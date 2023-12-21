Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol

Residential properties for sale in Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy

Comunita della Vallagarina
21
Comunita Alto Garda e Ledro
15
Arco
11
Rovereto
11
Riva del Garda
3
43 properties total found
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Territorio Val d Adige, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Territorio Val d Adige, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
If you are looking for an apartment in a quiet and well connected area, this could be your c…
€548,830
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Riva del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Riva del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
We offer for sale a penthouse of rare beauty located in the heart of Riva del Garda. This pr…
€1,35M
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Marco, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Marco, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Located on the first floor of a newly built building, consisting only of 12 exclusive apartm…
€275,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Marco, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Marco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Located on the first floor of a newly built building, consisting of 12 exclusive apartments,…
€385,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Marco, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Marco, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Located on the first floor of a newly built building, consisting of 12 exclusive apartments,…
€285,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Marco, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Marco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
New opportunity in newly built building, consisting of 12 exclusive apartments. Large four-…
€405,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Arco, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Arco, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
€391,600
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Arco, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Arco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
We offer for sale several housing solutions in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will r…
€601,600
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Arco, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Arco, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
€376,600
Leave a request
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Arco, Italy
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Arco, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
€296,600
Leave a request
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Arco, Italy
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Arco, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
€306,600
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Arco, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Arco, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
€386,600
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Arco, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Arco, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
€396,600
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Arco, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Arco, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
€401,600
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Arco, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Arco, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
€376,600
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Arco, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Arco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
€801,600
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Arco, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Arco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
€871,600
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Marco, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Marco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Located on the first floor of a newly built building, consisting of 12 exclusive apartments,…
€375,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Marco, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Marco, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 116 m²
Located on the second floor of a newly built building, consisting only of 12 exclusive apart…
€385,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Marco, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Marco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Located on the second floor of a newly built building, consisting only of 12 exclusive apart…
€385,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Marco, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Marco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Located on the first floor of a newly built building, consisting exclusively of 12 apartment…
€375,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Marco, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Marco, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Located on the second floor of a newly built building, consisting only of 12 exclusive apart…
€285,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Marco, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Marco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 247 m²
Imagine crossing the doorstep of a dream penthouse, where every detail has been designed to …
€675,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Mori, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Mori, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
In Mori, overlooking Via del Garda, there will soon be a new and modern A+ class residential…
€234,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Mori, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Mori, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
In Mori, overlooking Via del Garda, there will soon be a new and modern A+ class residential…
€234,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Mori, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Mori, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
In Mori, overlooking Via del Garda, there will soon be a new and modern A+ class residential…
€234,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Mori, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Mori, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
In Mori, overlooking Via del Garda, there will soon be a new and modern A+ class residential…
€309,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Mori, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Mori, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
In Mori, overlooking Via del Garda, there will soon be a new and modern A+ class residential…
€234,000
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Villa Lagarina, Italy
Villa 6 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Villa Lagarina, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
Set in a charming hilly area, this sumptuous villa in Nogaredo (TN) offers a unique opportun…
€1,25M
Leave a request
9 room house in Riva del Garda, Italy
9 room house
Riva del Garda, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 620 m²
Is it your desire to create the house or villa of your dreams in the context of Sant'Alessan…
€1,45M
Leave a request

Property types in Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol

apartments
houses

Properties features in Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir