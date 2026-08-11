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Residential properties for sale in Lazio, Italy

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Rome
57
75 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Viterbo, Italy
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Viterbo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/3
$313,976
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House in Rome, Italy
House
Rome, Italy
$2,42M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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House in Stimigliano, Italy
House
Stimigliano, Italy
$195,594
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
120617-1. Просторная квартира в городе Рим. ИталияПродается просторная квартира 140 кв.м. вс…
$1,41M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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4 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
AG-260716. Пентхаус в центре РимаПентхаус в центре Рима, расположен в районе Прати, общей пл…
$3,11M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
AG-220916-17. Апартаменты аттико (продажа) » Рим » ИталияРайон Pinciano, рядом с виллой Борг…
$3,40M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
IT-240519-1. Квартира в Италии. РимРим, около метро " LODI " продается квартира 150 кв.м. на…
$679,876
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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4 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
AG-220916-10. Апартаменты (пентхаус) в центре РимаПентхаус в центре Рима, расположен в район…
$3,11M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Rome, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 330 m²
LD-0204. Элитный дом возле озера Браччано, недалеко от РимаЭлитный дом возле озера Браччано,…
$926,038
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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House in Forano, Italy
House
Forano, Italy
♣ COLLE SABINIANO ♣ — Forano — EXCLUSIVE RESIDENCE under construction, consisting of 2 villa…
$211,602
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Habita
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2 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 270 m²
AG-260716-2. Апартамент в престижном районе исторического центра РимаАпартамент в престижном…
$5,86M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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5 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
5 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 205 m²
AG-220916-11. Пентхаус в древнем дворце конца 1700-х годовПентхаус около 205 кв.м. на 2-х ур…
$3,28M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
AG-260716-5. Пентхаус в историческом центре РимаПентхаус в Риме состоит из просторной и свет…
$2,87M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
AG-220916-3. Экстраординарный-террасный пентхаус с панорамным видомВ престижном здании с кон…
$1,99M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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4 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
AG-220916-4. Пентхаус в центре РимаПентхаус в центре Рима, расположен в районе Прати, общей …
$3,11M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
AG-220916-28. Пентхаус в Риме, рядом с Виа Венето и Виллы БоргезеПентхаус в Риме на Via Pucc…
$6,21M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
AG-220916-16. Продается пентхаус в историческом центре РимаПродается пентхаус в историческом…
$2,70M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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House in Tarano, Italy
House
Tarano, Italy
Tarano. Country house with warehouses and land. Panoramic country house of 150 square meters…
$250,282
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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4 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
AG-220916-12. Пентхаус в центре Рима, расположенный в районе ПратиПентхаус в центре Рима, ра…
$3,11M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Apartment in Poggio Mirteto, Italy
Apartment
Poggio Mirteto, Italy
La Sabina is one of the most authentic lands in Central Italy: a landscape of historic villa…
$145,618
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Habita
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4 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 125 m²
IT-240519-3. Квартира в центре РимаВ центре Рима около парка Carlo Felice (Via Carlo Felice)…
$703,320
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Apartment in Rome, Italy
Apartment
Rome, Italy
Area 240 m²
AG-220916-21. Апартаменты в Риме » (продажа) » ИталияВеликолепные двухуровневые апартаменты …
$2,45M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Latina, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Latina, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 680 m²
AG-160316-1. Вилла для продажи в городе ЛатинаПредлагаемая на продажу вилла находится в реги…
$1,35M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 270 m²
AG-220916-5. Пентхаус (аттик) общей площадью 270 кв.мВ одном из престижном районе историческ…
$5,86M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa in Veroli, Italy
Villa
Veroli, Italy
Number of floors 2
Villa SFOGLIO ANTOLINI VAGLIANO. Veneto. FRESKY XVIII century.Treviso province, Veneto regio…
$5,41M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Rieti, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rieti, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 4 295 m²
LD-1032. Элитная резиденция в Лацио, РиетиВ нескольких километрах от Риети в окружении зелен…
$12,89M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 1 bedroom in Rome, Italy
Villa 1 bedroom
Rome, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 180 m²
IT-260319. Двухуровневая вилла 180м2. с очаровательной террасойВ престижном парке для гольфа…
$808,818
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa in Montopoli di Sabina, Italy
Villa
Montopoli di Sabina, Italy
ROMA-SABINA-MONTOPOLI DI SABINA La Sabina is one of the most authentic lands in Central Ital…
$359,953
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Habita
Languages
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House in Castelnuovo di Farfa, Italy
House
Castelnuovo di Farfa, Italy
$51,194
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Habita
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
AG-041010-1. Замечательный пентхаус » Италия » РимНедалеко от площади Барберини, в престижно…
$3,46M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Property types in Lazio

apartments
houses

Properties features in Lazio, Italy

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
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