Residential properties for sale in Comunita della Vallagarina, Italy

2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Marco, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Marco, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Located on the first floor of a newly built building, consisting only of 12 exclusive apartm…
€275,000
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Marco, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Marco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Located on the first floor of a newly built building, consisting of 12 exclusive apartments,…
€385,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Marco, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Marco, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Located on the first floor of a newly built building, consisting of 12 exclusive apartments,…
€285,000
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Marco, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Marco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
New opportunity in newly built building, consisting of 12 exclusive apartments. Large four-…
€405,000
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Marco, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Marco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Located on the first floor of a newly built building, consisting of 12 exclusive apartments,…
€375,000
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Marco, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Marco, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 116 m²
Located on the second floor of a newly built building, consisting only of 12 exclusive apart…
€385,000
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Marco, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Marco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Located on the second floor of a newly built building, consisting only of 12 exclusive apart…
€385,000
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Marco, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Marco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Located on the first floor of a newly built building, consisting exclusively of 12 apartment…
€375,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Marco, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Marco, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Located on the second floor of a newly built building, consisting only of 12 exclusive apart…
€285,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Marco, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Marco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 247 m²
Imagine crossing the doorstep of a dream penthouse, where every detail has been designed to …
€675,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Mori, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Mori, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
In Mori, overlooking Via del Garda, there will soon be a new and modern A+ class residential…
€234,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Mori, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Mori, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
In Mori, overlooking Via del Garda, there will soon be a new and modern A+ class residential…
€234,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Mori, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Mori, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
In Mori, overlooking Via del Garda, there will soon be a new and modern A+ class residential…
€234,000
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Mori, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Mori, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
In Mori, overlooking Via del Garda, there will soon be a new and modern A+ class residential…
€309,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Mori, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Mori, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
In Mori, overlooking Via del Garda, there will soon be a new and modern A+ class residential…
€234,000
Villa 3 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Villa Lagarina, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Villa Lagarina, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
Set in a charming hilly area, this sumptuous villa in Nogaredo (TN) offers a unique opportun…
€1,25M
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Mori, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Mori, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
New four-room apartment under construction in Mori The apartment is designed to ensure maxi…
€289,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Mori, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Mori, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 162 m²
In Mori, overlooking Via del Garda, there will soon be a new and modern A+ class residential…
€389,000
2 room house with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Ingresso Indipendente in Brentonico, Italy
2 room house with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Ingresso Indipendente
Brentonico, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Beautiful Chalet in Polsa (~1200 MASL) It is located in via del Bosco in Polsa, near the sk…
€345,000
Villa 4 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Rovereto, Italy
Villa 4 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Rovereto, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
This villa is situated in a unique location on the most beautiful hill in Rovereto and is al…
€830,000
Villa 5 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Villa Lagarina, Italy
Villa 5 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Villa Lagarina, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 292 m²
In the heart of Villa Lagarina, we are selling a finely renovated single house with natural …
€419,000
