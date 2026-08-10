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Residential properties for sale in Pietrasanta, Italy

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Marina di Pietrasanta, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Marina di Pietrasanta, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 181 m²
In Tonfano, located in front of the sea, with fantastic sea view and beaches, we offer a sem…
$1,64M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Capriglia, Italy
Villa 8 bedrooms
Capriglia, Italy
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 2
18th century residence located on the hills of Versile overlooking the Tuscan coast with bre…
$14,52M
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