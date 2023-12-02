Residential properties for sale in Venice, Italy

Show property on map Show properties list
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Venice, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Venice, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
The project involved the conservative restoration of the ancient Monastery of the Apparition…
€240,000
per month
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Venice, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Venice, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Monastery of the Apparition, a building of great historical importance for the Island and fo…
€396,000
per month
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Venice, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Venice, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
The project involved the conservative restoration of the ancient Monastery of the Apparition…
€435,000
per month
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Venice, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Venice, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
The project involved the conservative restoration of the ancient Monastery of the Apparition…
€340,000
per month
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Venice, Italy
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Venice, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
The project involved the conservative restoration of the ancient Monastery of the Apparition…
€213,600
per month
2 room apartment with by the sea, with недвижимость в италии, with италия in Eraclea, Italy
2 room apartment with by the sea, with недвижимость в италии, with италия
Eraclea, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/4
The Sant'Andrea complex is built in the form of a beautiful Mediterranean village 500 meters…
€155,000
per month
Frequently asked questions about real estate in Venice

How much does 1 square meter of Venetian real estate cost?

In the city center - at least 4100-4200 euros, outside the city - a thousand euros less.

What neighborhoods are the most popular among buyers?

When it comes to the island part of the city, the most active real estate sales in Venice are in the districts of Dorsoduro, Santa Croce and Castello. Dorsoduro (including Giudecca) attracts a quiet atmosphere, Castello - atypical for Venice's abundance of greenery, and in Santa Croce abundance of attractions is combined with a moderate number of tourists. The districts of San Marco and San Polo are less sought after due to high prices and tourist crowds. In the mainland, real estate is purchased in the Mestre area: in this location real estate in Venice is the cheapest.

Are there any special conditions for foreigners when acquiring property for sale in Venice?

Citizens of all other countries buy housing in Venice under the same conditions as Italians, but only if in their countries Italian citizens also have the right to buy real estate.
