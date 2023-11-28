Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Emilia-Romagna

Residential properties for sale in Emilia-Romagna, Italy

Cento
8
Unione Alto Ferrarese
8
17 properties total found
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente in Misano Adriatico, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente
Misano Adriatico, Italy
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 7
Area 380 m²
This villa, spread over four floors, is distinguished by its refined elegance and is strateg…
€1,25M
Leave a request
Villa Villa in Ferrara, Italy
Villa Villa
Ferrara, Italy
Area 1 250 m²
BG-CC859. Продается особняк 1760 года, в красивом историческом местеВ регионе Эмилия-Романья…
€2,14M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 5 room villa in Rimini, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Rimini, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 050 m²
BG-CC814. Особняк 1770 года в пригороде РиминиВ пригороде Римини, в сельской местности, прод…
€2,03M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 5 room villa in Misano Adriatico, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Misano Adriatico, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 420 m²
WW-MA01. Вилла с садом и прямым доступом к пляжуМизано (АДРИАТИЧЕСКОЕ МОРЕ) Вилла с садом и …
€3,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 3 room villa in Renazzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Renazzo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Independent villas in Renazzo The property Independent villas in Renazzo in CLASS A of…
€320,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Cento, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cento, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Semi-detached Villa in Cento The property Semi-detached villa in CLASS A in Cento. Pre…
€520,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Renazzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Renazzo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Semi-detached Villa in Renazzo The property Semi-detached villa in CLASS A in Renazz…
€350,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Cento, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cento, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Three-family villa in Cento The property Splendid three-family villa in Cento of 180 s…
€420,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Cento, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cento, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Villa in the countryside in Cento The property Villa in the countryside in Cento. In t…
€1,000,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Renazzo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Renazzo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Four-family villa in Renazzo The property Four-family villa in Class A of 161 sqm with…
€320,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Cento, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cento, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Three-family villa in Cento The property Splendid three-family villa in Cento, of 164 …
€400,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Renazzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Renazzo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Semi-detached house in Renazzo The property Semi-detached house in CLASS A in Renazzo.…
€370,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Modena, Italy
5 room house
Modena, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
In the city of the famous Luciano Povarotti, the city of Modena, where he was born and died …
€378,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Rimini, Italy
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Rimini, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
For sale villa in the area of Rimini. The total area of the villa is 350 sq.m., the territor…
€900,000
Leave a request
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden in Rimini, Italy
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Rimini, Italy
Area 3 m²
Modern villas are located in the new residence only 10 minutes drive from the Emilia-Romagna…
€660,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Rimini, Italy
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Rimini, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
The beautiful penthouse is located in the historic centre of Rimini, Emilia - Romania. The a…
€600,000
Leave a request
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center in Rimini, Italy
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center
Rimini, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
Nice apartments located in Rimini, Emilia - Romania. They are located in a new complex near …
€405,000
Leave a request

Property types in Emilia-Romagna

houses

Properties features in Emilia-Romagna, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir