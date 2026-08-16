Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Calabria
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Calabria, Italy

;
houses
3
5 properties total found
Apartment in Calabria, Italy
Apartment
Calabria, Italy
Apartment for sale in good bridge on the 2nd floor in Monasterace (RC) Calabria near the sea…
$59,509
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Monasterace, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Monasterace, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3
Apartment with sea view in Calabria.Urgent sale,Ideal for a daily rental.Yield 18.5% a year.…
$46,605
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pizzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Part of Villa 8V in the Pizzo Beach Club residential complex & # 8212; Calabria. Comfortable…
$266,050
Leave a request
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pizzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
A fully furnished villa in Portoada Park with a large green land plot is sold. On the first …
$231,232
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Zambrone, Italy
2 bedroom house
Zambrone, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 1
The fabulous villa at the picturesque town of Zambrone is for sale, with its white sandy bea…
$173,390
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Calabria, Italy

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go