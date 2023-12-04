Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Marche, Italy

San Benedetto del Tronto
8
Pesaro e Urbino
5
50 properties total found
9 room house in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
9 room house
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 32
Area 1 600 m²
Building in the center ideal for businesses (to be transformed into apartments). Volume 4,80…
Price on request
8 room house in Massa Fermana, Italy
8 room house
Massa Fermana, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 250 m²
Renovated farmhouse with land of 10 hectares as an option. Court of about 3,000 m2 fenced. G…
€230,000
4 room apartment in Ascoli Piceno, Italy
4 room apartment
Ascoli Piceno, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
€390,000
Villa 16 rooms in Civitanova Marche, Italy
Villa 16 rooms
Civitanova Marche, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 550 m²
Villa with sea view which is 400 meters on two floors plus attic and basement Living on the …
Price on request
6 room house in Montottone, Italy
6 room house
Montottone, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 160 m²
Reference number: N454 Property name: Casa Rocca Location: In village Town/City: Zo…
Price on request
Villa 16 rooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 16 rooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 500 m²
Villa with open sea view park of 2,000 square meters construction 70s Quality finishes Possi…
Price on request
4 room apartment in Montottone, Italy
4 room apartment
Montottone, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Apartments in the historic center under construction old brick and wooden floors Various siz…
Price on request
2 room apartment in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
2 room apartment
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
BG-ABI24497U. Квартира на первом этаже, с отдельным входом в Сан-Бенедетто-дель-ТронтоКварти…
€98,000
Villa 6 rooms in Fano, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Fano, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 770 m²
BG-CC1118. Продается вилла конца 19 века площадью 450 кв.мВ престижной зоне Фано (Марке), с …
€3,75M
Villa 6 rooms in Pesaro, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Pesaro, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 600 m²
BG-CC1089. Вилла с видом на Адриатическое мореВ Марке, Пезаро: в очень красивом, ландшафтном…
€1,82M
Villa in Marotta, Italy
Villa
Marotta, Italy
Area 1 800 m²
BG-CC1100. Красивая вилла не далеко от Адриатического побережья и города МароттаИталия, реги…
€3,75M
Villa 4 rooms in Sirolo, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Sirolo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 240 m²
BG-HICONS20U . Вилла с видом на море, Нумана, МаркеПолностью отремонтированная вилла в 2007 …
€1,35M
Villa 5 rooms in Monteprandone, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Monteprandone, Italy
Rooms 5
BG-AH05U . Красивая дом на холмах MonteprandoneКрасивый дом на холмах Monteprandone, в 10 км…
€2,00M
Villa 6 rooms in Civitanova Marche, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Civitanova Marche, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 10 200 m²
BG-ABIV5401U . Древняя вилла в Порто Сан ЭльпидиоВилла 1780 года в Порто Сан Эльпидио, в 8 к…
€2,20M
Villa 5 rooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
BG-AH08U . Эксклюзивная и роскошная вилла, Сан-Бенедетто-дель-ТронтоЭксклюзивный и роскошный…
€1,50M
Villa 6 rooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 450 m²
BG-ABIV5601U . Роскошная вилла в средиземноморском стиле, Сан-Бенедетто-дель-TронтоРоскошная…
€3,00M
Villa 5 rooms in Acquaviva Picena, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Acquaviva Picena, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 400 m²
BG-ABIV5801U . Роскошная вилла недалеко от города AcquavivaСовременная вилла с потрясающим в…
€1,95M
Villa 6 rooms in Case di Coccia, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Case di Coccia, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 850 000 m²
BG-ABIV5201U . Старый дом в Марина-дель-ТронтоСтарый дом в Марина-дель-Тронто, 15 км от Альб…
€1,75M
Villa 5 rooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
BG-V5602U. Вилла на первой линии в Сан-Бенедетто-дель-ТронтоСемейный дом, расположен на перв…
€1,65M
Villa 6 rooms in Castorano, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Castorano, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 2 000 m²
BG-V5101U. Древний епископский дворец в Колли-дель-ТронтоДревний епископский дворец в Колли-…
€2,10M
Villa 6 rooms in Senigallia, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Senigallia, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 078 m²
BG-V6001N . Эксклюзивная вилла с прекрасным видом на мореЭксклюзивная вилла, расположенная н…
€2,80M
Villa 3 rooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 3 rooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
EC-181219-5. Вилла в городе КолоннеллаВилла в городе Колоннелла всего в пяти минутах от пляж…
€275,000
Villa 2 rooms in Tavullia, Italy
Villa 2 rooms
Tavullia, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
ARH-180220-4. Двухэтажный дом в самом сердце небольшого средневекового городка ПиччаноЦена с…
€89,000
9 room house in Montappone, Italy
9 room house
Montappone, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 250 m²
Brick farmhouse with 2.30 hectares of land with southern exposure. General state to be revie…
Price on request
Villa with sea view in Marche, Italy
Villa with sea view
Marche, Italy
Italy Marche Prestigious modern villa An absolutely new prestigious villa near the walls of …
€5,00M
7 room apartment with Bedrooms in Macerata, Italy
7 room apartment with Bedrooms
Macerata, Italy
Rooms 7
Area 130 m²
130 sqm apartment on the second floor with lift three bedrooms bathroom living room kitchen …
Price on request
5 room apartment with Bedrooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
5 room apartment with Bedrooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 80 m²
Second row sea apartment of 80 square meters to be reviewed internally Raised ground floor T…
Price on request
House in Campofilone, Italy
House
Campofilone, Italy
Area 3 000 m²
Building plot of 3,000 sqm with wide sea view and double access Possibility of splitting int…
Price on request
9 room house with Bedrooms in Montappone, Italy
9 room house with Bedrooms
Montappone, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 400 m²
Renovated farmhouse in the main building (to be completed the annex and the adjacent accesso…
Price on request
8 room house in Morichella, Italy
8 room house
Morichella, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 300 m²
Farmhouse in good condition with enclosed courtyard of about 5,000 sq.m. Structure in tuff a…
Price on request
Property types in Marche

apartments
houses

Properties features in Marche, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
