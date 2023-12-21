UAE
Realting.com
Italy
Residential
Sardinia
Residential properties for sale in Sardinia, Italy
Arzachena
42
Olbia
7
Clear all
68 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Penthouse 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Murta Maria, Italy
8
4
350 m²
5/5
The penthouse and super penthouse are located in Olbia, Costa Smeralda, Sardinia, only 5 min…
€1,15M
Recommend
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 10 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Alghero, Italy
10
600 m²
5/6
6 apartments in a block: 3 on the 5th floor and 3 on the 6th floor with full panoramic views…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
5
2
100 m²
Overlooking the harbour of Porto Cervo, a bright three-room flat on the first floor with a b…
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
4
1
75 m²
We offer a nice flat consisting of 2 bedrooms and a magnificent terrace overlooking the sea.…
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with veranda, with Aria Condizionata
Arzachena, Italy
2
1
55 m²
Located in a residential context and close to the two beaches of Cala del Faro and a few min…
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 11 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico
Arzachena, Italy
11
6
333 m²
A little steep away from Porto Cervo center and the prestigious Boutiques and nice restauran…
€4,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Arzachena, Italy
2
1
80 m²
In the luxuriant and characteristic Piazza del Principe we propose a splendid flat composed …
€690,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Cugnana Verde, Italy
6
6
350 m²
2
On the hills of Porto Cervo, in the exclusive location of Pantoja, in a quiet location surro…
€1,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 rooms
Arzachena, Italy
9
4
350 m²
The villa is situated at the foot of the Pantogia hill and enjoys a beautiful view over the …
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 16 rooms with veranda, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
16
7
370 m²
In a hilly position, surrounded by greenery, with a wonderful view of the Gulf of Pevero, he…
€5,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
8
6
300 m²
The property is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Sardinia, the Costa Smeralda…
€3,57M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 10 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
10
4
360 m²
The charm of the traditional local architecture and the enchanting location make this proper…
€6,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 10 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
10
6
240 m²
At Pantogia, within a condominium of only three units, recently renovated detached villa wit…
€1,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 11 rooms with veranda, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
11
6
270 m²
The dream of the Costa Smeralda comes to life on the Celvia beach, a long stretch of light-c…
€12,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico
Arzachena, Italy
8
2
271 m²
Located on the renowned and prestigious hill of Pantogia, a single villa with a wonderful vi…
€3,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 6 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
6
3
194 m²
Small villa with a beautiful panoramic position, set in a recent and elegant context. On the…
€1,15M
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Arzachena, Italy
6
3
158 m²
Small villa in a splendid position overlooking the sea of Cala di Volpe, set in a recent, el…
€900,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
6
3
181 m²
Small villa with spectacular panoramic position overlooking the sea of Cala di Volpe, set in…
€1,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
9
5
300 m²
Beautiful newly built sea view villa in Cala del Faro with private pool. The house consists …
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 11 rooms with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
11
7
550 m²
Exclusive villa overlooking the sea at Cala Granu, surrounded by a garden full of plants and…
€12,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Porto Cervo, Italy
5
3
179 m²
2
A few minutes from San Pantaleo and Porto Cervo, surrounded by a rural area, an elegant, com…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pittulongu, Italy
5
2
180 m²
2
Villa by the sea, with access to One of the most beautiful beaches of Costa Smeralda. The h…
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 11 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Porto Cervo, Italy
11
8
650 m²
2
Beautiful villa on the seafront in one of the most prestigious places of the Costa Smeralda …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Cugnana Verde, Italy
5
2
120 m²
1/2
On Marinella Beach, white silky granite sand and cliffs of an unusual shape. Only 20 min fro…
€620,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 14 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Arzachena, Italy
14
8
300 m²
The hill of Pantogia is one of the Costa Smeralda's most picturesque panoramic spots, offeri…
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata
Arzachena, Italy
6
3
114 m²
In a residential context and close to the two beaches of Cala del Faro and a few minutes by …
€890,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 10 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico
Arzachena, Italy
10
4
600 m²
A little steep away from Porto Cervo centre and the prestigious Boutiques and nice restauran…
€6,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 10 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico
Arzachena, Italy
10
6
350 m²
Only a few steps away from all the amenities the area offers and within walking distance of …
€6,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
7
5
260 m²
A short drive from the famous Porto cervo, we offer these wonderful house in a different sty…
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata
Arzachena, Italy
7
6
600 m²
The Villa, architectonical masterpiece of the costa Smeralda, is located in the spectacular …
€7,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
