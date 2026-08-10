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Residential properties for sale in Grosseto, Italy

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houses
8
10 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Albinia, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Albinia, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 792 m²
LD-0735. Продается вилла класса люкс в ОрбетеллоНа юге Тосканы, неподалеку от мыса Монте-Ард…
$2,75M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grosseto, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grosseto, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Villa Jenny a Cala PiccolaVilla in Monte Argentario is located in the prestigious private re…
$2,48M
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3 bedroom apartment in Grosseto, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Grosseto, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
SG-Ap_Gr_129_ Residence2. Новый апартамент в резиденциальном комплексеРезиденция 4* состоит …
$2,34M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 280 m²
LD-1140. Элитный дом у моря в Монте-АрджентариоВ одной из самых престижных локаций Монте-Ард…
$2,93M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Manciano, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Manciano, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
IT-. Продается дом -башня пощадью 270 кв.мВ красивой  деревушке,  в самом сердце тосканской …
$1,13M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
IT-050319-1. Квартира в Монте Аржентарио ТосканаВ продаже квартира 70 кв.м. на 3 этаже Распо…
$281,328
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 500 m²
КК-121219. Великолепная вилла в ТосканеВилла находится в vip зоне мыса Argentario - парк нац…
$11,72M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Castiglione della Pescaia, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Castiglione della Pescaia, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 240 m²
SG-Vi_ GR_139_Desideri2. Двух-уровневая вилла с видом на море в Пунта АлаДвух-уровневая вилл…
$1,93M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 50 bedrooms in Grosseto, Italy
Villa 50 bedrooms
Grosseto, Italy
Bedrooms 50
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 800 m²
Number of floors 3
The property is located in the hills of Maremma, in the province of Grosseto, near the area …
$12,20M
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Villa 30 bedrooms in Grosseto, Italy
Villa 30 bedrooms
Grosseto, Italy
Bedrooms 30
Bathrooms count 30
Area 1 361 m²
The estate of Castiglione della Pescaia, consisting of various village buildings with a tota…
$13,30M
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