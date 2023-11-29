UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Residential
Terni
Residential properties for sale in Terni, Italy
apartments
40
houses
143
Clear all
183 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
9 room house
Terni, Italy
23
800 m²
Restored farmhouse on two levels plus attic. Ground floor living room kitchen two bathrooms …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Terni, Italy
15
300 m²
Farmhouse in good condition (renovated on the ground floor in 2000) on two levels plus attic…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Terni, Italy
12
250 m²
Habitable farmhouse on two levels plus attic. living area with living room kitchen bathroom …
€220,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room apartment
Terni, Italy
6
130 m²
First floor apartment without lift in a small condominium. Two bedrooms bedroom two bathroom…
€120,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Terni, Italy
4
60 m²
Attic on the second floor without lift, two bedrooms, bathroom, living area with kitchenette…
€60,000
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Terni, Italy
12
350 m²
Partially restored stone farmhouse on several levels (one part with two levels, the other wi…
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Terni, Italy
12
300 m²
Renovated farmhouse with adjacent farmhouse to be restored. Two floors with living area on t…
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Terni, Italy
12
350 m²
Renovated farmhouse with 3,500 m2 of fenced garden and swimming pool. Composed of three inde…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Terni, Italy
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room apartment
Terni, Italy
5
100 m²
Newly built apartments in class A with photovoltaic system. Customizable surfaces from 100 t…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Terni, Italy
2 300 m²
Urbanized allotment overlooking the sea on the northern outskirts. Lots from 1,150 sq m to 2…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Terni, Italy
3 000 m²
Building plot 3 km from the sea far the provincial near the river Ete Ability to create 5 te…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa
Terni, Italy
12
250 m²
Stone villa immersed in the Monti Sibillini National Park on the ground floor with three bed…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Terni, Italy
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Terni, Italy
1 400 m²
Allotment for residential use with lots from 900 to 1,400 square meters urbanized Central lo…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Terni, Italy
12
400 m²
Fully fenced garden with swimming pool Two floors for a total of 400 sq.m., on the ground fl…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Terni, Italy
16
500 m²
Large farmhouse to renovate on two floors plus attic Structure in old brick with wooden floo…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Terni, Italy
12
200 m²
Double housing unit with a court of 5.000 sqm and land of 12.000 sqm Unit no. 1 living room …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Terni, Italy
8 320 m²
Building plot 800 meters from the sea of about 4,500 square meters with 4,000 square meters …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Terni, Italy
3
50 m²
Furnished apartment on the fourth floor with elevator a few steps from the sea Living area w…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Terni, Italy
700 m²
Building plot of 700 square meters on the outskirts of the city Panoramic position
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Terni, Italy
250 m²
Farmhouse to renovate with 5.0 hectares of land of which 3.0 hectares flat and irrigated, th…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
8 room house
Terni, Italy
8
250 m²
Farmhouse to be restored in a magnificent position above the sea with 3,500 square meters of…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Terni, Italy
9
100 000 m²
Beautiful farmhouse renovation on two floors (100 + 100) attic with structure in ancient bri…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa
Terni, Italy
21
1 200 m²
Villa with sea view and generously sized mountains Fully fenced garden Large garage, laundry…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Terni, Italy
10 000 m²
Letting of 14 lots of 500 sqm each (€ 80 thousand) possibility of keys a hand for villas fro…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 9 rooms
Terni, Italy
9
360 m²
New single villa on two levels plus attic. Accessory of 120 sq m Land of 3,500 sq m Quality …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Terni, Italy
15
500 m²
Single-family house above the sea in a perfect state structure ca All the services PT: 280 s…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Terni, Italy
15 000 m²
Building area adjacent to State Road 16 for a maximum volume of about 50,000 cubic meters wi…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Terni, Italy
1 400 m²
Building plot of 1,400 square meters with a wide sea view (additional agricultural land in o…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
