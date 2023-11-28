UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Residential
Milan
Residential properties for sale in Milan, Italy
apartments
37
houses
5
46 properties total found
Villa 9 room villa with veranda, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente
Milan, Italy
50
12
6 000 m²
€5,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 rooms with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico
Milan, Italy
5
3
285 m²
€4,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment with swimming pool
Milan, Italy
OC-031022W. Просторная трехкомная квартира в закрытом кондоминуме с бассейномИщите уединения…
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
4 room apartment
Milan, Italy
5
200 m²
OC-310521W. Просторная квартира в Милане в отличном районеПросторная квартира в Милане в отл…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
1 room apartment
Milan, Italy
1
33 m²
OC-011. НОВАЯ КВАРТИРА СТУДИО 33м² В МИЛАНЕОписание: Внутри элегантного здания 1940-х годов,…
€330,750
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
3 room apartment
Milan, Italy
4
105 m²
OC-015. НОВАЯ ТРЕХКОМНАТНАЯ КВАРТИРА 105м² В МИЛАНЕОписание: Новая трехкомнаная квартира, 10…
€903,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
2 room apartment
Milan, Italy
3
54 m²
OC-009. НОВАЯ ДВУХКОМНАТНАЯ КВАРТИРА В МИЛАНЕОписание: Гостиная с островной кухней со всей н…
€367,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
1 room apartment
Milan, Italy
2
59 m²
OC-013. НОВАЯ ДВУХКОМНАТНАЯ КВАРТИРА 59м² В МИЛАНЕОписание: Предлагаем к продаже двухкомнат…
€240,450
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
2 room apartment
Milan, Italy
3
50 m²
OC-012. НОВАЯ ДВУХКОМНАТНАЯ КВАРТИРА 50м² В МИЛАНЕМебель и техника включены в стоимость. Отл…
€271,950
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
2 room apartment
Milan, Italy
3
47 m²
OC-014. НОВАЯ ДВУХКОМНАТНАЯ КВАРТИРА 47м² В МИЛАНЕИмущество включает в себя вход в гостиную …
€255,150
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
2 room apartment
Milan, Italy
3
45 m²
OC-010. НОВАЯ ДВУХКОМНАТНАЯ КВАРТИРА 45м² В МИЛАНЕОписание: В старинном здании в миланском с…
€267,750
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
1 room apartment
Milan, Italy
2
43 m²
OC-007. Новая квартира в Милане 43 м²Описание Гостиная с диваном ручной работы, линейная отк…
€220,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
1 room apartment
Milan, Italy
1
36 m²
OC-003. Новая квартира в МиланеОписание: В старом миланском здании 1930-х годов, в идеальном…
€215,250
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
3 room apartment
Milan, Italy
4
73 m²
OC-008. НОВАЯ ТРЕХКОМНАТНАЯ КВАРТИРА В МИЛАНЕОписание: Гостиная с прилегающим балконом и отк…
€493,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
3 room apartment
Milan, Italy
4
82 m²
OC-006. Новая современная квартира в Милане с отличной отделкой площадью 82 кв.метра.Открыта…
€408,450
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
1 room apartment
Milan, Italy
2
37 m²
OC-002. Новая квартира в МиланеОписание: В 1930 - х годов здание, в стиле «старый Милан», в …
€204,750
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
2 room apartment
Milan, Italy
3
57 m²
OC-004. Новая квартира в МиланеОписание: В старинном здании в миланском стиле начала 20 ве…
€299,250
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
2 room apartment
Milan, Italy
3
60 m²
OC-005. НОВАЯ МЕБЛИРОВАННАЯ КВАРТИРА 60м2Описание: В старинном здании в миланском стиле на…
€336,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
1 room apartment
Milan, Italy
2
60 m²
OC-001. КВАРТИРА В СТИЛЕ ЛОФТРайон: PASTEUR, красная ветка метро с остановкой в нескольких…
€325,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
4 room apartment
Milan, Italy
5
785 m²
PL-070920. Эксклюзивный пентхаус в районе "Порта Венеция" в МиланеВ самом центре Милана, в и…
€8,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
4 room apartment
Milan, Italy
5
166 m²
OC-270320. Аукцион! Квартира в МиланеАпартаменты с двойным входом (есть возможность сделать …
€369,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 3 room villa
Milan, Italy
4
300 m²
FP-261015. Уникальный проект в самом центре МиланаВ самом центре Милана создан уникальный пр…
€1,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 5 room villa
Milan, Italy
6
310 m²
OC-231015-1 . Роскошный дворянский дом построенный во вторую половину 17го векаРоскошный дв…
€4,45M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
1 room apartment
Milan, Italy
1
200 m²
VB-071015. Апартаменты в самом центре города Милана, рядом с Дворцом ФорцескоТам где встреча…
€2,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Apartment
Milan, Italy
320 m²
OC-231015. Квартира в центре МиланаКвартира в самом центре Милана, у метро San Babila/ 2й эт…
€2,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
1 room apartment
Milan, Italy
2
48 m²
OC-121221W. Комплекс из трёх апартаментовКомплекс из трёх апартаментов, объединённых единым …
€310,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
2 room apartment
Milan, Italy
3
115 m²
VB-270318-2. Трехкомнатная квартира, в престижном зданииТрехкомнатная квартира, в престижном…
€578,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
1 room apartment
Milan, Italy
2
100 m²
VB-270318-5. Трехкомнатная квартира, в здании нового строительстваТрехкомнатная квартира, в …
€790,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
2 room apartment
Milan, Italy
3
119 m²
VB-270318-4. Апартамент 119м2 в МиланеДом, в котором находится апартамент, с историческим пр…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 5 room villa
Milan, Italy
6
650 m²
FP-271115. Шикарное поместье в 60 км от МиланаШикарное поместье в 60 км от Милана, вилла 650…
€4,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
