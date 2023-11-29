Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Apulia, Italy

Brindisi
4
Ostuni
4
19 properties total found
3 room apartment in Bari, Italy
3 room apartment
Bari, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/3
Elegant Seafront Apartment in Old Bari - Third Floor with Elevator.   A rare opportuni…
€1,15M
Villa 19 rooms in Lecce, Italy
Villa 19 rooms
Lecce, Italy
Rooms 19
Bathrooms count 11
Area 1 000 m²
A beautiful historic residence of distinction, built in 1820 by Luigi Morrone on the commiss…
€3,20M
Villa 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Diso, Italy
Villa 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Diso, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 535 m²
The 500-square-meter property is spread over two floors and surrounded by a furnished garden…
€1,20M
Villa 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in San Cesario di Lecce, Italy
Villa 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
San Cesario di Lecce, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
San Cesario: a few km from Lecce, we offer for sale beautiful villa surrounded by 22,000 sqm…
€720,000
Villa 7 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata in Nardo, Italy
Villa 7 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata
Nardo, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 216 m²
Detached villa on a raised floor, with three entrances. Located near the Four Columns, it ha…
€580,000
Villa 10 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico in Gagliano del Capo, Italy
Villa 10 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico
Gagliano del Capo, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
A few steps from the center of the beautiful Santa Maria di Leuca, we propose in Exclusive V…
€2,75M
Villa 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Nardo, Italy
Villa 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Nardo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
We present a detached villa leased in contrada Torsano behind Torre Inserraglio, fenced on e…
€590,000
Villa 19 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata in Sannicola, Italy
Villa 19 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata
Sannicola, Italy
Rooms 19
Bathrooms count 8
Area 530 m²
Access of the above property is leased on a main artery that is about one km from the urban …
€1,70M
Villa 5 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Gallipoli, Italy
Villa 5 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Gallipoli, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Today we present a property in the heart of the historic center of Gallipoli. We are right o…
€1,35M
2 room house in Bari, Italy
2 room house
Bari, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 2/2
Villa for sale in Via IX Maggio in BariSan GirolamoIn the new promenade, we offer an exclusi…
€257,250
Villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with Parking / Garage in Brindisi, Italy
Villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with Parking / Garage
Brindisi, Italy
Villaggio was built in 2011. Located on the seashore, in a zone with a well-developed touris…
Price on request
Villa 7 rooms with Canna Fumaria, with road in Chieuti, Italy
Villa 7 rooms with Canna Fumaria, with road
Chieuti, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 171 m²
In a hilly area a few kilometres from the sea is this wonderful farmhouse that was completel…
€565,000
Villa with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Brindisi, Italy
Villa with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Brindisi, Italy
Area 320 m²
New villa with pool and sea views. Located on the green hills of Marina di Salve. The buildi…
€1,80M
Villa 10 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Brindisi, Italy
Villa 10 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Brindisi, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
A chic villa with a swimming pool surrounded by a wonderful garden, located right on the bea…
€3,70M
Villa 4 rooms with electricity in Brindisi, Italy
Villa 4 rooms with electricity
Brindisi, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Salento style villa located on a hill with panoramic views 300 meters from the sea. The buil…
€850,000
House with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ostuni, Italy
House with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ostuni, Italy
Area 4 m²
Elegant house - trulli is located in a quiet area 7 km from Ostouni, Apulia. The villa is su…
€750,000
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden in Ostuni, Italy
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Ostuni, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
The beautiful house, built in a typical Puli style, is located 7 km from Ostuni, Apulia. Jus…
€950,000
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ostuni, Italy
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ostuni, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
The nice house is only 3 km from Ostuni, Apulia. The area of the villa is 100 square meters,…
€390,000
Villa 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ostuni, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ostuni, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
Apulia, a luxurious villa overlooking the sea and mountains. The house is located nearby the…
€2,55M
