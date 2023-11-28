Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Lucca

Residential properties for sale in Lucca, Italy

Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with mountain view in Ponte all Abate, Italy
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with mountain view
Ponte all Abate, Italy
Rooms 25
Area 1 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa Arnolfini E’ la storia a disegnare l’incantevole profilo di Villa Arnolfini, storic…
Price on request
3 room apartment in Viareggio, Italy
3 room apartment
Viareggio, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
РО-290818. Красивая просторная квартира в городе ВиареджиоКрасивая просторная квартира 150 м…
€600,000
Villa 5 room villa in Gattaiola, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Gattaiola, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
VB-VIL. Историческая вилла в городе ЛуккаВилла располагает собственным участком с ухоженным …
€5,50M
Villa Villa in Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Villa Villa
Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Area 650 m²
WW-TS01 . Виллы класса люкс в Форте де МармиФорте де Марми на улице Giglioli, построено 6 от…
€4,70M
Villa 5 room villa in Vaiana, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Vaiana, Italy
Rooms 6
WW-TS03. Элитная Вилла в Форте де МармиШикарная вилла в Форте дей Марми, где Вы найдете толь…
€5,30M
Villa 5 room villa in Capezzano Pianore, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Capezzano Pianore, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 600 m²
KK-639. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Тоскана » МонтиньозоВладение полностью реставрированно 60…
€5,00M
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Pietrasanta, Italy
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Pietrasanta, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 181 m²
In Tonfano, located in front of the sea, with fantastic sea view and beaches, we offer a sem…
€1,50M
Villa 5 room villa in Lucca, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Lucca, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
In the beautiful hills of Lucca, not far from the historic center, is this wonderful luxury …
€1,48M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
For sale there is an elegant and spacious villa in Italy, located in Forte dei Marmi, area …
€2,00M
Villa Villa with furniture, with garden, with internet in Lucca, Italy
Villa Villa with furniture, with garden, with internet
Lucca, Italy
Area 11 m²
Lucca, the house is at a very favorable price. The small farm is located between majestic mo…
€159,000
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with garage, with garden in Lucca, Italy
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with garage, with garden
Lucca, Italy
Bedrooms 12
Area 1 000 m²
Nice villa is located 9 km away. from Lucca, Tuscany. To the resort town of Viarejo (36 km),…
€6,00M
