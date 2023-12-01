Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ventimiglia, Italy

4 properties total found
3 room apartment in Ventimiglia, Italy
3 room apartment
Ventimiglia, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
KK-VENT-001. Квартира на набережной в Вентимилье с видом на мореКвартира на набережной в Вен…
€500,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Ventimiglia, Italy
2 room apartment
Ventimiglia, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
KK-IV771. Квартира в престижном жилом комплексеВ престижном жилом комплексе, расположенном н…
€650,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Ventimiglia, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Ventimiglia, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 360 m²
KK-5V43. Вилла с частным пляжем в ЛигурииПрямо на берегу Лигурийского моря и всего в 1 км от…
€4,80M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms in Ventimiglia, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Ventimiglia, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 265 m²
KK-280817. Вилла на продажу, Лигурия, Вентимилья Вилла недавно полностью реконстрированная, …
€530,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Mir