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Residential properties for sale in Milan, Italy

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apartments
27
houses
7
34 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Milan, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Milan, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
OC-012. НОВАЯ ДВУХКОМНАТНАЯ КВАРТИРА 50м² В МИЛАНЕМебель и техника включены в стоимость. Отл…
$318,780
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Milan, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Milan, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 59 m²
OC-013. НОВАЯ ДВУХКОМНАТНАЯ КВАРТИРА 59м² В МИЛАНЕОписание: Предлагаем к продаже двухкомнат…
$281,855
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Milan, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Milan, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
OC-010. НОВАЯ ДВУХКОМНАТНАЯ КВАРТИРА 45м² В МИЛАНЕОписание: В старинном здании в миланском с…
$313,856
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Villa 5 bedrooms in Milan, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Milan, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 310 m²
OC-231015-1 . Роскошный дворянский дом построенный во вторую половину 17го векаРоскошный дв…
$5,22M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Milan, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Milan, Italy
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
OC-011. НОВАЯ КВАРТИРА СТУДИО 33м² В МИЛАНЕОписание: Внутри элегантного здания 1940-х годов,…
$387,705
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Milan, Italy
Apartment
Milan, Italy
OC-031022W. Просторная трехкомная квартира в закрытом кондоминуме с бассейномИщите уединения…
$351,660
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Milan, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Milan, Italy
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
OC-003. Новая квартира в МиланеОписание: В старом миланском здании 1930-х годов, в идеальном…
$252,316
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Milan, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Milan, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
OC-310521W. Просторная квартира в Милане в отличном районеПросторная квартира в Милане в отл…
$1,41M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Milan, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Milan, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 166 m²
OC-270320. Аукцион! Квартира в МиланеАпартаменты с двойным входом (есть возможность сделать …
$432,542
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Milan, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Milan, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 57 m²
OC-004. Новая квартира в МиланеОписание: В старинном здании в миланском стиле начала 20 ве…
$350,781
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Milan, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Milan, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
FP-261015. Уникальный проект в самом центре МиланаВ самом центре Милана создан уникальный пр…
$2,23M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Milan, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Milan, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
OC-008. НОВАЯ ТРЕХКОМНАТНАЯ КВАРТИРА В МИЛАНЕОписание: Гостиная с прилегающим балконом и отк…
$578,481
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Milan, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Milan, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
OC-009. НОВАЯ ДВУХКОМНАТНАЯ КВАРТИРА В МИЛАНЕОписание: Гостиная с островной кухней со всей н…
$430,783
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Milan, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Milan, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
OC-015. НОВАЯ ТРЕХКОМНАТНАЯ КВАРТИРА 105м² В МИЛАНЕОписание: Новая трехкомнаная квартира, 10…
$1,06M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Milan, Italy
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Milan, Italy
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 5/7
Invest in Milan: Studio by Naviglia waterfront | €165.000The perfect combination of style, i…
$192,246
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2 bedroom apartment in Milan, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Milan, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
OC-005. НОВАЯ МЕБЛИРОВАННАЯ КВАРТИРА 60м2Описание: В старинном здании в миланском стиле на…
$393,859
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Milan, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Milan, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 82 m²
OC-006. Новая современная квартира в Милане с отличной отделкой площадью 82 кв.метра.Открыта…
$478,785
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Milan, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Milan, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 785 m²
PL-070920. Эксклюзивный пентхаус в районе "Порта Венеция" в МиланеВ самом центре Милана, в и…
$9,96M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Milan, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Milan, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
OC-121221W. Комплекс из трёх апартаментовКомплекс из трёх апартаментов, объединённых единым …
$363,382
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Milan, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Milan, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
OC-007. Новая квартира в Милане 43 м²Описание Гостиная с диваном ручной работы, линейная отк…
$258,470
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Milan, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Milan, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
OC-002. Новая квартира в МиланеОписание: В 1930 - х годов здание, в стиле «старый Милан», в …
$240,008
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Milan, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Milan, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
OC-014. НОВАЯ ДВУХКОМНАТНАЯ КВАРТИРА 47м² В МИЛАНЕИмущество включает в себя вход в гостиную …
$299,087
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Milan, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Milan, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 650 m²
FP-271115. Шикарное поместье в 60 км от МиланаШикарное поместье в 60 км от Милана, вилла 650…
$5,27M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Milan, Italy
Apartment
Milan, Italy
Area 320 m²
OC-231015. Квартира в центре МиланаКвартира в самом центре Милана, у метро San Babila/ 2й эт…
$3,05M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Milan, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Milan, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
OC-001. КВАРТИРА В СТИЛЕ ЛОФТРайон: PASTEUR, красная ветка метро с остановкой в ​​нескольких…
$381,551
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Milan, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Milan, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 6
MILAN // 180 sq.m // Two Levels // 2 Bedrooms // 2 Bathrooms // LIFT // JAKUZI // Kamin // S…
$1,46M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Milan, Italy
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Milan, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
$5,26M
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Villa 9 bedrooms in Milan, Italy
Villa 9 bedrooms
Milan, Italy
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 780 m²
The Longignan Residence is a historic house built in the seventeenth century and owned by th…
$2,20M
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1 bedroom apartment in Milan, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Milan, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Located in the prestigious area of Brera, this fully renovated apartment combines high quali…
$1,86M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Milan, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Milan, Italy
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Historical villa in the prestigious quiet suburb of Milan. To the center of Milan - 30 km.  …
$2,17M
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Properties features in Milan, Italy

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