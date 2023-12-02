Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Desenzano del Garda, Italy

apartments
108
houses
39
147 properties total found
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
This apartment for sale in the municipality of Desenzano del Garda, located a stone's throw …
€695,000
Villa 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Bright head villa located in a residential area a stone's throw from the historic centre and…
€1,19M
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
The residential complex where attention to detail meets architectural elegance: an exclusiv…
€364,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
The residential complex where attention to detail meets architectural elegance: an exclusiv…
€350,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
The residential complex where attention to detail meets architectural elegance: An exclusiv…
€580,000
Penthouse 6 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 6 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
In a splendid residence whose name, in its deepest meaning, evokes the observation of places…
€1,40M
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
A four-room flat on the first floor, spacious and bright, with a refined design and fine fin…
€1,30M
5 room apartment with Ingresso Indipendente, with Doppio Ingresso, with Ascensore in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 room apartment with Ingresso Indipendente, with Doppio Ingresso, with Ascensore
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Convenient, central and versatile commercial premises convertible to residential in the hist…
€369,000
Penthouse 6 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 6 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 282 m²
In a timeless atmosphere in the heart of Desenzano del Garda, with a direct view of Porto Ve…
€2,80M
1 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
1 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Splendid and luxurious TWO-ROOM APARTMENT located on the top floor, served by a lift, of a m…
€550,000
Penthouse 9 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 9 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 363 m²
In an atmosphere of yesteryear in the heart of Desenzano del Garda, directly overlooking Por…
€3,30M
Penthouse 3 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
A beautiful modern-style penthouse located on the top floor of a modern, recently constructe…
€915,000
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
This beautiful flat of more than 200 sqm is located in the heart of Desenzano del Garda, dir…
€1,70M
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 186 m²
In the heart of Desenzano del Garda, directly overlooking Piazza Cappelletti and the lake, G…
€1,60M
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
A short distance from the lake and the promenade, in a quiet residential context convenient …
€530,000
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
A short distance from the lake and the promenade, in a quiet residential context convenient …
€515,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
A short distance from the lake and the promenade, in a quiet residential context convenient …
€785,000
Penthouse 6 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 6 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 348 m²
Immersed in the greenery of a natural park, just a few minutes from the centre of Desenzano …
€1,30M
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Immersed in the greenery of a natural park, just a few minutes from the centre of Desenzano …
€750,000
Villa 10 rooms with veranda, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 10 rooms with veranda, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 525 m²
In a privileged and dominant position just a few steps from the Desenzano lakefront, we offe…
€4,40M
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
An exclusive proposal by Garda Haus: in an absolutely prestigious location only 150 m from t…
€499,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
New construction in completion in the centre of Desenzano del Garda, consisting of only 5 un…
€794,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Brand new building under completion in the centre of Desenzano del Garda, consisting of only…
€643,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Cancello Elettrico in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Cancello Elettrico
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Brand new construction under completion in the centre of Desenzano del Garda. We propose THR…
€631,000
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Located in prestigious position, close to the lakeside and historical centre of the renowned…
€498,000
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Located in prestigious position, close to the lakeside and historical centre of the renowned…
€565,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Located in prestigious position, close to the lakeside and historical centre of the renowned…
€1,74M
Penthouse 4 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Located in prestigious position, close to the lakeside and historical centre of the renowned…
€1,36M
Penthouse 3 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
Located in prestigious position, close to the lakeside and historical centre of the renowned…
€1,25M
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 323 m²
In Desenzano del Garda stands out a new and renowned residence: VILLA DEL SOLE, exclusively …
€1,60M
