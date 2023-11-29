UAE
Realting.com
Italy
Residential
Tuscany
Residential properties for sale in Tuscany, Italy
Florence
17
Unione dei comuni della Versilia
7
Unione dei Comuni Valdichiana Senese
5
Livorno
4
Massa-Carrara
4
Arezzo
3
Greve in Chianti
3
Grosseto
3
Siena
3
173 properties total found
Villa 9 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
54
14
1 550 m²
Villa Medicea Lo Sprocco, immersed in the green valley between Sant'Agata and Galliano in th…
€4,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico
Pontassieve, Italy
31
33
2 000 m²
In the town of Pontassieve just 20 minutes from Florence, we find this Splendid property, wh…
€4,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Pelago, Italy
40
2 755 m²
Surrounded by the natural beauty of the marvelous Tuscany, this estate, which once belonged …
€4,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house with Aria Condizionata, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Piscina
Casole d Elsa, Italy
20
12
1 500 m²
In the heart of Tuscany, nestled in the hills and close to the main points of interest, is l…
€2,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Cetona, Italy
10
5
550 m²
In the 60’ Cetona became the Buen Retiro of many protagonists of the theatre and Movie world…
€1,68M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Tuscany, Italy
7
327 m²
€1,35M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Tuscany, Italy
7
327 m²
For sale a spacious villa in the famous resort of southern Tuscany Monte Argentario, with ch…
€1,35M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with fridge, with stove, with dish washer
Tuscany, Italy
6
136 m²
The house is located in the place of Roccamare, where absolute privacy reigns, and is surrou…
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Tuscany, Italy
4
229 m²
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with Piscina
San Gimignano, Italy
16
11
490 m²
This beautiful farmhouse is harmoniously set in a stunning landscape, in privacy on a soft, …
€2,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with needs repair
Murlo, Italy
11
7
434 m²
3
This building can be the door to your dreams: whether it's a charme hotel or a residential c…
€275,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Murlo, Italy
8
3
190 m²
3
Wonderful and atmospheric, fully licensed farm with 13 hectares of land, of which over one h…
€589,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with forest view
San Casciano dei Bagni, Italy
8
3
340 m²
2
Brand new, stunning villa in the heart of Tuscany, built with the highest material quality a…
€775,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Villa 9 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Montepulciano, Italy
25
6
1 138 m²
In the municipality of Montepulciano, world-famous for the integrity of its historical and c…
€1,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico
Poggibonsi, Italy
25
8
1 250 000 m²
Poggibonsi, like many Tuscan towns, was born of an ancient history that culturally marked th…
€15,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment in good condition, with high speed internet access, with бассейн
Grosseto, Italy
1
1
65 m²
1/2
Gracious and well-kept flat on the first and top floor of a holiday house complex. Bright an…
€147,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with mountain view
Ponte all Abate, Italy
25
1 300 m²
3
Villa Arnolfini E’ la storia a disegnare l’incantevole profilo di Villa Arnolfini, storic…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico, with Ripostiglio
Montepulciano, Italy
17
4
440 m²
The name of Montepulciano alone evokes historical periods dating back as far as 600 B.C. tra…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with Piscina
San Gimignano, Italy
19
9
610 m²
Prestigious property for sale near San Gimignano consisting of ancient “Leopoldina” farmhous…
€2,15M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Quercianella, Italy
5
230 m²
KK-081020. Вилла с своим выходом на мореQUERCIANELLA - в этом городке с полной инфраструктур…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English
3 room apartment
Viareggio, Italy
4
150 m²
РО-290818. Красивая просторная квартира в городе ВиареджиоКрасивая просторная квартира 150 м…
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English
Villa 3 room villa
Castiglioncello, Italy
4
360 m²
LD-1056. Сказочный дом с бассейном в КастильончеллоВ Тоскане, в великолепном Кастильончелло,…
€2,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English
Villa 5 room villa
Orbetello, Italy
6
792 m²
LD-0735. Продается вилла класса люкс в ОрбетеллоНа юге Тосканы, неподалеку от мыса Монте-Ард…
€2,35M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English
Villa 4 room villa
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
5
280 m²
LD-1140. Элитный дом у моря в Монте-АрджентариоВ одной из самых престижных локаций Монте-Ард…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English
Villa 5 room villa
Ramini, Italy
6
7 020 m²
LD-1143. В провинции Пистойи продается роскошная старинная виллаНедалеко от термальных источ…
€5,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English
Villa 5 room villa
Siena, Italy
6
1 150 m²
LD-0804. Элитная Вилла в Италии, продажаНедалеко от Сиены на зеленых холмах Тосканы на откр…
€3,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
6
1 022 m²
LD-0537. Великолепная усадьба в окружении зеленых холмов КьянтиВ нескольких километрах от Фл…
€17,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English
Villa 4 room villa
Florence, Italy
5
430 m²
LD-0234. Роскошныи домо во ФлоренцииРоскошная вилла с панорамным видом и средневековой башне…
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
6
1 000 m²
LD-0424. Элитная вилла в Эмилия РоманьяЭлитная вилла в Эмилия Романья, перестроенная из стар…
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
6
700 m²
LD-0206. Аристократическая вилла второй половины XIX векаАристократическая вилла второй поло…
€4,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English
Property types in Tuscany
apartments
houses
Properties features in Tuscany, Italy
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
