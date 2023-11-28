UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Residential
Lucca
Residential properties for sale in Lucca, Italy
Unione dei comuni della Versilia
6
Clear all
11 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with mountain view
Ponte all Abate, Italy
25
1 300 m²
3
Villa Arnolfini E’ la storia a disegnare l’incantevole profilo di Villa Arnolfini, storic…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Viareggio, Italy
4
150 m²
РО-290818. Красивая просторная квартира в городе ВиареджиоКрасивая просторная квартира 150 м…
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 5 room villa
Gattaiola, Italy
6
700 m²
VB-VIL. Историческая вилла в городе ЛуккаВилла располагает собственным участком с ухоженным …
€5,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Villa Villa
Forte dei Marmi, Italy
650 m²
WW-TS01 . Виллы класса люкс в Форте де МармиФорте де Марми на улице Giglioli, построено 6 от…
€4,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 5 room villa
Vaiana, Italy
6
WW-TS03. Элитная Вилла в Форте де МармиШикарная вилла в Форте дей Марми, где Вы найдете толь…
€5,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 5 room villa
Capezzano Pianore, Italy
6
600 m²
KK-639. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Тоскана » МонтиньозоВладение полностью реставрированно 60…
€5,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Pietrasanta, Italy
5
4
181 m²
In Tonfano, located in front of the sea, with fantastic sea view and beaches, we offer a sem…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
Lucca, Italy
5
5
300 m²
In the beautiful hills of Lucca, not far from the historic center, is this wonderful luxury …
€1,48M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79112529002
Ms91125290002@gmail.com
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Forte dei Marmi, Italy
4
4
280 m²
For sale there is an elegant and spacious villa in Italy, located in Forte dei Marmi, area …
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa with furniture, with garden, with internet
Lucca, Italy
11 m²
Lucca, the house is at a very favorable price. The small farm is located between majestic mo…
€159,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with garage, with garden
Lucca, Italy
12
1 000 m²
Nice villa is located 9 km away. from Lucca, Tuscany. To the resort town of Viarejo (36 km),…
€6,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
