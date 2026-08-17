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Residential properties for sale in Rovereto, Italy

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apartments
10
12 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Rovereto, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Rovereto, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Located on the second floor of a newly built building, consisting only of 12 exclusive apart…
$312,035
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2 bedroom apartment in Rovereto, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Rovereto, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Located on the first floor of a newly built building, consisting only of 12 exclusive apartm…
$301,087
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3 bedroom apartment in Rovereto, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Rovereto, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Located on the second floor of a newly built building, consisting only of 12 exclusive apart…
$421,521
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rovereto, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rovereto, Italy
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
This villa is situated in a unique location on the most beautiful hill in Rovereto and is al…
$908,735
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3 bedroom apartment in Rovereto, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Rovereto, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
New opportunity in newly built building, consisting of 12 exclusive apartments. Large four-…
$443,419
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2 bedroom apartment in Rovereto, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Rovereto, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Located on the first floor of a newly built building, consisting of 12 exclusive apartments,…
$312,035
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Rovereto, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Rovereto, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Located on the first floor of a newly built building, consisting of 12 exclusive apartments,…
$410,573
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Rovereto, Italy
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Rovereto, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 247 m²
Imagine crossing the doorstep of a dream penthouse, where every detail has been designed to …
$739,031
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3 bedroom apartment in Rovereto, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Rovereto, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
Located on the second floor of a newly built building, consisting only of 12 exclusive apart…
$421,521
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Villa 14 bedrooms in Marco, Italy
Villa 14 bedrooms
Marco, Italy
Rooms 25
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 18
Area 5 000 m²
We offer for sale the farm Maso Speron d'Oro, historically managed by the Cipriani family, i…
$4,55M
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3 bedroom apartment in Rovereto, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Rovereto, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Located on the first floor of a newly built building, consisting exclusively of 12 apartment…
$410,573
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Rovereto, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Rovereto, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Located on the first floor of a newly built building, consisting of 12 exclusive apartments,…
$421,521
Leave a request
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