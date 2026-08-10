Residential properties for sale in Imperia, Italy

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Residential properties for sale in Provincia di Imperia, Italy

;
Sanremo
85
Bordighera
52
Ventimiglia
9
233 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
LH-2T03. Трехкомнатная квартира в Сан-Ремо, ЛигурияВ 50-ти метрах от песчаных пляжей рестора…
$386,826
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
LH-2T15. Апартаменты в Лигурии - квартира с садом в Сан-РемоВсего в нескольких минутах от пл…
$275,467
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
LH-2V06. Вилла с видом на море в Сан-Ремо, Лигурия, ИталияВилла расположена всего в 700 метр…
$1,76M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
KK-3v02. Вилла класа люкс в БордигереВилла на 3 семьи, с видом на море, отделка класса Люкс …
$2,81M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 125 m²
LH-2Q43. Четырехкомнатная квартира в Сан-Ремо, зона СолароВ престижном резиденциальном район…
$527,490
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 330 m²
AL-105. Историческая вилла в Сан-РемоИсторическая вилла в городе Сан-Ремо, всего в 100 метра…
$2,34M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
LH-2T33. Квартира с видом на море в Италии, Лигурия, Сан-РемоВ тихом и спокойном районе изве…
$345,799
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Caramagnetta, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Caramagnetta, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 187 m²
KK-. Лигурийский загородный дом с бассейномВилла Ирис построенная в 2005г - лигурийский заго…
$644,710
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Cantalupo, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Cantalupo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 157 m²
KK-6V13. Вилла с видом на море в Лигурии, ИмперияВилла с видом на море в Лигурии, Империя, И…
$574,378
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ospedaletti, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ospedaletti, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
LH-1T70. Таунхаус в продаже в ОспедалеттиКупить таунхаус с террасой и видом на море в Италии…
$281,328
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bordighera, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
LH-3T36. Квартира с новым ремонтом у моря в Италии, Лигурия, БордигераВ одном из самых тихих…
$463,019
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 340 m²
LH-2V17. Вилла с видом на море в Италии, Лигурия, Сан-РемоВ одном из наиболее престижных рай…
$1,47M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 165 m²
LH-2Q25. Квартира в продаже в Сан-PемоПентхаус с большой террасой и видом на море на первой …
$1,23M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
LH-2v05. Вилла в Италии, Лигурия - вилла на море в Сан-РемоВсего в 30 м от знаменитой велоси…
$1,64M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 440 m²
LH-3v18. Вилла с видом на море в Бордигере, Лигурия, ИталияВ нескольких шагах от пляжей Борд…
$2,23M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Ospedaletti, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Ospedaletti, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
LH-1T85. Квартира с видом на море в Лигурии - трехкомнатная квартира в ОспедалеттиВ самой кр…
$445,436
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
LH-2T21. Сан-Ремо 3-комнатная квартира. ЛигурияКвартира состоит из: Прихожая, просторная гос…
$445,436
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
KK-SAN-861. Картира в Сан-Ремо. ЛигурияКвартира с террасой на 2м этаже недавно отремонтирова…
$433,714
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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Villa 1 bedroom in San Lorenzo al Mare, Italy
Villa 1 bedroom
San Lorenzo al Mare, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 138 m²
LH-6V35. Вилла в Костарайнера. ИмперияВилла с бассейном и видом на море в продаже в Италии, …
$550,934
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa in Sanremo, Italy
Villa
Sanremo, Italy
Area 350 m²
KK-321. Двухуровневая вилла 350м2, в хорошем состоянииПродается двухуровневая вилла 350 кв м…
$1,64M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Bordighera, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
LH-3Q10. Квартира-пентхаус с видом на море в продаже в Лигурии, БордигераНа первом холме г. …
$527,490
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Civezza, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Civezza, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
LH-6Q01. Вилла в продаже в Чивецце. ЛигурияКупить таунхаус с террасой и видом на море в Итал…
$257,884
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 120 m²
LH-2Q02. Большая квартира с видом на море в Сан-Ремо В Сан-Ремо, всего в нескольких шагах от…
$527,490
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Ospedaletti, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Ospedaletti, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
KK-1T89. Престижная недвижимость в Лигурии - современный пентхаус в ОспедалеттиВ жилом компл…
$996,370
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bordighera, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
KK-. Квартира в новом комплексе в БордигереНовая резиденция "Мирамарэ" Новая квартира  в 120…
$761,930
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Ospedaletti, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Ospedaletti, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
LH-1Q16. Апартаменты на море в Италии, Лигурия, ОспедалеттиВ одном из самых престижных, утоп…
$644,710
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
LH-2B05. Квартира-пентхаус в продаже в Сан-Ремо, ЛиугрияВ нескольких метрах от знаменитой ве…
$257,884
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ospedaletti, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ospedaletti, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 260 m²
LH-1v06. Прекрасная вилла в Оспедалетти (Лигурия)в 1,5 км на авто от моря в тихой резиденциа…
$2,70M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
PO-270317. Элитная вилла в Сан-Ремо. ИталияВилла находиться в элитном районе, общая площадь …
$1,82M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ventimiglia, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ventimiglia, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
LH-5V06. Вилла в Вентимилья. Сан РемоВилла с видом на море на побережье Италии, Лигурия, Вен…
$533,351
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Languages
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Property types in Provincia di Imperia

apartments
houses

Properties features in Provincia di Imperia, Italy

with Swimming pool
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