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Residential properties for sale in Trentino – Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy

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Comunita della Vallagarina
22
Comunita Alto Garda e Ledro
15
Rovereto
12
Arco
11
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43 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in SantAlessandro, Italy
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
SantAlessandro, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
We offer for sale a penthouse of rare beauty located in the heart of Riva del Garda. This pr…
$1,48M
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Chalet 24 rooms in Cavalese, Italy
Chalet 24 rooms
Cavalese, Italy
Rooms 24
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Investment Opportunity in the Heart of the Dolomites — Operating Resort with Restaurant 📍…
$1,12M
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3 bedroom apartment in Territorio Val dAdige, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Territorio Val dAdige, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
We present to you your new property in the heart of the city of Trento, where beauty blends …
$700,711
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in SantAlessandro, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
SantAlessandro, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
We present a unique and refined style apartment, located in the prestigious area of Sant'Ale…
$925,158
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2 bedroom apartment in Mori, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Mori, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 162 m²
In Mori, overlooking Via del Garda, there will soon be a new and modern A+ class residential…
$425,901
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2 bedroom apartment in Mori, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Mori, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
In Mori, overlooking Via del Garda, there will soon be a new and modern A+ class residential…
$256,197
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3 bedroom apartment in Chiarano, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Chiarano, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
We offer for sale several housing solutions in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will r…
$658,668
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2 bedroom apartment in Territorio Val dAdige, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Territorio Val dAdige, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
We present your new property in the heart of the city of Trento, where beauty blends with in…
$585,751
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1 bedroom apartment in Chiarano, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Chiarano, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
$335,684
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4 bedroom apartment in Drena, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Drena, Italy
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
In Drena, in an absolutely quiet area, we offer for sale a semi-detached villa with large ga…
$864,940
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Chiarano, Italy
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Chiarano, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
$877,641
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3 bedroom apartment in Rovereto, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Rovereto, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
Located on the second floor of a newly built building, consisting only of 12 exclusive apart…
$421,521
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2 bedroom apartment in Chiarano, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Chiarano, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
$439,696
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2 bedroom apartment in Arco, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Arco, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
$434,222
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Nogaredo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nogaredo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
Set in a charming hilly area, this sumptuous villa in Nogaredo (TN) offers a unique opportun…
$1,37M
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2 bedroom apartment in Chiarano, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Chiarano, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
$412,325
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2 bedroom apartment in Rovereto, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Rovereto, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Located on the first floor of a newly built building, consisting only of 12 exclusive apartm…
$301,087
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2 bedroom apartment in Arco, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Arco, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
$412,325
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2 bedroom apartment in Rovereto, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Rovereto, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Located on the first floor of a newly built building, consisting of 12 exclusive apartments,…
$312,035
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3 bedroom apartment in Rovereto, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Rovereto, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Located on the second floor of a newly built building, consisting only of 12 exclusive apart…
$421,521
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3 bedroom apartment in Mori, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Mori, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
New four-room apartment under construction in Mori The apartment is designed to ensure maxi…
$316,415
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2 bedroom apartment in Chiarano, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Chiarano, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
$428,748
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House 10 rooms in SantAlessandro, Italy
House 10 rooms
SantAlessandro, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 620 m²
Is it your desire to create the house or villa of your dreams in the context of Sant'Alessan…
$1,59M
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1 bedroom apartment in Presson, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Presson, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
Apartment in Presson Price on request. The property TRENTINO - In the hamlet of PRE…
$100,099
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2 bedroom apartment in Mori, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Mori, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
In Mori, overlooking Via del Garda, there will soon be a new and modern A+ class residential…
$256,197
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Rovereto, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rovereto, Italy
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
This villa is situated in a unique location on the most beautiful hill in Rovereto and is al…
$908,735
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2 bedroom apartment in Mori, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Mori, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
In Mori, overlooking Via del Garda, there will soon be a new and modern A+ class residential…
$256,197
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3 bedroom apartment in Rovereto, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Rovereto, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Located on the first floor of a newly built building, consisting of 12 exclusive apartments,…
$410,573
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3 bedroom apartment in Mori, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Mori, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
In Mori, overlooking Via del Garda, there will soon be a new and modern A+ class residential…
$338,312
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Villa Lagarina, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Villa Lagarina, Italy
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 292 m²
In the heart of Villa Lagarina, we are selling a finely renovated single house with natural …
$458,747
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Property types in Trentino – Alto Adige/Südtirol

apartments
houses

Properties features in Trentino – Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy

with Garage
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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