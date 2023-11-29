Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Florence, Italy

houses
17
17 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 022 m²
LD-0537. Великолепная усадьба в окружении зеленых холмов КьянтиВ нескольких километрах от Фл…
€17,00M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 430 m²
LD-0234. Роскошныи домо во ФлоренцииРоскошная вилла с панорамным видом и средневековой башне…
€1,10M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 000 m²
LD-0424. Элитная вилла в Эмилия РоманьяЭлитная вилла в Эмилия Романья, перестроенная из стар…
€3,50M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
LD-0206. Аристократическая вилла второй половины XIX векаАристократическая вилла второй поло…
€4,30M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 900 m²
VB-POFLOR. Историческая вилла в окрестностях ФлоренцииШикарная вилла с элегантным интерьером…
€5,00M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 600 m²
VB-VILSER. Историческая вилла в Кастильоне-дель-ЛагоВилла расположена на границе Умбрии и То…
€3,70M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 2 000 m²
VB-POMF. Шикарное поместье рядом с ФлоренциейШикарное поместье площадью 2000 кв.м с земельны…
€6,50M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 900 m²
VB-VILCAMA. Великолепная вилла в Камайоре в ТосканеИсторическая вилла в стиле "либерти" площ…
€4,50M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 5
SG-VI_FI_141_Adrian. Уникальная в историческом и географическом контектсе двух-этажная вилла…
€3,50M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 4
SG-VI_FI_142_Adrian. Двух-этажная вилла с бассейном в 15 минутах от Флоренции. Провинция:Фло…
€1,90M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 6 200 m²
LD-0063. Шикарная вилла в ФлоренцииРоскошная вилла для продажи в Тоскане, может быть использ…
€13,00M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 2 320 m²
VB-90059. Уникальный объект недвижимости во Флоренции Уникальный объект недвижимости – компл…
€28,00M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 420 m²
LD-1387. Роскошная вилла во ФлоренцииСтаринный тосканский дом в очень панорамном месте , на …
€2,58M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
CA-9005 . Роскошная вилла с бассейном расположена на холмах СеттиньяноРоскошная вилла с басс…
€2,00M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa in Florence, Italy
Villa Villa
Florence, Italy
Area 400 m²
LD-1440. Вилла под Флоренцией. ТосканаВилла расположена в одном из самых престижных районов …
€2,50M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Mansion 10 bedrooms in Florence, Italy
Mansion 10 bedrooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 065 m²
Number of floors 3
Residential building, built in the years 1865–1897.sol. architect Narcisso Frosali commissio…
€5,90M
Leave a request
Mansion 10 bedrooms in Florence, Italy
Mansion 10 bedrooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 3
HUNTING RESIDENCE OF THE GUCCI FAMILY IN TUSCANY Characteristics of the object: Site s…
Price on request
Leave a request

