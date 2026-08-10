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Residential properties for sale in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy

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houses
6
7 properties total found
Villa 15 rooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 15 rooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 15
Area 500 m²
Late 19th century villa with 2,000 m2 park with palm trees and tall trees. Three levels of 1…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
BG-AH08U . Эксклюзивная и роскошная вилла, Сан-Бенедетто-дель-ТронтоЭксклюзивный и роскошный…
$1,76M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
BG-V5602U. Вилла на первой линии в Сан-Бенедетто-дель-ТронтоСемейный дом, расположен на перв…
$1,93M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
LDV InvestLDV Invest
5 room apartment in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
5 room apartment
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 80 m²
Second row sea apartment of 80 square meters to be reviewed internally Raised ground floor T…
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Villa 5 bedrooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
BG-ABIV5601U . Роскошная вилла в средиземноморском стиле, Сан-Бенедетто-дель-TронтоРоскошная…
$3,52M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
House 32 rooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
House 32 rooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 32
Area 1 600 m²
Building in the center ideal for businesses (to be transformed into apartments). Volume 4,80…
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Villa 16 rooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 16 rooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 500 m²
Villa with open sea view park of 2,000 square meters construction 70s Quality finishes Possi…
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