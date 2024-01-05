UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Properties in 18 countries
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Residential
Abruzzo
Residential properties for sale in Abruzzo, Italy
Tortoreto
13
Giulianova
11
Alba Adriatica
9
Silvi
6
Montesilvano
5
Pineto
5
Citta Sant Angelo
4
Martinsicuro
4
Clear all
116 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
5 room apartment
Controguerra, Italy
5
75 m²
First floor apartments with one or two bedrooms, bathroom, living room, kitchen, balcony and…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 13 rooms
Montesilvano, Italy
13
300 m²
Villa from 2020 never inhabited with 17 m2 of land. Basement floor with cellar and bathroom.…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room apartment
Silvi, Italy
5
90 m²
90m2 apartment 100m from the sea in a condominium of 4 units. First floor with two bedrooms,…
€110,000
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Moscufo, Italy
9
500 m²
Farmhouse to be completely restored with a 250 m2 warehouse - 9.0 hectares of land with 3,00…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 11 rooms
Moscufo, Italy
11
250 m²
Recently built villa with warehouse (tavern) of 1,000 m2 on two levels (500+500) Land of 2.0…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Tortoreto, Italy
1 500 m²
Building plot of 1,500 square meters facing the road and about 1 km from the Adriatic state road
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 9 rooms
Colonnella, Italy
9
180 m²
Single houses under construction with wooden structure Panoramic position with sea view Vari…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Montesilvano, Italy
6 000 m²
Beachfront lot of 6,000 square meters of which 2,000 2,000 residential and 2,000 commercial …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 11 rooms
Giulianova, Italy
11
350 m²
Single detached house with garden 1.000 sqm Arranged on two floors of 150 sqm each plus atti…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Colonnella, Italy
200 000 m²
Land in tourist accommodation vocation in part parceled mixed-use housing with a beautiful v…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
House
San Vito Chietino, Italy
6 000 m²
6000 square meters area in part building Sea view from which is close Services present
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Loreto Aprutino, Italy
9
210 m²
Old farmhouse to renovate on two levels in a very panoramic structure brick and wooden floor…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Alba Adriatica, Italy
3
ЕС-141019-2. Мансардная квартира в Альба-АдриатикеМансардная квартира в Альба-Адриатике. рас…
€115,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment
Alba Adriatica, Italy
2
50 m²
ЕС-141019-4. Квартира в Альба АдриатикаКвартира на продажу в Альба Адриатика в готовом состо…
€115,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment
Tortoreto Lido, Italy
2
50 m²
ЕС-141019-5. Квартира в Торторето-ЛидоКвартира для продажи в Торторето-Лидо всего в 400 метр…
€115,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Corropoli, Italy
3
85 m²
ЕС-141019-3. Квартира в недавно построенном доме в г. КоррополиКвартира для продажи в недавн…
€107,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Alba Adriatica, Italy
3
65 m²
ЕС-141019. Апартамент в г. Альба Адриатика - 250м от моряАпартамент в г. Альба Адриатика - 2…
€125,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Silvi, Italy
3
120 m²
ЕС-141019-1. Просторный апартамент площадью 120 кв.м.В живописном регионе Абруццо (одним из …
€115,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 rooms
Campli, Italy
3
70 m²
EC-290119. Город Кампли, дом площадью 70 кв.мГород Кампли, предлагается на продажу дом площа…
€135,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 rooms
Collecorvino, Italy
3
EC-260119. Прекрасный отдельно стоящий домВ живописном районе недалеко от города читта сант-…
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Citta Sant Angelo, Italy
4
EC-. Предлагаем для продажи квартиру площадью 120 кв. м., недавно отремонтированнаяПредлагае…
€195,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Pineto, Italy
4
78 m²
РО-111016. Новая квартира в элитном комплексе в 5 минутах от моря в ПинеттоНовая квартира в …
€270,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa with swimming pool
Pietraferrazzana, Italy
430 m²
ARH-180220-3. Вилла на стадии строительства в КолледимеццоЦена снижена до 180 000 евро Необ…
€180,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms
Francavilla al Mare, Italy
4
РО-171016. Прекрасная вилла Александра в самом сердце ИталииУникальное предложение на рынке …
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Citta Sant Angelo, Italy
4
130 m²
УС-. Апартамент в изысканном и престижном жилом комплексеВ изысканном и престижном жилом ком…
€215,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Citta Sant Angelo, Italy
3
95 m²
EC-. Престижный жилой комплекс в 500 м от моряВ городе Монтесильвано, провинция Пескара, в р…
€174,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment
Citta Sant Angelo, Italy
2
50 m²
EC-. Предлагаем на продажу уютную квартиру площадью 50 кв.мВ г. Монтесильвано, в 3 км от мор…
€90,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Silvi, Italy
3
120 m²
EC-. Аренда просторного апартамента площадью 120 кв.мВ живописном регионе Абруццо (одним из …
€115,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Tortoreto, Italy
4
140 m²
EC-. Элитный апартамент на продажу в г. ТорторетоЭлитный апартамент на продажу в г. Торторет…
€490,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Colonnella, Italy
3
67 m²
EC-. Апартамент всего в 80м от моряАпартамент находится всего в 80м от моря, расположена на …
€230,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
Property types in Abruzzo
apartments
houses
Properties features in Abruzzo, Italy
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL