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Residential properties for sale in Sardinia, Italy

;
Sud Sardegna
4
Alghero
4
53 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cagliari, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cagliari, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
IT-030420-2. В закрытом кондоминиуме, продается двух уровневая вилла площадью 130 кв.мВ зак…
$345,799
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cagliari, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cagliari, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
IT-030420. Трех уровневая новая вилла 170 кв.м., с садом 250 кв.мСостоит на первом этаже из …
$339,938
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in MureraMuravera, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
MureraMuravera, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 400 m²
IT-030420-3. Великолепная вилла площадью 400 кв.мВ продаже великолепная вилла площадью 400 к…
$679,876
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa in IsthintiniStintino, Italy
Villa
IsthintiniStintino, Italy
$5,70M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Nebida, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Nebida, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/4
New cozy apartments in the Sardinian style, a married bedroom with sea views, a bedroom with…
$330,806
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2 bedroom apartment in Porto Cervo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 111 m²
OC-130319. Квартира в Порто-Черво. СардинияПредлагается изумительная трехкомнатная квартира,…
$761,930
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
TekceTekce
Villa 2 bedrooms in CadeseddaCalasetta, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
CadeseddaCalasetta, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
IT-030420-1. Вилла 70 кв.м. рядом с пляжем, сад 3700 кв.мВ продаже  вилла 70 кв.м. рядом с …
$293,050
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Cannigione, Italy
Apartment
Cannigione, Italy
Area 60 m²
IS-190717. Апартаменты в новом жилом коплексе. Канниджионе - СардинияВы можете расслабиться …
$246,162
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 271 m²
Located on the renowned and prestigious hill of Pantogia, a single villa with a wonderful vi…
$3,94M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
A little steep away from Porto Cervo centre and the prestigious Boutiques and nice restauran…
$6,57M
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Townhouse 6 rooms in Sassari, Italy
Townhouse 6 rooms
Sassari, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
Small villa with a beautiful panoramic position, set in a recent and elegant context. On the…
$1,26M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 240 m²
At Pantogia, within a condominium of only three units, recently renovated detached villa wit…
$1,92M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Sardinia, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sardinia, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
We bring to your attention an exclusive two-level villa located in the picturesque area of V…
$1,05M
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2 bedroom apartment in Sardinia, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Sardinia, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
Discover this magnificent apartment located in one of the most popular areas of Alghero. Alm…
$336,954
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
In the luxuriant and characteristic Porto cervo we propose a beautiful four-roomed flat with…
$1,53M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sassari, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sassari, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Small villa in a splendid position overlooking the sea of Cala di Volpe, set in a recent, el…
$985,375
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 300 m²
The hill of Pantogia is one of the Costa Smeralda's most picturesque panoramic spots, offeri…
$3,28M
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1 bedroom apartment in Porto Cervo, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
In the luxuriant and characteristic Piazza del Principe we propose a splendid flat composed …
$755,454
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1 bedroom apartment in Alghero, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Alghero, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
For sale apartments with spacious panoramic terraces from the developer.In addition, on the …
$290,478
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Alghero, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alghero, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Welcome to this extraordinary villa located in Alghero, a real treasure in the heart of the …
$1,05M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sassari, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sassari, Italy
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
A short drive from the famous Porto cervo, we offer these wonderful house in a different sty…
$3,28M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sassari, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sassari, Italy
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
The property is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Sardinia, the Costa Smeralda…
$3,91M
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2 bedroom apartment in Sardinia, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Sardinia, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 1
Exclusive apartment for sale, two steps from the sea!Discover the comfort and beauty of this…
$639,051
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Villa Mirto is situated on the famous Costa Smeralda, in the heart of Porto Cervo in Sardini…
$3,50M
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2 bedroom apartment in Sassari, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Sassari, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
In a residential context and close to the two beaches of Cala del Faro and a few minutes by …
$974,426
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sassari, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sassari, Italy
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
The villa is on two levels, on the ground floor is the dining room, the large living room fr…
$2,03M
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2 bedroom apartment in Porto Cervo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Overlooking the harbour of Porto Cervo, a bright three-room flat on the first floor with a b…
$711,660
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Sassari, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sassari, Italy
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 270 m²
The dream of the Costa Smeralda comes to life on the Celvia beach, a long stretch of light-c…
$13,14M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
The villa is situated at the foot of the Pantogia hill and enjoys a beautiful view over the …
$3,28M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sassari, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sassari, Italy
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
In one of the most exclusive locations, overlooking the bay of Cala di Volpe and surrounded …
$4,38M
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Property types in Sardinia

apartments
houses

Properties features in Sardinia, Italy

with Mountain view
with Sea view
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