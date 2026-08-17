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Residential properties for sale in Arco, Italy

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apartments
11
11 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Arco, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Arco, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
$412,325
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2 bedroom apartment in Arco, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Arco, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
$423,273
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1 bedroom apartment in Arco, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Arco, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
$324,736
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International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
2 bedroom apartment in Chiarano, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Chiarano, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
$439,696
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Chiarano, Italy
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Chiarano, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
$954,281
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1 bedroom apartment in Chiarano, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Chiarano, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
$335,684
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Chiarano, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Chiarano, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
We offer for sale several housing solutions in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will r…
$658,668
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2 bedroom apartment in Arco, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Arco, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
$434,222
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Chiarano, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Chiarano, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
$412,325
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Chiarano, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Chiarano, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
$428,748
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Chiarano, Italy
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Chiarano, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
$877,641
Leave a request
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