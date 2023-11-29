Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Terni, Italy

apartments
40
houses
143
183 properties total found
9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 23
Area 800 m²
Restored farmhouse on two levels plus attic. Ground floor living room kitchen two bathrooms …
Price on request
9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 15
Area 300 m²
Farmhouse in good condition (renovated on the ground floor in 2000) on two levels plus attic…
€250,000
9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 12
Area 250 m²
Habitable farmhouse on two levels plus attic. living area with living room kitchen bathroom …
€220,000
6 room apartment in Terni, Italy
6 room apartment
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 130 m²
First floor apartment without lift in a small condominium. Two bedrooms bedroom two bathroom…
€120,000
4 room apartment in Terni, Italy
4 room apartment
Terni, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 60 m²
Attic on the second floor without lift, two bedrooms, bathroom, living area with kitchenette…
€60,000
9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 12
Area 350 m²
Partially restored stone farmhouse on several levels (one part with two levels, the other wi…
€280,000
9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 12
Area 300 m²
Renovated farmhouse with adjacent farmhouse to be restored. Two floors with living area on t…
€300,000
9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 12
Area 350 m²
Renovated farmhouse with 3,500 m2 of fenced garden and swimming pool. Composed of three inde…
Price on request
Apartment in Terni, Italy
Apartment
Terni, Italy
Price on request
5 room apartment in Terni, Italy
5 room apartment
Terni, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 100 m²
Newly built apartments in class A with photovoltaic system. Customizable surfaces from 100 t…
Price on request
House in Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
Area 2 300 m²
Urbanized allotment overlooking the sea on the northern outskirts. Lots from 1,150 sq m to 2…
Price on request
House in Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
Area 3 000 m²
Building plot 3 km from the sea far the provincial near the river Ete Ability to create 5 te…
Price on request
Villa 9 room villa in Terni, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Terni, Italy
Rooms 12
Area 250 m²
Stone villa immersed in the Monti Sibillini National Park on the ground floor with three bed…
Price on request
Apartment in Terni, Italy
Apartment
Terni, Italy
Price on request
House in Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
Area 1 400 m²
Allotment for residential use with lots from 900 to 1,400 square meters urbanized Central lo…
Price on request
9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 12
Area 400 m²
Fully fenced garden with swimming pool Two floors for a total of 400 sq.m., on the ground fl…
Price on request
9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 500 m²
Large farmhouse to renovate on two floors plus attic Structure in old brick with wooden floo…
Price on request
9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 12
Area 200 m²
Double housing unit with a court of 5.000 sqm and land of 12.000 sqm Unit no. 1 living room …
Price on request
House in Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
Area 8 320 m²
Building plot 800 meters from the sea of about 4,500 square meters with 4,000 square meters …
Price on request
3 room apartment in Terni, Italy
3 room apartment
Terni, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Furnished apartment on the fourth floor with elevator a few steps from the sea Living area w…
Price on request
House in Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
Area 700 m²
Building plot of 700 square meters on the outskirts of the city Panoramic position
Price on request
House in Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
Area 250 m²
Farmhouse to renovate with 5.0 hectares of land of which 3.0 hectares flat and irrigated, th…
Price on request
8 room house in Terni, Italy
8 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 250 m²
Farmhouse to be restored in a magnificent position above the sea with 3,500 square meters of…
Price on request
9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 100 000 m²
Beautiful farmhouse renovation on two floors (100 + 100) attic with structure in ancient bri…
Price on request
Villa 9 room villa in Terni, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Terni, Italy
Rooms 21
Area 1 200 m²
Villa with sea view and generously sized mountains Fully fenced garden Large garage, laundry…
Price on request
House in Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
Area 10 000 m²
Letting of 14 lots of 500 sqm each (€ 80 thousand) possibility of keys a hand for villas fro…
Price on request
Townhouse 9 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 360 m²
New single villa on two levels plus attic. Accessory of 120 sq m Land of 3,500 sq m Quality …
Price on request
9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 15
Area 500 m²
Single-family house above the sea in a perfect state structure ca All the services PT: 280 s…
Price on request
House in Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
Area 15 000 m²
Building area adjacent to State Road 16 for a maximum volume of about 50,000 cubic meters wi…
Price on request
House in Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
Area 1 400 m²
Building plot of 1,400 square meters with a wide sea view (additional agricultural land in o…
Price on request
