового строите…
$581,411
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Cernobbio, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Cernobbio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 243 m²
ID - 10088. VB- Апартаменты в ЧерноббьоАпартаменты в Черноббио в комплексе из 4 квартир. Апа…
$2,05M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Cernobbio, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cernobbio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
MV-160921-1. Современная вилла с захватывающим видом на озеро КомоВилла. в Черноббио. Совре…
$4,45M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
TekceTekce
4 bedroom apartment in Blevio, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Blevio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 230 m²
PL-PR_A24. Озеро Комо. Апартаменты с видом на озеро  В жилом комлексе «Ла Кал», расположенн…
$1,41M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Laglio, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Laglio, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 500 m²
MV-221122-1. Вилла с захватывающим видом на озеро в ЛальоИдеально расположенный дом с 5 спал…
$2,58M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lenno, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lenno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
GR-Tr-143. Озеро Комо Вилла” Анна” в Тремеццина, г.MezzegraMezzegra Villa” Anna”: Прекрасная…
$3,40M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Blevio, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Blevio, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
MV-270221-1. Идеальная концепция квартиры в исторической вилле на берегу озера в БлевиоИдеа…
$761,930
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Argegno, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Argegno, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 890 m²
PL-PR-P09. Озеро Комо. Великолепная недвижимость с неповторимым видомНа берегу озера Комо вы…
$4,10M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tremezzina, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tremezzina, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 000 m²
LUI-158. Классическая вилла на озере Комо на первой линии.Площадь основной виллы около 1000 …
$7,97M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Civiglio, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Civiglio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
PL-PR_P10. Каменный дом в сердце города КомоЭксклюзивный каменный дом, построенный в XVII ве…
$1,47M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Menaggio, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Menaggio, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 700 m²
LUI-180b. Красивая вилла на КомоТремеццина (5 минут от Менаджо и 30 минут от Черноббио) ВИ…
$2,81M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cernobbio, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cernobbio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 330 m²
PL-PR_V19. Роскошные виллы нового строительства в ЧерноббиоНовый жилой комплекс класса "люкс…
$4,10M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
5 bedroom apartment in Lenno, Italy
5 bedroom apartment
Lenno, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
GR-Tr-178. Роскошные апартаменты в Тремеццина, г.ЛенноПервый этаж резиденции ( около 200 кв.…
$2,34M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Molina, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Molina, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 380 m²
GR-Pb-32. Озеро Комо Вилла в Faggeto LarioВилла с незабываемым видом на озеро в Faggeto La…
$2,05M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Como, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Como, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 2 300 m²
MV-INT-19847. Престижная историческая дворянская вилла недалеко от города КомоПрестижная ист…
$7,62M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Civiglio, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Civiglio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
ID - 11032. VB- Панорамный таунхаус в КомоПанорамный таунхаус в городе Комо с видом на озеро…
$996,370
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bellagio, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bellagio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 370 m²
LUI-162. Вилла на озере Комо с прекрасным видом на озеро и горы.Вилла на озере Комо с прекра…
$2,93M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Colonno, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Colonno, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
Великолепная вилла, жилой площадью 230 кв.м., в современном стиле с видом на озеро Комо. Вил…
$1,42M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Como, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Como, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
MV-1901. We offer for sale an exclusive private villa with panoramic, magnificent and unique…
$2,17M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
House in Campione dItalia, Italy
House
Campione dItalia, Italy
Safe construction for any degree of seismicity - Elasticity and adaptability of the structur…
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Como, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Como, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/4
Smart Luxury Apartment with Panoramic Lake View and Sunset Terrace — Campione d’Italia 🔹 …
$1,50M
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Agency
Hotel Invest
Languages
English, Русский, Français
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 5 bedrooms in Blevio, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Blevio, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 600 m²
MV-1609-2. Magnificent historical villa in Blevio.Magnificent historical villa in Blevio. Ar…
$9,38M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Blevio, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blevio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 350 m²
MV-1609-3. Amazing waterfront villa with swimming pool and marina, surrounded by flowering g…
$10,55M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Cernobbio, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cernobbio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
MV-221122. Современная вилла с прекрасным видом на озеро КомоОбщая застроенная площадь 300 м…
$4,57M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Lemna, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lemna, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 360 m²
MV-270221. Роскошный дом с дизайнерским ремонтом на озере КомоРоскошный дом с дизайнерским р…
$1,99M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cernobbio, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cernobbio, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 520 m²
LUI-313. Красивая вилла в Чернобио.ВИЛЛА 520m² с 5 спальнями + спальня прислуги САД около 10…
$5,63M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
5 bedroom apartment in Molina, Italy
5 bedroom apartment
Molina, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 150 m²
MV-270221-2. Апартамент в Фаджето Ларио с видом на озеро КомоАпартамент в Фаджето Ларио с ви…
$808,818
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Molina, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Molina, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Characteristics of the villa on Lake Como: 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, kitchen with dining room…
$1,73M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Como, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Como, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful villa with commercial potential and a view of Lake Komo5 minutes from Menagio we o…
$748,690
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Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Lenno, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Lenno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 163 m²
MV-221122-2. Элитная резиденция нового строительства в ЛенноРезиденция расположена в Ленно в…
$843,984
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski

Property types in Como

apartments
houses

Properties features in Como, Italy

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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