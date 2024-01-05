Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano

Residential properties for sale in Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano, Italy

Salo
42
121 property total found
Villa 9 rooms with road in Salo, Italy
Villa 9 rooms with road
Salo, Italy
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
In a privileged position close to the center of Salò and the Lake, we propose for sale a det…
€750,000
Leave a request
Villa 10 rooms with road in Tignale, Italy
Villa 10 rooms with road
Tignale, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Located in a panoramic area of Tignale, in a corner of earthly paradise and surrounded by an…
€5,50M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
In the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, in a privileged location just steps away from Boglia…
€248,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
1 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
In the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, in a privileged location just steps away from Boglia…
€195,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
In the stunning setting of Lake Garda, in a privileged location just steps away from the Bog…
€260,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
1 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
In the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, in a privileged location just a stone's throw away f…
€180,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 rooms with optic fiber in Salo, Italy
Penthouse 2 rooms with optic fiber
Salo, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
The fourth and latest Falkensteiner Premium Living Residences at one of Italy’s most sought-…
€700,800
Leave a request
2 room apartment with veranda in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 room apartment with veranda
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
For those seeking an elegant and functional residence, we offer two new ground floor apartme…
€447,793
Leave a request
3 room apartment with veranda in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 room apartment with veranda
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
For those seeking an elegant and functional residence, we offer two new ground floor apartme…
€862,233
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
For those seeking an elegant and functional residence, we offer four new three-bedroom apart…
€475,502
Leave a request
1 room apartment with veranda in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
1 room apartment with veranda
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
For those seeking an elegant and functional residence, we offer two new two-bedroom apartmen…
€336,162
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 rooms with veranda in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms with veranda
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Immersed in the setting of Lake Garda, we propose for sale two splendid penthouses on the se…
€1,01M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 rooms with optic fiber in Salo, Italy
Penthouse 2 rooms with optic fiber
Salo, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
The fourth and latest Falkensteiner Premium Living Residences at one of Italy’s most sought-…
€700,800
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Villa 8 rooms
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
We are in Monte Maderno, a spectacular hillside hamlet of Toscolano-Maderno, where you can e…
€2,35M
Leave a request
Villa 9 rooms with veranda, with road, with optic fiber in Salo, Italy
Villa 9 rooms with veranda, with road, with optic fiber
Salo, Italy
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
The property we propose is a typical Italian house with stone accents, just a few steps from…
€1,20M
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
€1,30M
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
1 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
We offer for sale a spacious two-room apartment finely furnished, located in a privileged po…
€320,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Salo, Italy
3 room apartment
Salo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale this charming flat located in Cunettone, only 2.5 km fro…
€575,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Salo, Italy
2 room apartment
Salo, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale this charming flat located in Cunettone, only 2.5 km fro…
€320,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Salo, Italy
3 room apartment
Salo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale this charming flat located in Cunettone, only 2.5 km fro…
€482,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Salo, Italy
3 room apartment
Salo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale this charming flat located in Cunettone, only 2.5 km fro…
€600,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with optic fiber in Salo, Italy
1 room apartment with optic fiber
Salo, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
The fourth and latest Falkensteiner Premium Living Residences at one of Italy’s most sought-…
€344,600
Leave a request
6 room house in Gargnano, Italy
6 room house
Gargnano, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 400 m²
In the beautiful setting of Gargnano, we propose a completely renovated farmhouse with fine …
€1,25M
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms in Salo, Italy
Villa 7 rooms
Salo, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Garda Haus offers exclusive villa under construction with unique lake view. The property is…
€4,20M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Salo, Italy
2 room apartment
Salo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Are you looking for a spacious and comfortable apartment with a private garden in a peaceful…
€350,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Salo, Italy
3 room apartment
Salo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
We propose for sale a delightful flat located in a quiet residential area of Salò, a stone's…
€420,000
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms with veranda in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Villa 8 rooms with veranda
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
The uniqueness of this magnificent property lies in the presence of a garden with access to …
€2,50M
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms with veranda in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Villa 8 rooms with veranda
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
The uniqueness of this beautiful property definitely lies in the garden with lake access, do…
€2,50M
Leave a request
2 room apartment with optic fiber in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 room apartment with optic fiber
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
In Toscolano-Maderno, one of the jewels of Lake Garda, we propose a three-room flat on the g…
€319,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Gargnano, Italy
4 room apartment
Gargnano, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
In the heart of the town center of Gargnano, the paradise of Gardesana sailing, we propose a…
€430,000
Leave a request

Property types in Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano

apartments
houses

Properties features in Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir