Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Porto Recanati
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Porto Recanati, Italy

;
houses
7
7 properties total found
House 18 rooms in Porto Recanati, Italy
House 18 rooms
Porto Recanati, Italy
Rooms 18
Area 540 m²
Large panoramic house to be restored (end of the century) Two floors for the oldest part, th…
Price on request
Leave a request
House 10 rooms in Porto Recanati, Italy
House 10 rooms
Porto Recanati, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 350 m²
Well-made farmhouse to renovate with various accessories. Old brick structure and wooden flo…
$138,206
Leave a request
House in Porto Recanati, Italy
House
Porto Recanati, Italy
Area 3 000 m²
Building plot of 3,000 square meters in a well-served semi-central area. Possible area of 1,…
Price on request
Leave a request
DD CO DEDD CO DE
House in Porto Recanati, Italy
House
Porto Recanati, Italy
Area 32 600 m²
Building land of approximately 3.26 ha with an approved subdivision plan for mixed use: Prod…
Price on request
Leave a request
House 14 rooms in Porto Recanati, Italy
House 14 rooms
Porto Recanati, Italy
Rooms 14
Area 400 m²
Detached house with one hectare of flat land with a prefabricated sheet metal accessory a fe…
$395,292
Leave a request
House 11 rooms in Porto Recanati, Italy
House 11 rooms
Porto Recanati, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 300 m²
Reference number: N721 (R) Property name: Casa Seven Location: In country Town/City: …
$174,393
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
House 11 rooms in Porto Recanati, Italy
House 11 rooms
Porto Recanati, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 600 m²
Large farmhouse to renovate with accessory in a panoramic and secluded position. Ancient bri…
$162,767
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go