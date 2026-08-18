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Residential properties for sale in Lonato del Garda, Italy

;
apartments
9
houses
17
26 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
GA-V001399. Вилла в продаже в Лонато-дель-ГардаВ тихом холмистом жилом районе Лонато дель Г…
$420,820
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
GA-V001192. Террасный дом с частным садом в LonatoВ нескольких минутах ходьбы от центра Lona…
$304,772
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
GH-DV5967. Three-bedroom apartment two steps from the promenadeLocated in a prestigious loca…
$583,755
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
GA-V001405. Новая разработка эксклюзивных вилл в Лонато-дель-ГардаНедалеко от центра город…
$432,542
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
ABI-1170А. Красивая, отдельностоящая вилла с видом на озеро ГардаКрасивая вилла с бассейном,…
$1,88M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 260 m²
GA-V001307. Дизайнерская вилла с прекрасным видом на озеро в Лонато-дель-ГардаРасположенны…
$1,29M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
TekceTekce
Villa 5 bedrooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
GA-V001329. ВИЛЛА ВОЛЬФХАУС В ОКРУЖЕНИИ ЗЕЛЕНИ В LONATOРасположенный в красивом конкурсе, в …
$1,08M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 330 m²
GA-V001120. Престижная вилла в LonatoУ ворот Дезенцано д / г в холмистой местности, в окруже…
$879,150
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 495 m²
GA-V001321. ДИЗАЙНЕРСКАЯ ВИЛЛА С ОБЩИМ ВИДОМ НА ОЗЕРО В LONATOРасположенный в муниципалитете…
$2,23M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
GA-V001396. Новая современная вилла в Лонато-дель-ГардаВ тихом жилом районе в окружении зе…
$385,654
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
GA-V000493. Красивый прекрасно отреставрированный дом в LonatoПогруженный в зеленую сельску…
$926,038
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 320 m²
GA-V001559. Превосходная вилла с видом на озеро в Лонато-дель-ГардаРасположенная в элегантно…
$2,17M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Lonato del Garda, in a quiet and convenient location and in the main communication routes, w…
$458,747
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2 bedroom apartment in Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Lonato del Garda, in a quiet hamlet on the outskirts of the town stands a new residential co…
$306,561
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3 bedroom apartment in Lonato del Garda, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
In Lonato del Garda, near the centre, we will soon offer flats with independent entrance. Th…
$383,201
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
In Lonato, in a hamlet adjacent to Desenzano, surrounded by greenery we offer newly built de…
$952,529
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2 bedroom apartment in Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
In a building of only 4 units, forthcoming construction, in residential area surrounded by g…
$303,276
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3 bedroom house in Lonato del Garda, Italy
3 bedroom house
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 426 m²
Beautiful estate renovated in 2008, used as owner's home, located in Lonato del Garda, a pla…
$979,901
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Lonato del Garda, in a quiet and convenient location and in the main communication routes, w…
$502,541
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2 bedroom apartment in Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
In a building of only 4 units, forthcoming construction, in residential area surrounded by g…
$278,095
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2 bedroom apartment in Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Surrounded by nature with an open view and set in a beautiful Borgo and rural context, locat…
$315,320
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1 bedroom apartment in Lonato del Garda, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
In a building of only 4 units, forthcoming construction, in residential area surrounded by g…
$185,032
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
In Lonato del Garda, in a quiet area convenient to all services and the main roads, we offer…
$502,541
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4 bedroom house in Lonato del Garda, Italy
4 bedroom house
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 4
Area 474 m²
Lonato del Garda, inside the hills with a green area of 15.000sm , typical italian RUSTICO, …
$821,146
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3 bedroom apartment in Lonato del Garda, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
In a building of only 4 units, forthcoming construction, in residential area surrounded by g…
$326,269
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3 bedroom apartment in Lonato del Garda, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
In a building of only 4 units, forthcoming construction, in residential area surrounded by g…
$371,158
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