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Residential properties for sale in Lombardy, Italy

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Milan
32
Desenzano del Garda
153
Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano
119
Sirmione
46
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723 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Monza, Italy
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Villa 5 bedrooms
Monza, Italy
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury private villa in Monza – 600 m2 in one of the most prestigious areasItaly • Monza • Z…
$2,84M
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Languages
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Villa 4 bedrooms in San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 475 m²
GA-V001015. ОЧАРОВАТЕЛЬНЫЙ ОТРЕМОНТИРОВАННЫЙ ДОМ В САН-ФЕЛИЧЕ-ДЕЛЬ-БЕНАКОВ историческом цент…
$937,760
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Soiano del Lago, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Soiano del Lago, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 260 m²
ABI-908L. Вилла на озере ГардаПрестижная, отедельностоящая вилла с панорамным видом на озеро…
$1,52M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
ABI-1263A. Вилла в Дезенцано дель Гарда с бассейном и частным садовым участкомВилла в Дезенц…
$1,64M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 580 m²
ABI-1246. Прекрасная вилла в Дезенцано Дель ГардаПрекрасная, просторная вилла в Дезенцано Де…
$1,93M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pianello del Lario, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pianello del Lario, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
GR-Al1. Новая роскошная вилла на первой линии озераПианелло дел Ларио: отдельно стоящая Вилл…
$3,16M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
GH-DV001784. Шикарный пентаус с захватывающим видом на озероЭКСКЛЮЗИВНАЯ продажа великолепно…
$1,47M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
GA-V001456. КВАРТИРА В ЦЕНТРЕ ДЕЗЕНЦАНО-ДЕЛЬ-ГАРДА В DESENZANO DEL GARDAРасположенная в исто…
$281,328
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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1 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 82 m²
GA-V001230. Квартира у озера в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаРасположенная в ухоженном и тихом жилом …
$339,938
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Cernobbio, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cernobbio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
MV-160921-1. Современная вилла с захватывающим видом на озеро КомоВилла. в Черноббио. Совре…
$4,45M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
GA-V001396. Новая современная вилла в Лонато-дель-ГардаВ тихом жилом районе в окружении зе…
$385,654
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Monvalle, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Monvalle, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 450 m²
LD-1909. Продано! Вилла класса люкс в окрестностях озера МаджореРоскошная вилла, окруженная …
$6,45M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Lecco, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lecco, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 570 m²
IT-300418-1. Историческая вилла на озере КомоПродается историческая вилла на озере Комо неда…
$5,63M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Manerba del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
GH-PV001500. Элитная современная вилла в Манерба-дель-ГардаЭлитная современная вилла в Манер…
$1,82M
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3 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
GH-V001920. Эксклюзивный пентхаус с видом на озеро и частным бассейномОсобенно известный за …
$1,88M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Soiano del Lago, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Soiano del Lago, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
GH-PV006530. Large apartment with swimming pool and gardenSoiano del Ago, in an exclusive re…
$527,490
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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5 bedroom apartment in Molina, Italy
5 bedroom apartment
Molina, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 150 m²
MV-270221-2. Апартамент в Фаджето Ларио с видом на озеро КомоАпартамент в Фаджето Ларио с ви…
$808,818
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
GH-DV5967. Three-bedroom apartment two steps from the promenadeLocated in a prestigious loca…
$583,755
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Cremona, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cremona, Italy
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 50 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Renovated farmhouse with 5 hectares of land – Cremonese countryside In the picturesque Crem…
$930,945
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
GA-V001067. Новая двухквартирная вилла в Desenzano del GardaВставленный в новом контексте в…
$702,148
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 315 m²
GH-LV01652. Современная вилла с видом на озероВилла в стиле "модерн" в удивительно красивом …
$1,11M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Lonato del Garda, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
In a building of only 4 units, forthcoming construction, in residential area surrounded by g…
$326,269
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3 bedroom apartment in Salo, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Salo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
GH-LV06375. Spacious apartment in the center with a view of the lake.In the center of the to…
$562,656
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 650 m²
ABI-1164A. Престижная вилла с бассейном и просторным садом в Паденге суль ГардаПрестижная ви…
$2,34M
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3 bedroom apartment in Travedona Monate, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Travedona Monate, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
PL-PR_A01. Роскошные апартаменты с бассейномЭлитные апартаменты на продажу в жилом комплексе…
$457,158
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Civiglio, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Civiglio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
PL-PR_P10. Каменный дом в сердце города КомоЭксклюзивный каменный дом, построенный в XVII ве…
$1,47M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
GH-DV00953. Великолепный пентхаус с фантастическим видом на озеро.Данный пентхаус с шикарным…
$1,58M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Milan, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Milan, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
OC-012. НОВАЯ ДВУХКОМНАТНАЯ КВАРТИРА 50м² В МИЛАНЕМебель и техника включены в стоимость. Отл…
$318,780
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in San Felice del Benaco, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
GA-V000710. Трёхкомнатная квартира в продаже в Сан-Феличе-дель-Бенако Расположенный в одном…
$703,320
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 210 m²
ABI-1254А. Престижные апартаменты на озере ГардаВ престижной зоне туристического городка Дез…
$1,41M
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Property types in Lombardy

apartments
houses

Properties features in Lombardy, Italy

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
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