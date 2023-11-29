UAE
Residential properties for sale in Apulia, Italy
Brindisi
4
Ostuni
4
3 room apartment
Bari, Italy
4
2
160 m²
3/3
Elegant Seafront Apartment in Old Bari - Third Floor with Elevator. A rare opportuni…
€1,15M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 19 rooms
Lecce, Italy
19
11
1 000 m²
A beautiful historic residence of distinction, built in 1820 by Luigi Morrone on the commiss…
€3,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Diso, Italy
8
8
535 m²
The 500-square-meter property is spread over two floors and surrounded by a furnished garden…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
San Cesario di Lecce, Italy
5
4
260 m²
San Cesario: a few km from Lecce, we offer for sale beautiful villa surrounded by 22,000 sqm…
€720,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata
Nardo, Italy
7
2
216 m²
Detached villa on a raised floor, with three entrances. Located near the Four Columns, it ha…
€580,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 10 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico
Gagliano del Capo, Italy
10
3
238 m²
A few steps from the center of the beautiful Santa Maria di Leuca, we propose in Exclusive V…
€2,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Nardo, Italy
5
4
190 m²
We present a detached villa leased in contrada Torsano behind Torre Inserraglio, fenced on e…
€590,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 19 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata
Sannicola, Italy
19
8
530 m²
Access of the above property is leased on a main artery that is about one km from the urban …
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Gallipoli, Italy
5
3
200 m²
Today we present a property in the heart of the historic center of Gallipoli. We are right o…
€1,35M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Bari, Italy
3
1
114 m²
2/2
Villa for sale in Via IX Maggio in BariSan GirolamoIn the new promenade, we offer an exclusi…
€257,250
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with Parking / Garage
Brindisi, Italy
Villaggio was built in 2011. Located on the seashore, in a zone with a well-developed touris…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms with Canna Fumaria, with road
Chieuti, Italy
7
3
171 m²
In a hilly area a few kilometres from the sea is this wonderful farmhouse that was completel…
€565,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Brindisi, Italy
320 m²
New villa with pool and sea views. Located on the green hills of Marina di Salve. The buildi…
€1,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 10 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Brindisi, Italy
10
5
320 m²
A chic villa with a swimming pool surrounded by a wonderful garden, located right on the bea…
€3,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with electricity
Brindisi, Italy
4
2
130 m²
Salento style villa located on a hill with panoramic views 300 meters from the sea. The buil…
€850,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ostuni, Italy
4 m²
Elegant house - trulli is located in a quiet area 7 km from Ostouni, Apulia. The villa is su…
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Ostuni, Italy
5
250 m²
The beautiful house, built in a typical Puli style, is located 7 km from Ostuni, Apulia. Jus…
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ostuni, Italy
3
100 m²
The nice house is only 3 km from Ostuni, Apulia. The area of the villa is 100 square meters,…
€390,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ostuni, Italy
4
350 m²
Apulia, a luxurious villa overlooking the sea and mountains. The house is located nearby the…
€2,55M
Recommend
Leave a request
