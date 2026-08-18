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Residential properties for sale in Comunita della Vallagarina, Italy

;
Rovereto
12
Mori
7
22 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Rovereto, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Rovereto, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Located on the first floor of a newly built building, consisting of 12 exclusive apartments,…
$421,521
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2 bedroom apartment in Mori, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Mori, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
In Mori, overlooking Via del Garda, there will soon be a new and modern A+ class residential…
$256,197
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3 bedroom apartment in Rovereto, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Rovereto, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Located on the first floor of a newly built building, consisting of 12 exclusive apartments,…
$410,573
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
3 bedroom apartment in Mori, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Mori, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
New four-room apartment under construction in Mori The apartment is designed to ensure maxi…
$316,415
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2 bedroom apartment in Mori, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Mori, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
In Mori, overlooking Via del Garda, there will soon be a new and modern A+ class residential…
$256,197
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3 bedroom apartment in Rovereto, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Rovereto, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
Located on the second floor of a newly built building, consisting only of 12 exclusive apart…
$421,521
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Rovereto, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Rovereto, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Located on the first floor of a newly built building, consisting only of 12 exclusive apartm…
$301,087
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2 bedroom apartment in Mori, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Mori, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
In Mori, overlooking Via del Garda, there will soon be a new and modern A+ class residential…
$256,197
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Rovereto, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rovereto, Italy
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
This villa is situated in a unique location on the most beautiful hill in Rovereto and is al…
$908,735
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2 bedroom house in Brentonico, Italy
2 bedroom house
Brentonico, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Beautiful Chalet in Polsa (~1200 MASL) It is located in via del Bosco in Polsa, near the sk…
$377,727
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2 bedroom apartment in Rovereto, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Rovereto, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Located on the second floor of a newly built building, consisting only of 12 exclusive apart…
$312,035
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3 bedroom apartment in Rovereto, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Rovereto, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
New opportunity in newly built building, consisting of 12 exclusive apartments. Large four-…
$443,419
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Villa 14 bedrooms in Marco, Italy
Villa 14 bedrooms
Marco, Italy
Rooms 25
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 18
Area 5 000 m²
We offer for sale the farm Maso Speron d'Oro, historically managed by the Cipriani family, i…
$4,55M
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2 bedroom apartment in Mori, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Mori, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
In Mori, overlooking Via del Garda, there will soon be a new and modern A+ class residential…
$256,197
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Rovereto, Italy
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Rovereto, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 247 m²
Imagine crossing the doorstep of a dream penthouse, where every detail has been designed to …
$739,031
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Villa Lagarina, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Villa Lagarina, Italy
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 292 m²
In the heart of Villa Lagarina, we are selling a finely renovated single house with natural …
$458,747
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2 bedroom apartment in Rovereto, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Rovereto, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Located on the first floor of a newly built building, consisting of 12 exclusive apartments,…
$312,035
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3 bedroom apartment in Rovereto, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Rovereto, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Located on the first floor of a newly built building, consisting exclusively of 12 apartment…
$410,573
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3 bedroom apartment in Mori, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Mori, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
In Mori, overlooking Via del Garda, there will soon be a new and modern A+ class residential…
$338,312
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2 bedroom apartment in Mori, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Mori, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 162 m²
In Mori, overlooking Via del Garda, there will soon be a new and modern A+ class residential…
$425,901
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3 bedroom apartment in Rovereto, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Rovereto, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Located on the second floor of a newly built building, consisting only of 12 exclusive apart…
$421,521
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Nogaredo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nogaredo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
Set in a charming hilly area, this sumptuous villa in Nogaredo (TN) offers a unique opportun…
$1,37M
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