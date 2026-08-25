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Residential properties for sale in Desenzano del Garda, Italy

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apartments
110
houses
43
153 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 176 m²
GA-V001243. ЭЛЕГАНТНАЯ КВАРТИРА В НОВОМ ЗДАНИИ В ЦЕНТРЕ. В DESENZANO DEL GARDAПрямо в центре…
$1,08M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 200 m²
ABI-802N. Эксклюзивная 3-уровневая вилла с бассейном и прекрасным видом на озеро ГардаПрести…
$3,39M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 151 m²
GA-V001543. Четырёхкомнатная квартира в продаже в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаРасположенный в элега…
$706 947
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
2 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
GA-V001456. КВАРТИРА В ЦЕНТРЕ ДЕЗЕНЦАНО-ДЕЛЬ-ГАРДА В DESENZANO DEL GARDAРасположенная в исто…
$280 442
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
GA-V001586. Трехкомнатные апартаменты в резиденции с бассейном в Дезенцано-дель-Гарда В тих…
$303 812
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
GA-V001116. Четырёхкомнатная квартира в продаже в Desenzano del GardaСледующая реализация Pa…
$1,38M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 223 m²
GH-DV3558. Новый пентхаус с 4 спальными и с видом на озероВ нескольких минутах ходьбы от Зол…
$1,06M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
GA-V000940. Светлый двухэтажный пентхаус в отличном месте в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаРасположенна…
$701 105
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
GH-DV3013. Пентхаус в отреставрированном дворце в центреЭтот великолепный отреставрированны…
$2,28M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 125 m²
GA-V001441. Отремонтированная квартира с бассейном в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаРасположенная в кра…
$338 867
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 145 m²
GA-V001114. Квартира с садом в эксклюзивном здании в Desenzano del GardaСледующая реализаци…
$765 373
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
GA-V001253. БОЛЬШАЯ ТРЕХКОМНАТНАЯ КВАРТИРА НЕДАЛЕКО ОТ ЦЕНТРА В DESENZANO DEL GARDAВ несколь…
$257 072
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 226 m²
GA-V001356. Великолепный пентхаус с видом на озероРасположенный в элегантном контексте и при…
$1,42M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 97 m²
PO-101121W. Прекрасный трехкомнатный просторный пентхаус с видом на озеро ГардаПрекрасный тр…
$315 497
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 560 m²
ABI-1230А. Шикарная вилла на первой линии озера ГардаШикарная вилла на озере Гарда. Уникальн…
$14,02M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Area 210 m²
GA-V000909. Дом рустико в продаже в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаРасположенный в древней и характерно…
$327 182
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
GH-DV001784. Шикарный пентаус с захватывающим видом на озероЭКСКЛЮЗИВНАЯ продажа великолепно…
$1,46M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 210 m²
ABI-1254А. Престижные апартаменты на озере ГардаВ престижной зоне туристического городка Дез…
$1,40M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 390 m²
GA-V001233. Четырёхкомнатная квартира в продаже в Desenzano del GardaРасположенный в очень т…
$508 301
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 137 m²
GA-V001250. ЧАСТЬ ОСОБНЯКА С ВИДОМ НА ОЗЕРО В DESENZANO DEL GARDAВ центральном и жилом район…
$394 956
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
GA-V001439. Двухкомнатная квартира в резиденции у озера в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаРасположенный …
$245 387
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
ABI-1160A. Вилла в стиле Либерти на озере ГардаВилла в стиле Либерти с частным садовым участ…
$2,10M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
GA-V001067. Новая двухквартирная вилла в Desenzano del GardaВставленный в новом контексте в…
$699 936
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
GH-DV4633. Новые трёхкомнатные апартаменты с частным садомВ центре Дезенцано дель Гарда мы п…
$455 718
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
GA-V000879. КРАСИВАЯ ВИЛЛА С ЧАСТНЫМ БАССЕЙНОМ В ДЕЗЕНЦАНО-ДЕЛЬ-ГАРДАРасположенный в небольш…
$642 680
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 157 m²
GA-V001249. ПЕНТХАУС В ЦЕНТРЕ ГОРОДА В DESENZANO DEL GARDAРоскошная квартира расположена в в…
$794 586
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 350 m²
GH-V001904. Исключительный пентхаус с видом на озероДезенцано дель Гарда, в элитном районе н…
$1,52M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
GA-V001330. Дуплекс на площади Гарибальди в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаВ нескольких шагах от площа…
$607 624
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
GH-DV4959. Новые апартаменты в центре ДезенцаноДезенцано дель Гарда, в очень престижном райо…
$695 262
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
GH-DV4883. Изысканная квартира с бассейном в центральном районеВ цент Дезенцано-дель-Гарда, …
$490 773
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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