Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Unione Alto Ferrarese
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Unione Alto Ferrarese, Italy

;
Cento
8
8 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Renazzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Renazzo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Semi-detached house in Renazzo The property Semi-detached house in CLASS A in Renazzo.…
$370,366
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cento, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cento, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Semi-detached Villa in Cento The property Semi-detached villa in CLASS A in Cento. Pre…
$520,514
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Renazzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Renazzo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Semi-detached Villa in Renazzo The property Semi-detached villa in CLASS A in Renazz…
$350,346
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Renazzo, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Renazzo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Four-family villa in Renazzo The property Four-family villa in Class A of 161 sqm with…
$320,316
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cento, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cento, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Three-family villa in Cento The property Splendid three-family villa in Cento of 180 s…
$420,415
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cento, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cento, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Three-family villa in Cento The property Splendid three-family villa in Cento, of 164 …
$400,395
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Renazzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Renazzo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Independent villas in Renazzo The property Independent villas in Renazzo in CLASS A of…
$320,316
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cento, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cento, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Villa in the countryside in Cento The property Villa in the countryside in Cento. In t…
$1,00M
Leave a request

Property types in Unione Alto Ferrarese

houses

Properties features in Unione Alto Ferrarese, Italy

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go