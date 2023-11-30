UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Residential
Lonato del Garda
Residential properties for sale in Lonato del Garda, Italy
apartments
18
houses
28
Clear all
46 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Penthouse 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
8
2
200 m²
This extraordinary penthouse is located within an exclusive residence with swimming pool in …
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
6
3
203 m²
By the lake, just a few meters from the promenade leading from Padenghe to Moniga, we offer …
€2,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
4
3
200 m²
By the sea, just a few meters from the promenade leading from Padenghe to Moniga, we offer a…
€1,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
4
3
134 m²
Wonderful three-room flat for sale in the prestigious residence with swimming pool 'Il Borgh…
€599,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Lonato del Garda, Italy
2
1
81 m²
In a building of only 4 units, forthcoming construction, in residential area surrounded by g…
€169,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Lonato del Garda, Italy
3
1
140 m²
In a building of only 4 units, forthcoming construction, in residential area surrounded by g…
€277,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
3
1
122 m²
In a building of only 4 units, forthcoming construction, in residential area surrounded by g…
€254,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
4
2
145 m²
In a building of only 4 units, forthcoming construction, in residential area surrounded by g…
€298,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
4
2
194 m²
In a building of only 4 units, forthcoming construction, in residential area surrounded by g…
€339,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
3
2
95 m²
Surrounded by nature with an open view and set in a beautiful Borgo and rural context, locat…
€288,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
5
2
189 m²
Nestled in an enchanted corner of the Padenghe sul Garda hills is the Residence "Aquarama", …
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
5
2
167 m²
Nestled in an enchanted corner of the Padenghe sul Garda hills is the Residence "Aquarama", …
€890,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
5
2
158 m²
Nestled in an enchanted corner of the Padenghe sul Garda hills is the Residence "Aquarama", …
€1,15M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
8
210 m²
The modern and refined villa stands on a plot of about 1200sqm, in a residential area very c…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
3
2
120 m²
In a hilly area extremely convenient to the main communication routes, at the gates of Desen…
€370,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with swimming pool
Lonato del Garda, Italy
4
320 m²
GA-V001559. Превосходная вилла с видом на озеро в Лонато-дель-ГардаРасположенная в элегантно…
€1,85M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
5
330 m²
GA-V001120. Престижная вилла в LonatoУ ворот Дезенцано д / г в холмистой местности, в окруже…
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
6
300 m²
GA-V000493. Красивый прекрасно отреставрированный дом в LonatoПогруженный в зеленую сельску…
€790,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
4
150 m²
GA-V001192. Террасный дом с частным садом в LonatoВ нескольких минутах ходьбы от центра Lona…
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
6
450 m²
GA-V001329. ВИЛЛА ВОЛЬФХАУС В ОКРУЖЕНИИ ЗЕЛЕНИ В LONATOРасположенный в красивом конкурсе, в …
€920,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
5
495 m²
GA-V001321. ДИЗАЙНЕРСКАЯ ВИЛЛА С ОБЩИМ ВИДОМ НА ОЗЕРО В LONATOРасположенный в муниципалитете…
€1,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
4
155 m²
GA-V001396. Новая современная вилла в Лонато-дель-ГардаВ тихом жилом районе в окружении зе…
€329,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
4
155 m²
GA-V001399. Вилла в продаже в Лонато-дель-ГардаВ тихом холмистом жилом районе Лонато дель Г…
€359,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
4
155 m²
GA-V001405. Новая разработка эксклюзивных вилл в Лонато-дель-ГардаНедалеко от центра город…
€369,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
4
260 m²
GA-V001307. Дизайнерская вилла с прекрасным видом на озеро в Лонато-дель-ГардаРасположенны…
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
6
400 m²
GH-PV000836. Шикарная вилла с великолепным видомПаденге суль Гарда, великолепная вилла с фан…
€2,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
3
320 m²
GH-V00143. Великолепный пентхаус в Паденге-суль-ГардаВ Паденге-суль-Гарда продаётся великоле…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
5
350 m²
ABI-1170А. Красивая, отдельностоящая вилла с видом на озеро ГардаКрасивая вилла с бассейном,…
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
5
2
210 m²
Inserted within an allotment of important villas, it is possible to realise "VILLA SALO'", a…
€775,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
5
2
190 m²
Inserted within an allotment of important villas it is possible to realise "VILLA MONIGA", a…
€675,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL