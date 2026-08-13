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Residential properties for sale in Comunita Alto Garda e Ledro, Italy

;
Arco
11
Riva del Garda
3
15 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Arco, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Arco, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
$434,222
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House 10 rooms in SantAlessandro, Italy
House 10 rooms
SantAlessandro, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 620 m²
Is it your desire to create the house or villa of your dreams in the context of Sant'Alessan…
$1,59M
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3 bedroom apartment in Chiarano, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Chiarano, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
We offer for sale several housing solutions in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will r…
$658,668
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2 bedroom apartment in Arco, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Arco, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
$412,325
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2 bedroom apartment in SantAlessandro, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
SantAlessandro, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
We present a unique and refined style apartment, located in the prestigious area of Sant'Ale…
$925,158
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1 bedroom apartment in Arco, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Arco, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
$324,736
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in SantAlessandro, Italy
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
SantAlessandro, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
We offer for sale a penthouse of rare beauty located in the heart of Riva del Garda. This pr…
$1,48M
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1 bedroom apartment in Chiarano, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Chiarano, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
$335,684
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4 bedroom apartment in Drena, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Drena, Italy
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
In Drena, in an absolutely quiet area, we offer for sale a semi-detached villa with large ga…
$864,940
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Chiarano, Italy
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Chiarano, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
$877,641
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2 bedroom apartment in Arco, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Arco, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
$423,273
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2 bedroom apartment in Chiarano, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Chiarano, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
$428,748
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2 bedroom apartment in Chiarano, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Chiarano, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
$412,325
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Chiarano, Italy
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Chiarano, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
$954,281
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2 bedroom apartment in Chiarano, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Chiarano, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
$439,696
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