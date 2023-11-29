UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Residential
Bordighera
Residential properties for sale in Bordighera, Italy
apartments
35
houses
21
3 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
4
92 m²
KK-3T34. Новая трехкомнатная квартира у моря в Италии. БордигераВ центре уютного курора Запа…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
2
69 m²
LH-3B12. Квартира в продаже в городе БордигераКупить квартиру с новым ремонтом и террасой р…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 2 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
3
112 m²
LH-5T12. Вилла в продаже в городе Бордигера. ЛигурияИсторическая недвижимость Италии, Лигури…
€259,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
2
72 m²
LH-3B70. Квартира в продаже в БордигереКупить недорогую/квартиру у моря в Бордигере, Лигурия…
€195,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
2
57 m²
LH-3B11. Квартира в продаже в БордигереИнвестиции в недвижимость, Италия, Лигурия, Бордигера…
€120,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
6
800 m²
LH-3V39. Элитная недвижимость в Лигурии — историческая вилла в БордигереНа панорамной возвыш…
€15,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
4
115 m²
LH-3Q20. Трехкомнатная квартира на продажу в БордигереВ центре Бордигеры, рядом магазины и в…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
4
100 m²
LH-3Q94. Продажa четырехкомнатной квартиры в Бордгере На первом этаже небольшого уютного дву…
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
3
141 m²
LH-3Q08. Квартира с видом на море в БордигереНа первой возвышенности Бордигеры, в привилегир…
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
3
115 m²
LH-3T41. Купить квартиру в вилле в БордигереНа панорамной возвышенности Бордигеры продается …
€580,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
5
284 m²
KK-3v32. Вилла на продажу в Бордигере Вилла в Бордигере над улицей Via Romana , отделка кач…
€2,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
2
41 m²
LH-3B09. Квартира у моря в Италии, Лигурия, БордигераКупить недорогую недвижимость - квартир…
€125,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
6
376 m²
KK-iv777. Вилла на первом холме города БордигераВ 5-ти минутах от морского побережья и центр…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
6
320 m²
KK-020317-3. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Лигурия » БордигераВилла 250квм + домик на въезде во…
€1,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
4
320 m²
KK-3ianV11. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Лигурия » БордигераВилла 320квм в Бордигере в 3км на …
€1,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
4
225 m²
FP-T510. Элитная квартира в центре города БордигераВ историческом здании начала ХХ века, рас…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
5
KK-iv904. Вилла недавней постройки в БордигереВилла недавней постройки с бассейном с подогре…
€985,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
6
300 m²
KK-252. Элитная вилла с садом в БордигераВилла - замок, площадью около 300 кв. м, состоит из…
€2,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
4
270 m²
KK-3v02. Вилла класа люкс в БордигереВилла на 3 семьи, с видом на море, отделка класса Люкс …
€2,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
6
350 m²
LH-3V51. Вилла на берегу моря в Италии - Лигурия, БордигераС превосходным видом на море, нед…
€4,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
6
380 m²
LH-3v97. Вилла с видом на море в Италии, Лигурия, БордигераВсего в двух шагах от знаменитой …
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
6
315 m²
LH-3v30. Вилла с видом на море в Италии, Лигурия, БордигераВ престижном, тихом и спокойном р…
€1,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
3
138 m²
LH-3T20. Квартира-пентхаус в Италии, Лигурия, БордигераНа первом холме курортного города Бор…
€530,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
3
85 m²
LH-3T34. Квартира с новом ремонтом у моря в Италии, Лигурия, БордигераВ центре уютного курор…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
3
100 m²
LH-3T62. Новая квартира в новострое у моря в Италии, Лигурия, БордигераВ центральной части о…
€530,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
4
140 m²
LH-3Q10. Квартира-пентхаус с видом на море в продаже в Лигурии, БордигераНа первом холме г. …
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
3
98 m²
LH-3T55. Апартаменты у моря в Бордигере, Лигурия, ИталияВ центральном, одном из наиболее экс…
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
2
72 m²
LH-3B13. Продажа элитных апартаментов у моря в Бордигере, Лигурия, ИталияВ самом престижном …
€310,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
3
80 m²
LH-3T25. Продажа апаратментов с видом на море. Лигурия, Боордигера, ИталияНа одной из наибол…
€430,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
3
160 m²
KK-IV869. Привлекательная квартира в Бордигера Привлекательная квартира площадью 160 квадрат…
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
