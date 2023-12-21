Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Sardinia, Italy

Arzachena
42
Olbia
7
68 properties total found
Penthouse 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Murta Maria, Italy
Penthouse 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Murta Maria, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Floor 5/5
The penthouse and super penthouse are located in Olbia, Costa Smeralda, Sardinia, only 5 min…
€1,15M
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 10 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Alghero, Italy
Multilevel apartments 10 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Alghero, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 600 m²
Floor 5/6
6 apartments in a block: 3 on the 5th floor and 3 on the 6th floor with full panoramic views…
€2,00M
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Arzachena, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Overlooking the harbour of Porto Cervo, a bright three-room flat on the first floor with a b…
€650,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Arzachena, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
We offer a nice flat consisting of 2 bedrooms and a magnificent terrace overlooking the sea.…
€950,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with veranda, with Aria Condizionata in Arzachena, Italy
1 room apartment with veranda, with Aria Condizionata
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Located in a residential context and close to the two beaches of Cala del Faro and a few min…
€320,000
Leave a request
Villa 11 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico in Arzachena, Italy
Villa 11 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Area 333 m²
A little steep away from Porto Cervo center and the prestigious Boutiques and nice restauran…
€4,40M
Leave a request
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Arzachena, Italy
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
In the luxuriant and characteristic Piazza del Principe we propose a splendid flat composed …
€690,000
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Cugnana Verde, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Cugnana Verde, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
On the hills of Porto Cervo, in the exclusive location of Pantoja, in a quiet location surro…
€1,90M
Leave a request
Villa 9 rooms in Arzachena, Italy
Villa 9 rooms
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
The villa is situated at the foot of the Pantogia hill and enjoys a beautiful view over the …
€3,00M
Leave a request
Villa 16 rooms with veranda, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Arzachena, Italy
Villa 16 rooms with veranda, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 7
Area 370 m²
In a hilly position, surrounded by greenery, with a wonderful view of the Gulf of Pevero, he…
€5,50M
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Arzachena, Italy
Villa 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
The property is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Sardinia, the Costa Smeralda…
€3,57M
Leave a request
Villa 10 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Arzachena, Italy
Villa 10 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
The charm of the traditional local architecture and the enchanting location make this proper…
€6,90M
Leave a request
Villa 10 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Arzachena, Italy
Villa 10 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 240 m²
At Pantogia, within a condominium of only three units, recently renovated detached villa wit…
€1,75M
Leave a request
Villa 11 rooms with veranda, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Arzachena, Italy
Villa 11 rooms with veranda, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Area 270 m²
The dream of the Costa Smeralda comes to life on the Celvia beach, a long stretch of light-c…
€12,00M
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico in Arzachena, Italy
Villa 8 rooms with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 271 m²
Located on the renowned and prestigious hill of Pantogia, a single villa with a wonderful vi…
€3,60M
Leave a request
Townhouse 6 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Arzachena, Italy
Townhouse 6 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
Small villa with a beautiful panoramic position, set in a recent and elegant context. On the…
€1,15M
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Arzachena, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Small villa in a splendid position overlooking the sea of Cala di Volpe, set in a recent, el…
€900,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Arzachena, Italy
3 room townhouse with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
Small villa with spectacular panoramic position overlooking the sea of Cala di Volpe, set in…
€1,25M
Leave a request
Villa 9 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Arzachena, Italy
Villa 9 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Beautiful newly built sea view villa in Cala del Faro with private pool. The house consists …
€3,50M
Leave a request
Villa 11 rooms with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Arzachena, Italy
Villa 11 rooms with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Area 550 m²
Exclusive villa overlooking the sea at Cala Granu, surrounded by a garden full of plants and…
€12,00M
Leave a request
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Porto Cervo, Italy
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 2
A few minutes from San Pantaleo and Porto Cervo, surrounded by a rural area, an elegant, com…
€1,50M
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pittulongu, Italy
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pittulongu, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa by the sea, with access to One of the most beautiful beaches of Costa Smeralda. The h…
€3,50M
Leave a request
Villa 11 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 11 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 8
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful villa on the seafront in one of the most prestigious places of the Costa Smeralda …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Cugnana Verde, Italy
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Cugnana Verde, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
On Marinella Beach, white silky granite sand and cliffs of an unusual shape. Only 20 min fro…
€620,000
Leave a request
Villa 14 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Arzachena, Italy
Villa 14 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 8
Area 300 m²
The hill of Pantogia is one of the Costa Smeralda's most picturesque panoramic spots, offeri…
€3,00M
Leave a request
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata in Arzachena, Italy
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
In a residential context and close to the two beaches of Cala del Faro and a few minutes by …
€890,000
Leave a request
Villa 10 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico in Arzachena, Italy
Villa 10 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
A little steep away from Porto Cervo centre and the prestigious Boutiques and nice restauran…
€6,00M
Leave a request
Villa 10 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico in Arzachena, Italy
Villa 10 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 350 m²
Only a few steps away from all the amenities the area offers and within walking distance of …
€6,30M
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Arzachena, Italy
Villa 7 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
A short drive from the famous Porto cervo, we offer these wonderful house in a different sty…
€3,00M
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata in Arzachena, Italy
Villa 7 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
The Villa, architectonical masterpiece of the costa Smeralda, is located in the spectacular …
€7,00M
Leave a request

