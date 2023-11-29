Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Grosseto, Italy

apartments
5
houses
17
22 properties total found
2 room apartment in good condition, with high speed internet access, with бассейн in Grosseto, Italy
2 room apartment in good condition, with high speed internet access, with бассейн
Grosseto, Italy
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/2
Gracious and well-kept flat on the first and top floor of a holiday house complex. Bright an…
€147,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa 4 room villa in Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 280 m²
LD-1140. Элитный дом у моря в Монте-АрджентариоВ одной из самых престижных локаций Монте-Ард…
€2,50M
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa 5 room villa in Orbetello, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Orbetello, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 792 m²
LD-0735. Продается вилла класса люкс в ОрбетеллоНа юге Тосканы, неподалеку от мыса Монте-Ард…
€2,35M
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
2 room apartment in Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
2 room apartment
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
IT-050319. Квартира в Монте Аржентарио ТосканаВ продаже квартира 80 кв.м. на 1 этаже, распол…
€200,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
3 room apartment in Grosseto, Italy
3 room apartment
Grosseto, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
SG-Ap_Gr_129_ Residence2. Новый апартамент в резиденциальном комплексеРезиденция 4* состоит …
€2,00M
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa 5 room villa in Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 500 m²
КК-121219. Великолепная вилла в ТосканеВилла находится в vip зоне мыса Argentario - парк нац…
€10,00M
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
1 room apartment in Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
1 room apartment
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
IT-050319-1. Квартира в Монте Аржентарио ТосканаВ продаже квартира 70 кв.м. на 3 этаже Распо…
€240,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa 3 room villa in Manciano, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Manciano, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 270 m²
IT-. Продается дом -башня пощадью 270 кв.мВ красивой  деревушке,  в самом сердце тосканской …
€960,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa 5 room villa in Castiglione della Pescaia, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Castiglione della Pescaia, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 240 m²
SG-Vi_ GR_139_Desideri2. Двух-уровневая вилла с видом на море в Пунта АлаДвух-уровневая вилл…
€1,65M
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa Villa 8 rooms with basement in Grosseto, Italy
Villa Villa 8 rooms with basement
Grosseto, Italy
Rooms 8
€1,60M
Villa 6 room villa in Pozzarello, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Pozzarello, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 240 m²
€1,60M
Villa Villa 8 rooms in Pozzarello, Italy
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Pozzarello, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 250 m²
Tuscany Groseto Ansedonia Monte Argentario Dvochurovna villa with panoramic sea views Distan…
€2,00M
Villa 5 room villa with sauna in Castiglione della Pescaia, Italy
Villa 5 room villa with sauna
Castiglione della Pescaia, Italy
Rooms 5
Villa Castille-della-Peska Punta Ala with a large park and sea view. The villa is very close…
€1,38M
Villa 5 room villa with basement in Castiglione della Pescaia, Italy
Villa 5 room villa with basement
Castiglione della Pescaia, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 100 m²
€1,50M
Villa Villa 8 rooms in Castiglione della Pescaia, Italy
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Castiglione della Pescaia, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 300 m²
Castiglione - della - Sand Punta Ala New two-level villa in a complex of 10 separate villas …
€1,60M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
€1,000,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Pozzarello, Italy
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Pozzarello, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 360 m²
Exclusive luxury two-storey villa with beautiful panoramic views of the bay between Argenta…
€2,40M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Castiglione della Pescaia, Italy
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Castiglione della Pescaia, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
€1,25M
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden in Follonica, Italy
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Follonica, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
The old house is located 2 km from the sea near San Vincenzo, Tuscany. The villa has recentl…
€1,30M
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Grosseto, Italy
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Grosseto, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Area 740 m²
Beautiful villa is located in a picturesque neighborhood, on the border between the cities o…
€8,00M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with garage, with garden in Grosseto, Italy
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with garage, with garden
Grosseto, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Area 265 m²
The beautiful villa is located in Saturn, Tuscany. The city is famous for its unique beauty …
€2,00M
9 room apartment with garage, with garden, with alarm system in Grosseto, Italy
9 room apartment with garage, with garden, with alarm system
Grosseto, Italy
Bedrooms 11
Area 2 500 m²
Beautiful complex located in Grocceto, Lazio The house consists of 9 beautiful apartments w…
€15,00M
