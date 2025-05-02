Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Maderno, Italy

apartments
13
15 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 143 m²
GH-LV04402-C. Apartments in the beautiful building of the 18th century. This modern apartm…
$538,856
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
In the heart of the historic centre of Maderno, just a few steps from Piazza S. Marco, we pr…
$322,984
1 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
On the lakeside of Maderno, in the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we find an charming Resi…
$214,264
1 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
We offer for sale a spacious two-room apartment finely furnished, located in a privileged po…
$350,356
2 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
gh- LV06538. The recently built apartment in Gardon Riviera we offer for sale an exclusive…
$457,211
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
We are in Monte Maderno, a spectacular hillside hamlet of Toscolano-Maderno, where you can e…
$2,57M
3 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
GH-LV04439-D. Apartments in the beautiful building of the 18th century. This modern apartm…
$576,957
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
This modern accommodation is located inside the Corte Benaco Residence in Toscolano Maderno,…
$394,150
2 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
In Toscolano-Maderno, one of the jewels of Lake Garda, we propose a three-room flat on the g…
$349,261
2 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
On the Lakefront of Maderno, immersed in the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we find an enc…
$307,864
1 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
On the Lakefront of Maderno, immersed in the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we find an enc…
$214,264
Close
Villa 5 bedrooms in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 370 m²
ABI-1020А. Новая вилла в Тосколано МадерноПродается новая вилла в Тосколано Мадерно с велико…
$4,90M
Close
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
In the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we propose an elegant attic recently completely reno…
$372,253
3 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
In the heart of the historic centre of Maderno, just a few steps from Piazza S. Marco, we pr…
$602,174
