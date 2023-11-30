Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Comunita Alto Garda e Ledro, Italy

Arco
11
Riva del Garda
3
15 properties total found
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Riva del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Riva del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
We offer for sale a penthouse of rare beauty located in the heart of Riva del Garda. This pr…
€1,35M
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Arco, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Arco, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
€376,600
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Arco, Italy
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Arco, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
€296,600
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Arco, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Arco, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
€391,600
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Arco, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Arco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
We offer for sale several housing solutions in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will r…
€601,600
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Arco, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Arco, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
€386,600
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Arco, Italy
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Arco, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
€306,600
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Arco, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Arco, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
€396,600
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Arco, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Arco, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
€401,600
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Arco, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Arco, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
€376,600
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Arco, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Arco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
€801,600
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Arco, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Arco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
€871,600
9 room house in Riva del Garda, Italy
9 room house
Riva del Garda, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 620 m²
Is it your desire to create the house or villa of your dreams in the context of Sant'Alessan…
€1,45M
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Riva del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Riva del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
We present a unique and refined style apartment, located in the prestigious area of Sant'Ale…
€845,000
4 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Drena, Italy
4 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Drena, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
In Drena, in an absolutely quiet area, we offer for sale a semi-detached villa with large ga…
€790,000
