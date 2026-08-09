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Residential properties for sale in Sirmione, Italy

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apartments
35
houses
11
46 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Sirmione, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Sirmione, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
GH-SV00042. Элитный пентхаус на двух уровнях прямо на озереМежду городками Сирмионе и Песчир…
$2,29M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sirmione, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sirmione, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
ABI-805NE. Красивая вилла с бассейном и великолепным видом на первой береговой линии озера Г…
$12,89M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sirmione, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sirmione, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
SYRMIONE // 400 KV. M // 4 Bedrooms // 3 Bathrooms // Kitchen // PRISTER // Pool // Ground 7…
$1,39M
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TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sirmione, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sirmione, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 330 m²
GA-V001073. Вилла с видом на озеро в SirmioneРасположенная в великолепном месте озера Гарда …
$2,93M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Sirmione, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Sirmione, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
ABI-1066А. Престижный аттик с превосходным видом на озеро ГардаУникальное предложение на 1-й…
$1,76M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sirmione, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sirmione, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 350 m²
GA-V000979. Эксклюзивная недвижимость на берегу озера с парком в СирмионеПрестижная недвижим…
$3,50M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Lugana, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
GH-SV00048. Magnificent apartment in a complex with a swimming pool.In the center of the Col…
$514,596
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
HK-020517. Апартаменты в сердце Сирмионе дель Гарда, зона КоломбареАпартаменты в сердце Си…
$363,382
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sirmione, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sirmione, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 600 m²
WW-220415-1. Вилла на полуострове Сирмионе в самом эксклюзивном районе на территории замкаНа…
$14,07M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sirmione, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sirmione, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
ABI-813N. Новый, современный дом с бассейном в Сирмионе - озеро Гарда Новый, современный дом…
$2,11M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Sirmione, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Sirmione, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
WW-120315-2. Квартира в элитном комплексе на первой линии в СирмионеЧетырёхкомнатная квартир…
$1,88M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Sirmione, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Sirmione, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
GH-SV00094. Новые прекрасные апартаменты рядом с пляжемСирмионе. В районе Коломбаре городка …
$457,158
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
GH-Срок сдачи: 2019. Квартиры с великолепным видом в Сирмионе.В городке Сирмионе... в элитн…
$1,47M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Sirmione, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Sirmione, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Welcome to the heart of Sirmione, where history merges with modern luxury in a unique apartm…
$1,26M
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2 bedroom apartment in Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
In the area of Punta Grò, a few metres away from the lake, we offer a terraced house with la…
$689,762
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2 bedroom apartment in Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
In an elegant complex, just a few steps from Brema beach, we propose the construction of an …
$645,968
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2 bedroom apartment in Sirmione, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Sirmione, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
The apartment is located within a new residential complex with modern design, situated in a …
$383,201
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2 bedroom apartment in Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
In Sirmione, in the Lugana area, there is this splendid completely renovated apartment. The …
$355,830
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1 bedroom apartment in Lugana, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
In an elegant complex, just a few steps from Brema beach, we propose the construction of an …
$547,430
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lugana, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 213 m²
Sirmione Luxury Village, the pinnacle of luxury real estate on the shores of Lake Garda. Hi…
$853,992
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2 bedroom apartment in Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
$974,426
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3 bedroom apartment in Lugana, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
n the centre of Colombare di Sirmione, we offer a new renovated four-room apartment in a res…
$435,755
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3 bedroom townthouse in Sirmione, Italy
3 bedroom townthouse
Sirmione, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Sirmione, fraction Colombare, in a small context, we propose a semi-independent solution wit…
$711,660
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1 bedroom apartment in Lugana, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Only a few steps away from the lake and the harbour of Sirmione 2, close to all the main ser…
$489,403
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2 bedroom apartment in Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Located in the heart of Colombare di Sirmione, within a small residence comprising only 16 u…
$480,644
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3 bedroom apartment in Sirmione, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Sirmione, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Sirmione, known as "Sirmio venusta" by the poet Catullus, is a true gem on the southern shor…
$925,158
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3 bedroom apartment in Lugana, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Located in one of Sirmione's most exclusive areas, this recently renovated attic apartment i…
$520,059
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lugana, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 315 m²
Just a few steps from the lake, in the charming surroundings of Punta Gro, we offer for sale…
$952,529
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1 bedroom apartment in Lugana, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
This charming apartment is located in Punta Grò, just steps from the shores of Lake Garda. S…
$414,952
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2 bedroom apartment in Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
The flat for sale in the town of Sirmione, pearl of Lake Garda, is an unmissable opportunity…
$476,265
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