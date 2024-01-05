Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Abruzzo, Italy

Tortoreto
13
Giulianova
11
Alba Adriatica
9
Silvi
6
Montesilvano
5
Pineto
5
Citta Sant Angelo
4
Martinsicuro
4
116 properties total found
5 room apartment in Controguerra, Italy
5 room apartment
Controguerra, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 75 m²
First floor apartments with one or two bedrooms, bathroom, living room, kitchen, balcony and…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 13 rooms in Montesilvano, Italy
Townhouse 13 rooms
Montesilvano, Italy
Rooms 13
Area 300 m²
Villa from 2020 never inhabited with 17 m2 of land. Basement floor with cellar and bathroom.…
€550,000
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Silvi, Italy
5 room apartment
Silvi, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 90 m²
90m2 apartment 100m from the sea in a condominium of 4 units. First floor with two bedrooms,…
€110,000
Leave a request
9 room house in Moscufo, Italy
9 room house
Moscufo, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 500 m²
Farmhouse to be completely restored with a 250 m2 warehouse - 9.0 hectares of land with 3,00…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 11 rooms in Moscufo, Italy
Townhouse 11 rooms
Moscufo, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 250 m²
Recently built villa with warehouse (tavern) of 1,000 m2 on two levels (500+500) Land of 2.0…
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Tortoreto, Italy
House
Tortoreto, Italy
Area 1 500 m²
Building plot of 1,500 square meters facing the road and about 1 km from the Adriatic state road
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 9 rooms in Colonnella, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms
Colonnella, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 180 m²
Single houses under construction with wooden structure Panoramic position with sea view Vari…
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Montesilvano, Italy
House
Montesilvano, Italy
Area 6 000 m²
Beachfront lot of 6,000 square meters of which 2,000 2,000 residential and 2,000 commercial …
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 11 rooms in Giulianova, Italy
Townhouse 11 rooms
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 350 m²
Single detached house with garden 1.000 sqm Arranged on two floors of 150 sqm each plus atti…
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Colonnella, Italy
House
Colonnella, Italy
Area 200 000 m²
Land in tourist accommodation vocation in part parceled mixed-use housing with a beautiful v…
Price on request
Leave a request
House in San Vito Chietino, Italy
House
San Vito Chietino, Italy
Area 6 000 m²
6000 square meters area in part building Sea view from which is close Services present
Price on request
Leave a request
9 room house in Loreto Aprutino, Italy
9 room house
Loreto Aprutino, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 210 m²
Old farmhouse to renovate on two levels in a very panoramic structure brick and wooden floor…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Alba Adriatica, Italy
2 room apartment
Alba Adriatica, Italy
Rooms 3
ЕС-141019-2. Мансардная квартира в Альба-АдриатикеМансардная квартира в Альба-Адриатике. рас…
€115,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment in Alba Adriatica, Italy
1 room apartment
Alba Adriatica, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
ЕС-141019-4. Квартира в Альба АдриатикаКвартира на продажу в Альба Адриатика в готовом состо…
€115,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment in Tortoreto Lido, Italy
1 room apartment
Tortoreto Lido, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
ЕС-141019-5. Квартира в Торторето-ЛидоКвартира для продажи в Торторето-Лидо всего в 400 метр…
€115,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Corropoli, Italy
2 room apartment
Corropoli, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
ЕС-141019-3. Квартира в недавно построенном доме в г. КоррополиКвартира для продажи в недавн…
€107,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Alba Adriatica, Italy
2 room apartment
Alba Adriatica, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
ЕС-141019. Апартамент в г. Альба Адриатика - 250м от моряАпартамент в г. Альба Адриатика - 2…
€125,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Silvi, Italy
2 room apartment
Silvi, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
ЕС-141019-1. Просторный апартамент площадью 120 кв.м.В живописном регионе Абруццо (одним из …
€115,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 rooms in Campli, Italy
Villa 3 rooms
Campli, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
EC-290119. Город Кампли, дом площадью 70 кв.мГород Кампли, предлагается на продажу дом площа…
€135,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 rooms in Collecorvino, Italy
Villa 3 rooms
Collecorvino, Italy
Rooms 3
EC-260119. Прекрасный отдельно стоящий домВ живописном районе недалеко от города читта сант-…
€150,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Citta Sant Angelo, Italy
3 room apartment
Citta Sant Angelo, Italy
Rooms 4
EC-. Предлагаем для продажи квартиру площадью 120 кв. м., недавно отремонтированнаяПредлагае…
€195,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Pineto, Italy
3 room apartment
Pineto, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 78 m²
РО-111016. Новая квартира в элитном комплексе в 5 минутах от моря в ПинеттоНовая квартира в …
€270,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa with swimming pool in Pietraferrazzana, Italy
Villa with swimming pool
Pietraferrazzana, Italy
Area 430 m²
ARH-180220-3. Вилла на стадии строительства в КолледимеццоЦена снижена до 180 000 евро Необ…
€180,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms in Francavilla al Mare, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Francavilla al Mare, Italy
Rooms 4
РО-171016. Прекрасная вилла Александра в самом сердце ИталииУникальное предложение на рынке …
€1,70M
€1,70M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Citta Sant Angelo, Italy
3 room apartment
Citta Sant Angelo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
УС-. Апартамент в изысканном и престижном жилом комплексеВ изысканном и престижном жилом ком…
€215,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Citta Sant Angelo, Italy
2 room apartment
Citta Sant Angelo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
EC-. Престижный жилой комплекс в 500 м от моряВ городе Монтесильвано, провинция Пескара, в р…
€174,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment in Citta Sant Angelo, Italy
1 room apartment
Citta Sant Angelo, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
EC-. Предлагаем на продажу уютную квартиру площадью 50 кв.мВ г. Монтесильвано, в 3 км от мор…
€90,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Silvi, Italy
2 room apartment
Silvi, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
EC-. Аренда просторного апартамента площадью 120 кв.мВ живописном регионе Абруццо (одним из …
€115,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Tortoreto, Italy
3 room apartment
Tortoreto, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
EC-. Элитный апартамент на продажу в г. ТорторетоЭлитный апартамент на продажу в г. Торторет…
€490,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Colonnella, Italy
2 room apartment
Colonnella, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
EC-. Апартамент всего в 80м от моряАпартамент находится всего в 80м от моря, расположена на …
€230,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский

