Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Tuscany

Residential properties for sale in Tuscany, Italy

Florence
17
Unione dei comuni della Versilia
7
Unione dei Comuni Valdichiana Senese
5
Livorno
4
Massa-Carrara
4
Arezzo
3
Greve in Chianti
3
Grosseto
3
Show more
173 properties total found
Villa 9 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Villa 9 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Rooms 54
Bathrooms count 14
Area 1 550 m²
Villa Medicea Lo Sprocco, immersed in the green valley between Sant'Agata and Galliano in th…
€4,10M
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico in Pontassieve, Italy
Villa 9 room villa with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico
Pontassieve, Italy
Rooms 31
Bathrooms count 33
Area 2 000 m²
In the town of Pontassieve just 20 minutes from Florence, we find this Splendid property, wh…
€4,80M
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Pelago, Italy
Villa 9 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Pelago, Italy
Rooms 40
Area 2 755 m²
Surrounded by the natural beauty of the marvelous Tuscany, this estate, which once belonged …
€4,90M
Leave a request
9 room house with Aria Condizionata, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Piscina in Casole d Elsa, Italy
9 room house with Aria Condizionata, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Piscina
Casole d Elsa, Italy
Rooms 20
Bathrooms count 12
Area 1 500 m²
In the heart of Tuscany, nestled in the hills and close to the main points of interest, is l…
€2,20M
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Cetona, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Cetona, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
In the 60’ Cetona became the Buen Retiro of many protagonists of the theatre and Movie world…
€1,68M
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Tuscany, Italy
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Tuscany, Italy
Rooms 7
Area 327 m²
€1,35M
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Tuscany, Italy
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Tuscany, Italy
Rooms 7
Area 327 m²
For sale a spacious villa in the famous resort of southern Tuscany Monte Argentario, with ch…
€1,35M
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with fridge, with stove, with dish washer in Tuscany, Italy
Villa 5 room villa with fridge, with stove, with dish washer
Tuscany, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 136 m²
The house is located in the place of Roccamare, where absolute privacy reigns, and is surrou…
€1,60M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Tuscany, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Tuscany, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 229 m²
€1,30M
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with Piscina in San Gimignano, Italy
Villa 9 room villa with Piscina
San Gimignano, Italy
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 11
Area 490 m²
This beautiful farmhouse is harmoniously set in a stunning landscape, in privacy on a soft, …
€2,20M
Leave a request
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with needs repair in Murlo, Italy
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with needs repair
Murlo, Italy
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Area 434 m²
Number of floors 3
This building can be the door to your dreams: whether it's a charme hotel or a residential c…
€275,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Murlo, Italy
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Murlo, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 3
Wonderful and atmospheric, fully licensed farm with 13 hectares of land, of which over one h…
€589,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with forest view in San Casciano dei Bagni, Italy
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with forest view
San Casciano dei Bagni, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
Brand new, stunning villa in the heart of Tuscany, built with the highest material quality a…
€775,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Villa 9 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Montepulciano, Italy
Villa 9 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Montepulciano, Italy
Rooms 25
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 138 m²
In the municipality of Montepulciano, world-famous for the integrity of its historical and c…
€1,80M
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico in Poggibonsi, Italy
Villa 9 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico
Poggibonsi, Italy
Rooms 25
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 250 000 m²
Poggibonsi, like many Tuscan towns, was born of an ancient history that culturally marked th…
€15,00M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in good condition, with high speed internet access, with бассейн in Grosseto, Italy
2 room apartment in good condition, with high speed internet access, with бассейн
Grosseto, Italy
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/2
Gracious and well-kept flat on the first and top floor of a holiday house complex. Bright an…
€147,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with mountain view in Ponte all Abate, Italy
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with mountain view
Ponte all Abate, Italy
Rooms 25
Area 1 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa Arnolfini E’ la storia a disegnare l’incantevole profilo di Villa Arnolfini, storic…
Price on request
Leave a request
5 room house with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico, with Ripostiglio in Montepulciano, Italy
5 room house with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico, with Ripostiglio
Montepulciano, Italy
Rooms 17
Bathrooms count 4
Area 440 m²
The name of Montepulciano alone evokes historical periods dating back as far as 600 B.C. tra…
€1,000,000
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with Piscina in San Gimignano, Italy
Villa 9 room villa with Piscina
San Gimignano, Italy
Rooms 19
Bathrooms count 9
Area 610 m²
Prestigious property for sale near San Gimignano consisting of ancient “Leopoldina” farmhous…
€2,15M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Quercianella, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Quercianella, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 230 m²
KK-081020. Вилла с своим выходом на мореQUERCIANELLA - в этом городке с полной инфраструктур…
€1,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English
3 room apartment in Viareggio, Italy
3 room apartment
Viareggio, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
РО-290818. Красивая просторная квартира в городе ВиареджиоКрасивая просторная квартира 150 м…
€600,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English
Villa 3 room villa in Castiglioncello, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Castiglioncello, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 360 m²
LD-1056. Сказочный дом с бассейном в КастильончеллоВ Тоскане, в великолепном Кастильончелло,…
€2,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English
Villa 5 room villa in Orbetello, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Orbetello, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 792 m²
LD-0735. Продается вилла класса люкс в ОрбетеллоНа юге Тосканы, неподалеку от мыса Монте-Ард…
€2,35M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English
Villa 4 room villa in Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 280 m²
LD-1140. Элитный дом у моря в Монте-АрджентариоВ одной из самых престижных локаций Монте-Ард…
€2,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English
Villa 5 room villa in Ramini, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Ramini, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 7 020 m²
LD-1143. В провинции Пистойи продается роскошная старинная виллаНедалеко от термальных источ…
€5,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English
Villa 5 room villa in Siena, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Siena, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 150 m²
LD-0804. Элитная Вилла в Италии, продажаНедалеко от Сиены на зеленых холмах Тосканы на откр…
€3,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English
Villa 5 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 022 m²
LD-0537. Великолепная усадьба в окружении зеленых холмов КьянтиВ нескольких километрах от Фл…
€17,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English
Villa 4 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 430 m²
LD-0234. Роскошныи домо во ФлоренцииРоскошная вилла с панорамным видом и средневековой башне…
€1,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English
Villa 5 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 000 m²
LD-0424. Элитная вилла в Эмилия РоманьяЭлитная вилла в Эмилия Романья, перестроенная из стар…
€3,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English
Villa 5 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
LD-0206. Аристократическая вилла второй половины XIX векаАристократическая вилла второй поло…
€4,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English

Property types in Tuscany

apartments
houses

Properties features in Tuscany, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir