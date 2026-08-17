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Residential properties for sale in Lucca, Italy

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Unione dei comuni della Versilia
9
20 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Camaiore, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Camaiore, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 600 m²
KK-639. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Тоскана » МонтиньозоВладение полностью реставрированно 60…
$5,86M
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Villa in Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Villa
Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Area 1 247 m²
Investment Opportunity – Forte dei Marmi An exclusive opportunity on one of Italy's most pr…
Price on request
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Villa in Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Villa
Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Area 650 m²
WW-TS01 . Виллы класса люкс в Форте де МармиФорте де Марми на улице Giglioli, построено 6 от…
$5,51M
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
3 bedroom apartment in Viareggio, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Viareggio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
РО-290818. Красивая просторная квартира в городе ВиареджиоКрасивая просторная квартира 150 м…
$703,320
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
WW-TS03. Элитная Вилла в Форте де МармиШикарная вилла в Форте дей Марми, где Вы найдете толь…
$6,21M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bozzano, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bozzano, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 462 m²
This villa is located near the center and the prestigious beaches of Versilia.The house with…
$1,74M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 5 bedrooms in Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Luxury residence in Forte dei Marmi - Lucca, Tuscany - about 500 m2 of absolute eleganceLoca…
Price on request
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Lucca, Italy
Villa 7 bedrooms
Lucca, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 450 m²
The villa has 3 floors with a total area of 450 sq. m. There are 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms.…
$1,86M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lucca, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lucca, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 500 m²
The property is located a few kilometers from the historic center of Lucca, in the picturesq…
$4,65M
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3 bedroom apartment in Lucca, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Lucca, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Floor 2/2
LUKKA (TOSKANA) // 195 KV M // 3 Bedrooms // 3 Bathrooms // Garden // 2 Parking SpacesLocate…
$1,68M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Lucca, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lucca, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 830 m²
Villa 17-18 century in Lucca with Italian garden and swimming pool. The house is surrounded …
$4,18M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Capriglia, Italy
Villa 8 bedrooms
Capriglia, Italy
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 2
18th century residence located on the hills of Versile overlooking the Tuscan coast with bre…
$14,52M
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2 bedroom apartment in Lucca, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lucca, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
LUCKA (TOSCANA) // 152 KV M // 3 Bedrooms // 2 Bathrooms // Garden // 2 Parking SpacesThe ap…
$1,39M
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3 bedroom apartment in Marina di Pietrasanta, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Marina di Pietrasanta, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 181 m²
In Tonfano, located in front of the sea, with fantastic sea view and beaches, we offer a sem…
$1,64M
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Villa 11 bedrooms in Lucca, Italy
Villa 11 bedrooms
Lucca, Italy
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 9
Area 4 000 m²
Lucca//4000 sq.m//40 land//Main villa 1400 sq.m//5 bedrooms//3 bathrooms//farm outbuildings/…
$17,43M
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2 bedroom apartment in Lucca, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lucca, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Floor 2/2
LUKKA (TOSKANA) // 172 KV M // 2 Bedrooms // 2 Bathrooms // Garden // 2 Parking SpacesThe ap…
$1,57M
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1 bedroom apartment in Lucca, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Lucca, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/2
LUKKA (TOSKANA) // 125 KV M // 1 Bedroom // 1 Bathroom // Garden // 2 Parking SpacesThe apar…
$1,02M
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2 bedroom apartment in Lucca, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lucca, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
The apartment is located on the first floor of the villa. They have a separate entrance. The…
$790,100
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Castelnuovo di Garfagnana, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Castelnuovo di Garfagnana, Italy
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 050 m²
Number of floors 3
Immergersi in questa splendida villa padronale è come assaporare la magica e calda atmosfer…
$755,347
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Lucca, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lucca, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
San Makario (Lucca) 500 sq.m. // garden with an area of 18,000 sq.m. // 5 bedrooms // 5 bath…
$1,80M
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