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Residential properties for sale in Venice, Italy

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apartments
6
8 properties total found
Villa in Venice, Italy
Villa
Venice, Italy
Area 1 300 m²
$3,55M
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2 bedroom apartment in Pellestrina, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Pellestrina, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
The project involved the conservative restoration of the ancient Monastery of the Apparition…
$262,767
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1 bedroom apartment in Pellestrina, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Pellestrina, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
The project involved the conservative restoration of the ancient Monastery of the Apparition…
$233,862
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
2 bedroom apartment in Pellestrina, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Pellestrina, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
The project involved the conservative restoration of the ancient Monastery of the Apparition…
$372,253
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2 bedroom apartment in Pellestrina, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Pellestrina, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Monastery of the Apparition, a building of great historical importance for the Island and fo…
$433,565
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pellestrina, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pellestrina, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Venice Lido is located just a few minutes from Venice, one of the most amazing and beautiful…
$1,68M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Pellestrina, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Pellestrina, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
The project involved the conservative restoration of the ancient Monastery of the Apparition…
$476,265
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Apartment 23 bedrooms in Venice, Italy
Apartment 23 bedrooms
Venice, Italy
Bedrooms 23
Bathrooms count 27
Area 1 160 m²
On the island of Murano, next to Campo San Bernardo, is this elegant hotel built on the grou…
$3,83M
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Properties features in Venice, Italy

with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury

Frequently asked questions about real estate in Venice

How much does 1 square meter of Venetian real estate cost?

In the city center - at least 4100-4200 euros, outside the city - a thousand euros less.

What neighborhoods are the most popular among buyers?

When it comes to the island part of the city, the most active real estate sales in Venice are in the districts of Dorsoduro, Santa Croce and Castello. Dorsoduro (including Giudecca) attracts a quiet atmosphere, Castello - atypical for Venice's abundance of greenery, and in Santa Croce abundance of attractions is combined with a moderate number of tourists. The districts of San Marco and San Polo are less sought after due to high prices and tourist crowds. In the mainland, real estate is purchased in the Mestre area: in this location real estate in Venice is the cheapest.

Are there any special conditions for foreigners when acquiring property for sale in Venice?

Citizens of all other countries buy housing in Venice under the same conditions as Italians, but only if in their countries Italian citizens also have the right to buy real estate.
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