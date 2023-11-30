Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Lonato del Garda, Italy

Penthouse 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
This extraordinary penthouse is located within an exclusive residence with swimming pool in …
€950,000
4 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Lonato del Garda, Italy
4 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
By the lake, just a few meters from the promenade leading from Padenghe to Moniga, we offer …
€2,20M
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Lonato del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
By the sea, just a few meters from the promenade leading from Padenghe to Moniga, we offer a…
€1,90M
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
Wonderful three-room flat for sale in the prestigious residence with swimming pool 'Il Borgh…
€599,000
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Lonato del Garda, Italy
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
In a building of only 4 units, forthcoming construction, in residential area surrounded by g…
€169,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
In a building of only 4 units, forthcoming construction, in residential area surrounded by g…
€277,000
2 room apartment in Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
In a building of only 4 units, forthcoming construction, in residential area surrounded by g…
€254,000
3 room apartment in Lonato del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
In a building of only 4 units, forthcoming construction, in residential area surrounded by g…
€298,000
3 room apartment in Lonato del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
In a building of only 4 units, forthcoming construction, in residential area surrounded by g…
€339,000
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Surrounded by nature with an open view and set in a beautiful Borgo and rural context, locat…
€288,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Nestled in an enchanted corner of the Padenghe sul Garda hills is the Residence "Aquarama", …
€950,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Nestled in an enchanted corner of the Padenghe sul Garda hills is the Residence "Aquarama", …
€890,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Nestled in an enchanted corner of the Padenghe sul Garda hills is the Residence "Aquarama", …
€1,15M
Villa 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 210 m²
The modern and refined villa stands on a plot of about 1200sqm, in a residential area very c…
€1,20M
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
In a hilly area extremely convenient to the main communication routes, at the gates of Desen…
€370,000
Villa 4 rooms with swimming pool in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 rooms with swimming pool
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 320 m²
GA-V001559. Превосходная вилла с видом на озеро в Лонато-дель-ГардаРасположенная в элегантно…
€1,85M
Villa 5 rooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 330 m²
GA-V001120. Престижная вилла в LonatoУ ворот Дезенцано д / г в холмистой местности, в окруже…
€750,000
Villa 6 rooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
GA-V000493. Красивый прекрасно отреставрированный дом в LonatoПогруженный в зеленую сельску…
€790,000
Villa 4 rooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
GA-V001192. Террасный дом с частным садом в LonatoВ нескольких минутах ходьбы от центра Lona…
€260,000
Villa 6 rooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 450 m²
GA-V001329. ВИЛЛА ВОЛЬФХАУС В ОКРУЖЕНИИ ЗЕЛЕНИ В LONATOРасположенный в красивом конкурсе, в …
€920,000
Villa 5 rooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 495 m²
GA-V001321. ДИЗАЙНЕРСКАЯ ВИЛЛА С ОБЩИМ ВИДОМ НА ОЗЕРО В LONATOРасположенный в муниципалитете…
€1,90M
Villa 4 rooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
GA-V001396. Новая современная вилла в Лонато-дель-ГардаВ тихом жилом районе в окружении зе…
€329,000
Villa 4 rooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
GA-V001399. Вилла в продаже в Лонато-дель-ГардаВ тихом холмистом жилом районе Лонато дель Г…
€359,000
Villa 4 rooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
GA-V001405. Новая разработка эксклюзивных вилл в Лонато-дель-ГардаНедалеко от центра город…
€369,000
Villa 4 rooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 260 m²
GA-V001307. Дизайнерская вилла с прекрасным видом на озеро в Лонато-дель-ГардаРасположенны…
€1,10M
Villa 6 rooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 400 m²
GH-PV000836. Шикарная вилла с великолепным видомПаденге суль Гарда, великолепная вилла с фан…
€2,30M
2 room apartment in Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 320 m²
GH-V00143. Великолепный пентхаус в Паденге-суль-ГардаВ Паденге-суль-Гарда продаётся великоле…
€1,20M
Villa 5 rooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 350 m²
ABI-1170А. Красивая, отдельностоящая вилла с видом на озеро ГардаКрасивая вилла с бассейном,…
€1,60M
Villa 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Inserted within an allotment of important villas, it is possible to realise "VILLA SALO'", a…
€775,000
Villa 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Inserted within an allotment of important villas it is possible to realise "VILLA MONIGA", a…
€675,000
