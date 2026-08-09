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Residential properties for sale in Bordighera, Italy

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apartments
31
houses
21
52 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Bordighera, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
LH-3T25. Продажа апаратментов с видом на море. Лигурия, Боордигера, ИталияНа одной из наибол…
$504,046
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Bordighera, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
LH-3Q20. Трехкомнатная квартира на продажу в БордигереВ центре Бордигеры, рядом магазины и в…
$644,710
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bordighera, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 128 m²
LH-3T30. Апартаменты с террасой у моря в Италии, Лигурия, БордигераВ самом центре курортного…
$697,459
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
LH-3V16. Вилла под реконструкцию у моря в Италии, Лигурия, БордигераВ самом центре одного из…
$1,76M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bordighera, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
LH-3T86. Квартира с садом в Лигурии - Трехкомнатная квартира в вилле в БордигереВ престижном…
$480,602
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Bordighera, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 225 m²
FP-510. Элитная квартира в историческом здании начала ХХ векаВ историческом здании начала ХХ…
$2,11M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
KK-iv904. Вилла недавней постройки в БордигереВилла недавней постройки с бассейном с подогре…
$1,15M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
KK-3v02. Вилла класа люкс в БордигереВилла на 3 семьи, с видом на море, отделка класса Люкс …
$2,81M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bordighera, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 115 m²
LH-3T41. Купить квартиру в вилле в БордигереНа панорамной возвышенности Бордигеры продается …
$679,876
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bordighera, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
KK-Bessonе. Апартаменты 130 кв м класса Люкс-Престиж в БордигереАпартаменты 130 кв м класса …
$1,52M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 395 m²
LH-3V06. Новая вилла с бассейном у моря в Италии, Лигурия, БордигераНа первом, панорамном хо…
$2,70M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
LH-3V63. Бордигера, вилла с великолепный видом на мореВ солнечном и тихом районе на склоне х…
$345,799
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Bordighera, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
LH-3Q23. Квартира с видом на море в Италии, Лигурия, БордигераНа панорамной возвышенности не…
$468,880
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bordighera, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
LH-3T36. Квартира с новым ремонтом у моря в Италии, Лигурия, БордигераВ одном из самых тихих…
$463,019
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Bordighera, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
LH-3Q94. Продажa четырехкомнатной квартиры в Бордгере На первом этаже небольшого уютного дву…
$703,320
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bordighera, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
LH-3T32. Трехкомнатная квартира у моря в Италии, Лигурия, БордигераВ самом сердце небольшого…
$410,270
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
LH-5T12. Вилла в продаже в городе Бордигера. ЛигурияИсторическая недвижимость Италии, Лигури…
$303,600
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
KK-252. Элитная вилла с садом в БордигераВилла - замок, площадью около 300 кв. м, состоит из…
$2,58M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bordighera, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 160 m²
KK-IV869. Привлекательная квартира в Бордигера Привлекательная квартира площадью 160 квадрат…
$1,11M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bordighera, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 135 m²
LH-3Q16. Квартира с ремонтом и видом на море в Италии, Лигурия, БордигераВ тихом и спокойном…
$527,490
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bordighera, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 72 m²
LH-3B13. Продажа элитных апартаментов у моря в Бордигере, Лигурия, ИталияВ самом престижном …
$363,382
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
KK-210219. Новая вилла с бассейном у моря в ИталииВилла с бассейном у моря в продаже в Итали…
$3,46M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bordighera, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
KK-. Квартира в новом комплексе в БордигереНовая резиденция "Мирамарэ" Новая квартира  в 120…
$761,930
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Bordighera, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
KK-IV872. Апартаменты в резиденциальной престижной зоне БордигерыВ резиденциальной престижно…
$1,17M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
LH-3V51. Вилла на берегу моря в Италии - Лигурия, БордигераС превосходным видом на море, нед…
$4,69M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
LH-5V01. Продажа вилл-новостроек у моря в Италии, Лиурия, БордигераВ тихом и спокойном район…
$644,710
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 376 m²
KK-iv777. Вилла на первом холме города БордигераВ 5-ти минутах от морского побережья и центр…
$2,34M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
KK-IV643. Элитная квартира в городе БордигераВ нескольких метрах от моря и недалеко от центр…
$808,818
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 320 m²
KK-020317-3. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Лигурия » БордигераВилла 250квм + домик на въезде во…
$2,05M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 380 m²
LH-3v97. Вилла с видом на море в Италии, Лигурия, БордигераВсего в двух шагах от знаменитой …
$1,88M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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