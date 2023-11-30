UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Residential
Lazio
Residential properties for sale in Lazio, Italy
Rome
62
Anzio
13
Terracina
6
Nettuno
4
Clear all
136 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
1 room apartment
Rome, Italy
2
140 m²
IT-240519-4. Двухуровневая квартира в центре РимаВ центре Рима, недалеко от Колизея продаетс…
€699,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Rome, Italy
3
150 m²
IT-240519-1. Квартира в Италии. РимРим, около метро " LODI " продается квартира 150 кв.м. на…
€580,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment
Rome, Italy
5
125 m²
IT-240519-3. Квартира в центре РимаВ центре Рима около парка Carlo Felice (Via Carlo Felice)…
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Rome, Italy
4
135 m²
IT-240519. Квартира в Италии. РимОколо Giardino Famiglia Di Consiglio ( via Romolo Gessi ) п…
€530,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment
Rome, Italy
2
125 m²
IT-240519-2. Квартира в Италии. РимРим, около метро Manzoni продается квартира на 3 этаже, 1…
€590,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment
Rome, Italy
1
35 m²
PO-180220. Квартира студия под РимомСтудия-квартира, с видом на зеленые долины парка Аньене,…
€55,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Rome, Italy
4
300 m²
AG-220916-28. Пентхаус в Риме, рядом с Виа Венето и Виллы БоргезеПентхаус в Риме на Via Pucc…
€5,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Rome, Italy
3
AG-041010-1. Замечательный пентхаус » Италия » РимНедалеко от площади Барберини, в престижно…
€2,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Apartment
Rome, Italy
308 m²
AG-041016. Прекрасная квартира в Риме. 308 кв.мВ непосредственной близости от площади Барбер…
€3,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment
Rome, Italy
5
290 m²
AG-220916-18. Продаются изысканные апартаменты в центре РимаПентхаус 290 м², 7 комнат, 4 спа…
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Rome, Italy
3
460 m²
AG-220916-19. Пентхаус (Аттик) » Рим » ИталияВ историческом здании предлагается на продажу П…
€4,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Rome, Italy
4
450 m²
AG-220916-20. Великолепная квартира, общей площадью 450 кв.мВеликолепная квартира, общей пло…
€3,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment
Rome, Italy
2
80 m²
AG-220916-26. Квартира атико 80кв.м. с террасой 70кв.мКвартира attico 80 кв. м. с террасой 7…
€2,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Rome, Italy
4
250 m²
AG-220916-17. Апартаменты аттико (продажа) » Рим » ИталияРайон Pinciano, рядом с виллой Борг…
€2,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Rome, Italy
4
320 m²
AG-220916-14. Апартаменты в Риме на улице Виа Витторио-ВенетоПентхаус высшего класса на 2-х …
€4,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Rome, Italy
4
200 m²
AG-220916-16. Продается пентхаус в историческом центре РимаПродается пентхаус в историческом…
€2,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Apartment
Rome, Italy
330 m²
AG-220916-22. Аттико с террасой (продажа) » Рим » ИталияАттико с террасой, суператтико с тер…
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Rome, Italy
4
AG-220916-13. Престижный пентхаус » Рим » ИталияВ самой красивой области, а точно напротив V…
€2,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Apartment
Rome, Italy
240 m²
AG-220916-21. Апартаменты в Риме » (продажа) » ИталияВеликолепные двухуровневые апартаменты …
€2,09M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Apartment
Rome, Italy
180 m²
AG-220916-24. Трехуровневый пентхаус атико в римеТрехуровневый пентхаус атико в районе Траст…
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment
Rome, Italy
5
180 m²
AG-220916-27. Квартира 180 м² (продажа) Рим » ИталияКвартира 180 м² и имеет два входа. Один …
€4,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Apartment
Rome, Italy
460 m²
AG-220916-23. Апартаменты в Риме. АтикоАпартаменты в Риме. Атико, via di villa Befania с вид…
€4,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Apartment
Rome, Italy
80 m²
AG-220916-15. Апартаменты в Риме » (продажа) » ИталияАпартаменты в Риме с отличным расположе…
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Rome, Italy
4
270 m²
AG-220916-2. Апартаменты в Риме. ИталияКвартира в Риме состоит из большой прихожей, гостевог…
€2,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Rome, Italy
3
100 m²
AG-220916-7. Престижный двухуровневый пентхаусМы предлагаем на продажу престижный двухуровне…
€4,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Rome, Italy
4
200 m²
AG-220916-3. Экстраординарный-террасный пентхаус с панорамным видомВ престижном здании с кон…
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment
Rome, Italy
5
220 m²
AG-220916-4. Пентхаус в центре РимаПентхаус в центре Рима, расположен в районе Прати, общей …
€2,65M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment
Rome, Italy
5
280 m²
AG-220916-6. Двухуровневый пентхаус общей площадью 280кв.мПентхаус. Апартаменты расположены …
€4,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Rome, Italy
4
70 m²
AG-220916-1. Пентхаус в Риме 70кв.мПентхаус в Риме состоит из просторной и светлой комнаты с…
€2,54M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
5 room apartment
Rome, Italy
6
750 m²
AG-220916-8. Эксклюзивный пентхаус площадью 750 кв.мИсторический центр, в нескольких минутах…
€11,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
5
Property types in Lazio
apartments
houses
Properties features in Lazio, Italy
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL