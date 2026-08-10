Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Unione dei comuni della Versilia
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Unione dei comuni della Versilia, Italy

;
houses
7
9 properties total found
Villa in Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Villa
Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Area 650 m²
WW-TS01 . Виллы класса люкс в Форте де МармиФорте де Марми на улице Giglioli, построено 6 от…
$5,51M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Camaiore, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Camaiore, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 600 m²
KK-639. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Тоскана » МонтиньозоВладение полностью реставрированно 60…
$5,86M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Luxury residence in Forte dei Marmi - Lucca, Tuscany - about 500 m2 of absolute eleganceLoca…
Price on request
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa in Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Villa
Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Area 1 247 m²
Investment Opportunity – Forte dei Marmi An exclusive opportunity on one of Italy's most pr…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
WW-TS03. Элитная Вилла в Форте де МармиШикарная вилла в Форте дей Марми, где Вы найдете толь…
$6,21M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Viareggio, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Viareggio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
РО-290818. Красивая просторная квартира в городе ВиареджиоКрасивая просторная квартира 150 м…
$703,320
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bozzano, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bozzano, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 462 m²
This villa is located near the center and the prestigious beaches of Versilia.The house with…
$1,74M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Marina di Pietrasanta, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Marina di Pietrasanta, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 181 m²
In Tonfano, located in front of the sea, with fantastic sea view and beaches, we offer a sem…
$1,64M
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Capriglia, Italy
Villa 8 bedrooms
Capriglia, Italy
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 2
18th century residence located on the hills of Versile overlooking the Tuscan coast with bre…
$14,52M
Leave a request

Properties features in Unione dei comuni della Versilia, Italy

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go