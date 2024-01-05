UAE
Realting.com
Italy
Residential
Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano
Residential properties for sale in Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano, Italy
Salo
42
121 property total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 9 rooms with road
Salo, Italy
9
3
250 m²
In a privileged position close to the center of Salò and the Lake, we propose for sale a det…
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 10 rooms with road
Tignale, Italy
10
4
400 m²
Located in a panoramic area of Tignale, in a corner of earthly paradise and surrounded by an…
€5,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3
82 m²
In the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, in a privileged location just steps away from Boglia…
€248,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2
1
57 m²
In the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, in a privileged location just steps away from Boglia…
€195,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3
74 m²
In the stunning setting of Lake Garda, in a privileged location just steps away from the Bog…
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2
1
61 m²
In the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, in a privileged location just a stone's throw away f…
€180,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 rooms with optic fiber
Salo, Italy
2
1
65 m²
The fourth and latest Falkensteiner Premium Living Residences at one of Italy’s most sought-…
€700,800
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with veranda
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3
1
73 m²
For those seeking an elegant and functional residence, we offer two new ground floor apartme…
€447,793
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with veranda
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
4
2
126 m²
For those seeking an elegant and functional residence, we offer two new ground floor apartme…
€862,233
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3
1
76 m²
For those seeking an elegant and functional residence, we offer four new three-bedroom apart…
€475,502
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with veranda
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2
1
51 m²
For those seeking an elegant and functional residence, we offer two new two-bedroom apartmen…
€336,162
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 rooms with veranda
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
5
2
114 m²
Immersed in the setting of Lake Garda, we propose for sale two splendid penthouses on the se…
€1,01M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 rooms with optic fiber
Salo, Italy
2
1
65 m²
The fourth and latest Falkensteiner Premium Living Residences at one of Italy’s most sought-…
€700,800
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
8
4
350 m²
We are in Monte Maderno, a spectacular hillside hamlet of Toscolano-Maderno, where you can e…
€2,35M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 rooms with veranda, with road, with optic fiber
Salo, Italy
9
3
200 m²
The property we propose is a typical Italian house with stone accents, just a few steps from…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
6
2
450 m²
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2
1
75 m²
We offer for sale a spacious two-room apartment finely furnished, located in a privileged po…
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Salo, Italy
3
2
115 m²
Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale this charming flat located in Cunettone, only 2.5 km fro…
€575,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Salo, Italy
2
1
70 m²
Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale this charming flat located in Cunettone, only 2.5 km fro…
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Salo, Italy
3
2
85 m²
Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale this charming flat located in Cunettone, only 2.5 km fro…
€482,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Salo, Italy
3
2
115 m²
Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale this charming flat located in Cunettone, only 2.5 km fro…
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with optic fiber
Salo, Italy
2
1
65 m²
The fourth and latest Falkensteiner Premium Living Residences at one of Italy’s most sought-…
€344,600
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Gargnano, Italy
6
400 m²
In the beautiful setting of Gargnano, we propose a completely renovated farmhouse with fine …
€1,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms
Salo, Italy
7
4
500 m²
Garda Haus offers exclusive villa under construction with unique lake view. The property is…
€4,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Salo, Italy
3
2
105 m²
Are you looking for a spacious and comfortable apartment with a private garden in a peaceful…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Salo, Italy
4
2
105 m²
We propose for sale a delightful flat located in a quiet residential area of Salò, a stone's…
€420,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms with veranda
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
8
4
285 m²
The uniqueness of this magnificent property lies in the presence of a garden with access to …
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms with veranda
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
8
4
285 m²
The uniqueness of this beautiful property definitely lies in the garden with lake access, do…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with optic fiber
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3
2
102 m²
In Toscolano-Maderno, one of the jewels of Lake Garda, we propose a three-room flat on the g…
€319,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Gargnano, Italy
4
2
120 m²
In the heart of the town center of Gargnano, the paradise of Gardesana sailing, we propose a…
€430,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
5
