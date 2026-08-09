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Residential properties for sale in Veneto, Italy

;
Venice
8
Peschiera del Garda
36
Asolo
3
113 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Caorle, Italy
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Caorle, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
In the immediate vicinity of Caorle, in the Bryan area, we offer a detached villa surrounded…
$523,717
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Castelnuovo del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castelnuovo del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
GH-230519-1. Современные виллы рядом с городком Гарда.Современные виллы на холмах рядом с го…
$1,29M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
GH-SV00079. Прекрасный таунхаус с террасой и бассейномВ районе Сан-Бенедетто-ди-Лугана, в хо…
$398,548
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in Torri del Benaco, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torri del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
ABI-1002G. Вилла с панорамным видом на озеро ГардаНа холмистой возвышенности, в тихом месте,…
$1,76M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Torri del Benaco, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Torri del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
GA-V001452. Эксклюзивная квартира с прекрасным видом на озеро в Дождь Торри-дель-БенакоВ эл…
$703,320
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 145 m²
GA-V001444. Современная элегантная вилла в Пескьера-дель-ГардаВ элегантном жилом комплексе и…
$609,544
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
GA-V001372. Трехкомнатная квартира в комплексе с бассейном в Пескьера-дель-ГардаРасположенн…
$287,189
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 136 m²
GH-SV00044. Изящный таунхаус с большой террасой на крышеВ нескольких минутах езды от центра …
$468,880
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Torri del Benaco, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torri del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 260 m²
GH-ZV00018. Вилла с видом на озеро под реконструкцию.В панорамном жилом районе, мы предлагае…
$1,02M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
GH-SV00002_BdS5. New apartment with its own garden.In a newly built residence located in Pes…
$527,490
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
GA-V001373. Трехкомнатная квартира в комплексе с бассейном в Пескьера-дель-ГардаРасположенн…
$281,328
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
GA-V001414. Новая трехкомнатная квартира с террасой и солярием в Пескьера-дель-ГардаПредла…
$380,965
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
GA-V001289. ЭКСКЛЮЗИВНАЯ КВАРТИРА В PESCHIERA DEL GARDAРасположенная в новом районе деревни …
$527,490
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Magugnano, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Magugnano, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
GH-SB304-2. Апартаменты с видом на озероКвартира на втором этаже здания, состоящего всего из…
$468,880
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Arqua Petrarca, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Arqua Petrarca, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 330 m²
OC-100517. Вилла в городе Аркуа-Петрарка. ВенецияВилла недалеко от Венеции, можно сказать по…
$1,52M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bardolino, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Bardolino, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
GH-ZV00024. Three-bedroom apartment a stone's throw from the lake.In a renovated old courtya…
$445,436
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 8 bedrooms in Canaro, Italy
Villa 8 bedrooms
Canaro, Italy
Rooms 24
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 20 944 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa Martelli Piccioli (Villa Bergamini) — Historic Venetian Residence in the Heart of Pole…
$579,415
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Villa in Venice, Italy
Villa
Venice, Italy
Area 1 300 m²
Unique residence with an indoor pool, a large park and a private pond - a luxurious estate n…
$3,55M
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3 bedroom apartment in Vittorio Veneto, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Vittorio Veneto, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 3
Italy is inexpensive! 4-square. off Venice (Vittorio Veneto) - 86,000 euros.Investment + res…
$100,201
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Torri del Benaco, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torri del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
GH-ZV00033. Вилла с фантастическим видом на озеро.В великолепном месте в городке Торри-дель-…
$1,29M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Castelnuovo del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Castelnuovo del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 116 m²
GH-SV00099. Трехкомнатная квартира в Peschiera del Gardaлифт, электрические ворота, двойное …
$574,378
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bardolino, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bardolino, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 500 m²
ABI-1001G. Превосходная, элитная вилла на озере ГардаРоскошная вилла на озере Гарда. Красива…
$2,93M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
GA-V001303. НОВАЯ ЧЕТЫРЕХКОМНАТНАЯ КВАРТИРА НА ПЕРВОМ ЭТАЖЕ В В PESCHIERA DEL GARDAРасположе…
$504,046
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Jesolo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Jesolo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
IT-080618. Комплекс на первой линии с личным пляжем в ЙезолоПродается квартира в 24 этажном …
$715,042
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
GH-SV00083. Отремонтированная квартира с видом на озероВ Сан-Бенедетто-ди-Лугана, всего в 15…
$322,355
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
GH-SV00068. Квартира на первой линии в здании с частным пляжемВнутри этого элитного здания б…
$1,02M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
GA-V001302. Новая трехкомнатная квартира на первом этаже в цен в Пескьера-дель-ГардаРаспол…
$386,826
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Asolo, Italy
Apartment
Asolo, Italy
Area 166 m²
BORGO SANTA CATERINA Exclusive Apartments in Asolo (Treviso, Veneto) Housing in one of the…
$210,810
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lazise, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lazise, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
ABI-2003E. Красивая вилла с бассейном и видом на озеро ГардаВ спокойном месте, рядом с озеро…
$1,64M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 12 bedrooms in Verona, Italy
Villa 12 bedrooms
Verona, Italy
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 2 200 m²
Number of floors 3
VALPOLICELLA (Veneto) // 16th century // GENERAL REGIONAL PLACE 2200 KV M // 12 Bedrooms // …
$5,30M
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Property types in Veneto

apartments
houses

Properties features in Veneto, Italy

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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