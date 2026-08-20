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Residential properties for sale in Alassio, Italy

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apartments
24
houses
10
34 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
DH-966. Квартира Алассио Италия 300м2Алассио пентхаус в старинном здании в уникальном положе…
$2,93M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
DH-783. Квартира Алассио Италия 200м2Алассио, престижный и эксклюзивный район, предлагаем ва…
$1,52M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alassio, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
DH-964. Вилла Алассио ИталияВилла разделена на два отдельных дома полностью автономных . Каж…
$2,58M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alassio, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
KK-280416-7. Вилла на продажу в АлассиоВилла с выходом на пляж. Полностью реконструированная…
$4,60M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Alassio, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
KK-280416-5. Вилла 400квм с садом в 900квмВилла 400квм с садом в 900квм c красивыми материал…
$1,02M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alassio, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
DH-350. Вилла Алассио Италия 350м2Максимум privacy , большой участок, бассейн, просторная па…
$3,28M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alassio, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
AS-VM-263. Дом с видом на море в городе Алассио Алассио — Эта вилла находится на холмах Алас…
$879,150
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
KK-E&VW-0237QZ. Апартаменты в резиденциальном престижном новом комплексеВ резиденциальном пр…
$914,316
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
DH-785. Квартира Алассио Италия 220м2Пентхаус расположен в центре города, 110 кв.м, отличный…
$996,370
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
AS-PAH-181. Пентхаусы в центре АлассиоВ западной зоне Алассио, рядом с Отелем “Спиаджа” пред…
$1,99M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 97 m²
AS-TF-65. 3-х комнатные апартаменты в двух шагах от моря в АлассиоВ историческом центре горо…
$1,88M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
KK-A-AL27. Апартаменты в Алассио рядом с пляжемАпартаменты (не новые - нужен косметический …
$1,29M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
AL-98. Великолепные апартаменты с видом на море в АлассиоАпартаменты в курортном городе Алас…
$1,88M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
AL-95. Пентхаус с большой терассой и видом на море в АлассиоПентхаус в историческом центре к…
$1,76M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Alassio, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 227 m²
AS-VA-232. Вилла с бассейном в Империи, ЛигурияВилла с бассейном имеет площадь 227 кв.м. и с…
$726,764
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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4 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 320 m²
AL-103. Апартаменты на двух уровнях в АлассиоАпартаменты в городе Алассио, находятся на двух…
$2,34M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 109 m²
LH-4T01. Новые квартиры/апартаменты с видом на море в Алассио, Лигурия, ИталияВ тихом, уютно…
$703,320
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alassio, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
KK-W-023B1E. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Лигурия » АлассиоВилла 240 квм + 1800 квм сада+ 145к…
$1,76M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
AL-100. Шикарный пентхаус с панорамным видом на море в АлассиоШикарный пентхаус в Алассио, н…
$2,11M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
DH-782. Квартира Алассио ИталияКвартира расположена в самом центре Алассио, в старинном пала…
$644,710
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
KK-T-AL19. Дизайнерская квартира с красивым видом на мореВ красивом только что полностью рек…
$1,15M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
AL-97. Престижные апартаменты с видом на море в АлассиоПрестижные апартаменты на море, в гор…
$1,85M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alassio, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
AS-VF-782. Новая вилла на первом холме Алассио, с захватывающим видом на море.Эта вилла нахо…
$2,70M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
DH-965. Квартира Алассио ИталияСрочная продажа пентхауса в Алассио, на проспекте Hanbury. П…
$1,88M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
DH-351. Квартира Алассио Италия 180м2Пентхаус после ремонта, имеет роскошный 2-х этажный сол…
$3,52M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
KK-Q-AL4. Уникальные апартаменты в АлассиоАпартаменты модерн в 130квм в 4х этажном палаццо с…
$1,52M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
AS-PM-222. Апартаменты в колониальном стиле в АлассиоЭта элегантная квартира находится в пре…
$1,99M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
AS-BAHF-22. Апартаменты-мансарда в зоне Порта АлассиоВ Алассио, в зоне Порта предлагаем удив…
$2,70M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Apartment in Alassio, Italy
Apartment
Alassio, Italy
Area 45 m²
KK-170220-3. Новый стильный комплекс в АлассиоВарианты квартир  от 235,000 за 45квм - все с …
$275,467
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
5 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
5 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
AL-104. Большой пентхаус в Алассио с видом на мореПродается большой шикарный пенхаус в курор…
$9,38M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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