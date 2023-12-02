Residential properties for sale in Venice, Italy

When it comes to the island part of the city, the most active real estate sales in Venice are in the districts of Dorsoduro, Santa Croce and Castello. Dorsoduro (including Giudecca) attracts a quiet atmosphere, Castello - atypical for Venice's abundance of greenery, and in Santa Croce abundance of attractions is combined with a moderate number of tourists. The districts of San Marco and San Polo are less sought after due to high prices and tourist crowds. In the mainland, real estate is purchased in the Mestre area: in this location real estate in Venice is the cheapest.