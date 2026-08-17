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Residential properties for sale in Comunita montana della Valle Sabbia, Italy

;
apartments
4
houses
6
10 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
GH-LV05281. Apartment overlooking the lake in the monastery of the XVII century.In the town …
$427,853
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Villa in Roe Volciano, Italy
Villa
Roe Volciano, Italy
Area 1 311 m²
GA-V001255. ВИЛЛА “СВОБОДА” С БОЛЬШИМ ЧАСТНЫМ ПАРКОМ В ROÈ VOLCIANOРасположенный в центре го…
$1,65M
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2 bedroom apartment in Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
In Peracque, a mountain hamlet in the municipality of Villanuova sul Clisi, immersed in gree…
$399,624
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Roe Volciano, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Roe Volciano, Italy
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
In Roè Volciano, nestled in absolute privacy surrounded by greenery, we offer for sale a com…
$1,42M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Roe Volciano, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Roe Volciano, Italy
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
The property we propose is a charming single-family house with a welcoming and traditional d…
$558,379
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1 bedroom apartment in Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
In the Canneto area, a wonderful hilly hamlet of Villanuova sul Clisi, just a 10-minute driv…
$175,178
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TekceTekce
Villa 5 bedrooms in Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 609 m²
Above the hills of Salò, in a dominating hillside position with breathtaking views of Lake G…
$1,17M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Roe Volciano, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Roe Volciano, Italy
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 650 m²
In Roè Volciano, nearby Salò, this fabulous property is immersed in an enchanting private ga…
$2,17M
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2 bedroom apartment in Roe Volciano, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Roe Volciano, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
In Roè Volciano, just a few steps from the lake promenade and the centre of Salò, we offer y…
$290,138
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4 bedroom house in Roe Volciano, Italy
4 bedroom house
Roe Volciano, Italy
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
We are located on the border of Salò, in the locality of Trobiolo, where we propose for sale…
$930,632
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Properties features in Comunita montana della Valle Sabbia, Italy

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